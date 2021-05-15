Sports
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
President Paul Kagame made uncomfortable remarks at the ongoing Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.
Kagame told dozens of global personalities in sports attending the meeting including FIFA President and former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger ,that Africans only excel when they are elsewhere and not in Africa.
“Africa has enormous talent, probably more and better than known in the world. But we only excel when we are elsewhere not here,” Kagame said, adding that, “It must be a question we should really get a hold of and find answers to.”
President Kagame’s remarks thrust deep into a decades-long conversation where pundits have failed to unpack and explain why talented African shine in athleticism and sports elsewhere but fail back home.
From the likes of Nigeria’s Segun Odegbami in the 70s, Morocco’s Noureddine Naybet in the 90s to the likes of Mali’s Mahamadou Diarra, S. Africa’s Lucas Radebe, El Hadji Diouf, Didier Drogba and hundreds of many more, all these sports icons had to leave the continent to be able to claim global mirage.
Looking in the face of all the bigwigs, President Kagame dropped the ball in the court, wondering what should be done to fix this century-long dominance of the rest of the world against Africa’s own talents.
“We have a duty to football, but we have a duty to Africa as well and to Africans,” Kagame insisted. “So, to what do we aspire in delivering our mission as representatives, as leaders in football as a sport?” he queried.
The conversation was candid, but sharply thrusting into the hearts of the executive committee, whose mandate includes running continental, national, and club competitions, and controlling the prize money, regulations and media rights to those competitions.
“What do you think, you as individuals, that you should be looking at, or doing differently, for us to be able to deliver our mission of improving whether it is politics or particularly football on our continent,” President Kagame continued. “This is our task,” he said.
The President was speaking at the time when Rwanda is preparing to host Basketball Africa League, Africa’s premier men’s basketball league scheduled to begin play on May 16, 2021 at the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art US$100m Kigali Sports Arena.
“We can start doing what we need to do that is different, that is going to deliver on the progress, development, and management of football on our continent, and deliver better results for all of us who love football. And I mean the 1.2 billion people of Africa,” Kagame noted.
He was however happy to engage the leadership and sports industry captains on this pertinent subject concerning the continent and it’s future sports development efforts.
“It can not be better for Rwanda and Africa’s Foot Ball Development than under the Global/FIFA leadership of President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President, Patrice Moetsepe. Just had excellent meeting with them and Chiefs of Africa’s federations. Productive and new mindset,” he said.
Sports
Rugby’s Global Expansion Increases In Africa
World Rugby’s reach across Africa grew further as Algeria and Burundi became full members of the international federation following approval at the World Rugby Council meeting, held virtually today.
The African nations were successful after achieving all the necessary criteria and their elevation to full member status sees World Rugby’s membership stand at 128, including 109 full members and 19 associate members.
See full List of World Rugby Member Unions >> (https://bit.ly/3tE9SRP)
The announcement follows the launch of World Rugby’s new Strategic Plan 2021-25 in April, which provides a framework for the continued development and expansion of rugby, supporting unions and regions in building capacity and capability, as the international federation strives to continue the journey towards becoming a global sport for all.
Both the Fédération Algérienne de Rugby and the Federation Burundaise de Rugby are full members of Rugby Africa and have sustainable women’s rugby and development programmes in place as they continue to grow as rugby nations.
Burundi currently has 2750 registered players and has been an associate member of World Rugby since 2004, while Algeria has over 80 men’s and 40 women’s teams and became an associate member in 2019.
Both countries will enter the qualification journey for Rugby World Cup 2023 as they are set to compete in the Rugby Africa Cup 2021.
The competition begins with a repechage event in June before the group phase sees four pools of three teams each playing a round-robin tournament at a single venue per pool.
Burundi will compete in the Rugby Africa Cup repechage in Burkina Faso from 5-13 June which also includes Burkina Faso and Cameroon.
The winner of the repechage will join Rugby Africa Cup Pool D in Tunisia in July together with Tunisia and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile Algeria will play in the Rugby Africa Cup Pool C in Kampala against Ghana and hosts Uganda from 10-18 July.
The best two teams from each pool qualify for Rugby Africa Cup 2022, which serves as the final round of the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifier for Africa.
The eventual winner of the Rugby Africa Cup in August 2022 will qualify for RWC 2023 as Africa 1, entering group A alongside hosts France, while the runner-up will enter the final qualification tournament for another chance at qualifying.
Increasing the reach and diversity of the international federation’s membership represents a key element of World Rugby’s global growth strategy, ensuring that upon meeting the relevant criteria unions are provided with a framework and support to continue their growth and development as part of the World Rugby family.
