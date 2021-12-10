Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa

President Paul Kagame has lauded the University of Cape Town as among reputable Universities in Africa that has shaped both South African and Rwandan students as well.

“University of Cape Town is not only one of Africa’s finest Universities, it is recognized around the world for excellence. Among its graduates, we count South Africa’s best and brightest as well as many emerging professionals in my country and through Africa,” he said through a statement issued by the his office on Friday.

Kagame made the remarks during the installation of Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

“The time our students spent on the University of Cape Town Campus not only enriched them academically but prepared them for a productive life of service after graduation,” he added.

President Kagame has also called on Africa countries to build both deep economic integration and unity.

“Over time, the incumbent UCT Chancellor tended to reflect where South Africa is and where it going. Going forward, we want to see an even greater connection between UCT and our continent as a whole as we work to deepen African Economic Integration and unity,” he said.

Kagame further applauded the new Chancellor of the University calling him “symbolic head of the university”

Since 2014, Rwandan students traveling to South Africa significantly dropped due to visa policies between the two countries.

However, recently, both countries have stressed their determination and commitment to normalize diplomatic ties.

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Vincent Biruta, and Dr. Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, held a meeting in Pretoria in July and assessed the state of bilateral relations and discussed impediments threatening the relations of both countries since 2014.