Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa
President Paul Kagame has lauded the University of Cape Town as among reputable Universities in Africa that has shaped both South African and Rwandan students as well.
“University of Cape Town is not only one of Africa’s finest Universities, it is recognized around the world for excellence. Among its graduates, we count South Africa’s best and brightest as well as many emerging professionals in my country and through Africa,” he said through a statement issued by the his office on Friday.
Kagame made the remarks during the installation of Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
“The time our students spent on the University of Cape Town Campus not only enriched them academically but prepared them for a productive life of service after graduation,” he added.
President Kagame has also called on Africa countries to build both deep economic integration and unity.
“Over time, the incumbent UCT Chancellor tended to reflect where South Africa is and where it going. Going forward, we want to see an even greater connection between UCT and our continent as a whole as we work to deepen African Economic Integration and unity,” he said.
Kagame further applauded the new Chancellor of the University calling him “symbolic head of the university”
Since 2014, Rwandan students traveling to South Africa significantly dropped due to visa policies between the two countries.
However, recently, both countries have stressed their determination and commitment to normalize diplomatic ties.
Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Vincent Biruta, and Dr. Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, held a meeting in Pretoria in July and assessed the state of bilateral relations and discussed impediments threatening the relations of both countries since 2014.
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
The Eastern province has received Rwf8 billion as a financing grant that will help to mitigate the effects of climate change in the most hit drought area.
The grant agreement was signed by the Swedish Ambassador, Johanna Teague and Rwanda Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana on the side of Rwanda.
The financing will help to conserve agricultural areas, planting trees in the areas covering 400 km on the roadsides and the water shores and 8000 hectares in the gardens.
The financing is aimed to find a lasting solution to conserve biodiversity and promote conservation policies.
For the policy to be implemented according to officials, it will involve the stakeholders, government institutions, local authorities, universities and other private sectors.
Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, speaking at the signing of the agreement said the move will create a tangible effect to make Rwanda implement 2050 development goals that envision to fight against the climate.
“The project has come to support our goal of conserving the biodiversity and mitigating climate change and fighting against the climate change effects. It is our 7-year program of putting forward the conservation of biodiversity,” he said.
Rwanda needs over US$11 billion to implement the measures between 2021 and 2030 t mitigate and adapt to climate change. It is expected that US$ 4. 155 billion will be secured from domestic financing, while US$ 6. 885 billion will be sourced from external financing.
According to the Rwanda Environmental Management Authority of 2019 report indicate that areas of Eastern Province; Nyagatare, Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Ngoma and Kirehe districts were experienced to have a high frequency of rainfall deficit, late rainfall onsets and a significant number of dry spells and are prone to drought.
The report also spotted that the livelihoods of people in Eastern provinces are dependent on agriculture.
Tanzania at 60 years Of Self Rule
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, on Thursday arrived at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam where he joined President Suluhu Samia and thousands of Tanzanians for the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta also flew to Tanzania to attend the 60th independence day celebrations at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam with President Kenyatta as the official guest for the celebrations.
Other African Heads of State in attendance were Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and DR Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde.
Other leaders, included former presidents Joyce Banda (Malawi) and Armando Guebuza (Mozambique).
Lady Justice Imani Aboud, the president of the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR), ambassadors and high commissioners in Tanzania, were also at the celebrations.
Uganda Cranes are also part of Tanzania’s Usiku ya Uhuru (Independence Day Celebrations) after getting invited for a friendly game. The two East African Nations are facing off at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
Kagame Mobilizes for Educating Every Child
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has called for efforts to ensure that every child gets educated and that there should be zero school dropouts.
The Rwandan leader made the remarks during a virtual presentation at an Education Above All Foundation plenary session on “Educate Every Child: Zero Out Of School Children” at the Wise Summit.
The WISE initiative brings together a network of education stakeholders who share ideas and collaborate to solve challenges facing education. The WISE summit 2021 is being held in Doha, Qatar and virtually from 7-9 December, under the theme: “Generation Unmute: Reclaiming Our Future Through Education”.
The summit is a flagship initiative of Qatar Foundation , under the patronage of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.
According to organisers, the summit is featuring more than 300 speakers from the region and around the world. Delegates have been sharing their views in more than 200 panel sessions that spanned across the three-day event.
Details also indicate that this year, the summit managed to attract more than 10,000 participants through a mix of in-person and online sessions.
Additionally, while many students around the world shifted smoothly to a virtual learning model during the pandemic, access to education for marginalised youths came to a halt, leaving some to seek low-income jobs instead of pursuing post-secondary studies.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees chief Filippo Grandi emphasised the need for higher education and the inclusion of refugees in national programmes, saying access is a key element in “self-reliance”.
It is critical that displaced young people have the same opportunities to “learn, grow, and develop”, he said.
One of the plenary sessions on Wednesday addressed a pressing issue in the Middle East and North Africa: the gap between education and employment among marginalised young people across the conflict-stricken region. The region hosts the largest population of refugees globally.
From proxy wars to civil unrest, long-running humanitarian crises have forced millions of people from their homes and many sought shelter in neighbouring countries that were already facing economic regression and political turmoil.