World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are very pleased to welcome Algeria and Burundi as full members, reflecting their commitment and progress in achieving the relevant criteria, thanks to the many talented coaches, administrators and volunteers involved in growing the sport.
“We are dedicated to the sustainable global growth of our sport, combined with strong governance and there is no doubt that Africa is a key region with huge potential for the future development of rugby. Africa is home to the current men’s Rugby World Cup winners and we will continue to work closely with Rugby Africa to ensure we provide emerging unions such as Algeria and Burundi with continuous support and a solid framework to further accelerate the growth of the sport across the region.”
Mr Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa said: “I am delighted to welcome the Burundian and Algerian rugby unions as full members of World Rugby, bringing the total number of African member unions of World Rugby to 20. Rugby in Africa is growing rapidly and our strategic focus on youth and women’s rugby is evidence of this dynamic growth.
“In 2020, we recorded more than 350,000 registered female players in Africa, up from 50,000 in 2012. This is the result of a firm collective commitment from all African unions. I wish to congratulate Mr Albert Havyarimana, President of the Fédération Burundaise de Rugby and Mr Abdelkader Sofian Ben Hassen, President of the Fédération Algérienne de Rugby for their dedication and relentless efforts culminating in this recognition today. Both countries are in the running for Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification for the first time in their history and the entire African rugby family wishes them good luck in this new chapter.”
Albert Havyarimana, President of the Fédération Burundaise de Rugby: “This affiliation was long awaited by all the participants of Burundian rugby and comes as a reward for many years of hard work. From now on, it becomes a rugby legacy for Burundi, that we will seek to preserve and build upon for the development of rugby. It is an unforgettable event for the Fédération Burundaise de Rugby (FBR). Joining the global rugby family will enable Burundian rugby players to develop rugby on all levels.
“Although this recognition comes at a time when the world is going through a difficult situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are confident that we will overcome these challenges. Achieving this membership required great effort from all of us and it will now enable us to accelerate our growth. The FBR takes this opportunity to express its appreciation to all companies and individuals who committed themselves to bringing this journey to fruition, including various players and coaches of the clubs and their technical and medical staff.
“This membership, far from being an end in itself, is rather the beginning of a challenge and calls on all of us to step up our efforts to make Burundi Rugby shine at the regional and international levels.”
Sofiane Abdelkader Benhassen, President of the Fédération Algérienne de Rugby said: “This long-awaited membership of World Rugby as a full member will provide us with support in four main areas. It will allow us to accelerate the growth of the game in the country. Secondly, Algeria is currently ranked sixth in the African rankings, and will now come into the world rankings. We will from now on be able to participate in World Rugby’s General Assemblies and have a voice that counts.”
Sports
Basketball Africa League Announces Broadcast Partners Ahead Of Inaugural Season
The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced partnerships with Canal+, ESPN, beIN SPORTS, NBA TV, Tencent Video, TSN, American Forces Network (AFN) and Voice of America (VOA) to broadcast BAL games throughout Africa and around the world.
The inaugural BAL season will tip off Sunday, May 16 at 4:00 p.m. CAT when Rwanda’s Patriots Basketball Club takes on Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.
The other opening games in the group phase will feature Senegal’s Association Sportive des Douanes vs. Algeria’s Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers, Egypt’s Zamalek vs. Mozambique’s Ferroviàrio de Maputo, Tunisia’s Union Sportive Monastirienne vs. Madagascar’s Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club, Angola’s Petro de Luanda vs. Mali’s Association Sportive de la Police, and Morocco’s Association Sportive de Salé vs. Cameroon’s Forces Armées et Police Basketball. The first BAL Finals will be held Sunday, May 30 at 4:00 p.m. CAT.
Canal+ and ESPN will air all 26 BAL games across Francophone and Anglophone countries and territories in sub-Saharan Africa.
Canal+ will also produce and distribute original ancillary programming, including weekly magazine show “BAL Action.” VOA will broadcast 24 games, including select games in English, French, Portuguese, Kinyarwanda, Bambara and Wolof across its extensive radio network in Africa, with additional programming across its online and mobile platforms.
beIN Media Group, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, through its flagship channel beIN SPORTS, will air all 26 games in Arabic in the Middle East and North Africa, including the opening game, quarterfinals, semifinals and Finals.
Select free-to-air channels throughout Africa will also air BAL games, including the opening game, quarterfinals, semifinals and Finals.
In the U.S, all games will be available on ESPN+ while the opening game and Finals will also air on ESPNews. ESPN will air the opening game and Finals in select countries in Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America, and all BAL games will air on ESPN’s digital platforms in those same regions.
BAL games and programming will also be available in Canada on TSN and in China on Tencent Video. AFN, which is distributed in 168 countries and territories to American military bases and ships at seas, will air select games live and on delay throughout the season.
NBA TV will broadcast 12 live games and select games on delay in the U.S. and around the world across the group phase, quarterfinals, semifinals and Finals. All BAL games will livestream on the NBA App, the official NBA website www.NBA.com and the official BAL website, www.theBAL.com.
“We’re excited to work with this group of world-class distribution partners to broadcast our historic inaugural season,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.
“I encourage basketball fans in Africa and around the world to tune in on May 16 and throughout the season to see the best talent in Africa and beyond compete for the right to be crowned the first BAL champion.”
BAL game broadcasts will utilize the NBA’s Global Statistical System (NGSS), which has been built and supported by NBA partner Genius Sports.
The BAL will tip off with an 18-game group phase with the 12 teams divided into three groups of four. During the group phase, each team will face the three other teams in its group once. The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the playoffs, which will be single elimination in all three rounds.
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GNBC (Madagascar) (https://bit.ly/2SAHAL9)
|Petro de Luanda (Angola) (https://bit.ly/3w1u95v)
|GSP (Algeria) (https://bit.ly/3hkne34)
|Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) (https://bit.ly/33GrIct)
|FAP (Cameroon) (https://bit.ly/3xZHBbM)
|Zamalek (Egypt) (https://bit.ly/33QSe33)
|Patriots BBC (Rwanda) (https://bit.ly/3eIn1oA)
|AS Police (Mali) (https://bit.ly/3oaNJJO)
|Ferroviàrio de Maputo (Mozambique) (https://bit.ly/2QgEUBM)
|US Monastir (Tunisia) (https://bit.ly/3fsUDX5)
|AS Salé (Morocco) (https://bit.ly/3tIP1g6)
|AS Douanes (Senegal) (https://bit.ly/3uUq2b2)
Additional details about the BAL will be announced in the coming days. Below is the complete BAL game schedule:
2021 BAL Regular-Season Schedule
|DATE
|TEAM 1
|TEAM 2
|GROUP
|TIME (P.M. CAT)
|16/05/2021
|Patriots BBC
|River Hoopers
|A
|4:00
|17/05/2021
|AS Douanes
|GSP
|C
|2:00
|17/05/2021
|Zamalek
|Maputo
|C
|5:30
|17/05/2021
|US Monastir
|GNBC
|A
|9:00
|18/05/2021
|Petro de Luanda
|AS Police
|B
|5:30
|18/05/2021
|AS Salé
|FAP
|B
|9:00
|19/05/2021
|GNBC
|Patriots BBC
|A
|2:00
|19/05/2021
|Maputo
|AS Douanes
|C
|5:30
|19/05/2021
|Zamalek
|GSP
|C
|9:00
|20/05/2021
|FAP
|Petro de Luanda
|B
|2:00
|20/05/2021
|US Monastir
|River Hoopers
|A
|5:30
|20/05/2021
|AS Salé
|AS Police
|B
|9:00
|22/05/2021
|GSP
|Maputo
|C
|2:00
|22/05/2021
|AS Douanes
|Zamalek
|C
|5:30
|22/05/2021
|Patriots BBC
|US Monastir
|A
|9:00
|23/05/2021
|River Hoopers
|GNBC
|A
|2:00
|23/05/2021
|AS Police
|FAP
|B
|5:30
|23/05/2021
|Petro de Luanda
|AS Salé
|B
|9:00
2021 BAL Playoffs Schedule
|DATE
|TEAM 1
|TEAM 2
|GAME
|CAT
|QUARTERFINALS
|25/05/2021
|Seed 1
|Seed 4
|G19
|5:30
|25/05/2021
|Seed 2
|Seed 3
|G20
|9:00
|26/05/2021
|Seed 5
|Seed 8
|G21
|5:30
|26/05/2021
|Seed 6
|Seed 7
|G22
|9:00
|SEMIFINALS
|28/05/2021
|W19
|W22
|G23
|5:30
|28/05/2021
|W20
|W21
|G24
|9:00
|THIRD PLACE
|29/05/2021
|L23
|L24
|G25
|4:00
|FINALS
|30/05/2021
|W23
|W24
|G26
|4:00
Sports
Soccer Rivals Simba and Yanga Await Decision On postponed Match
Tanzanian soccer rivals are anxiously waiting for a decision from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) regarding their match which was postponed indefinitely last Saturday.
The two clubs said that an apology was made by the football governing body soon after the incidence that is bound to tarnish the image of the game inand outside the country.
Speaking yesterday, Yanga’s secretary general Hajji Mfikirwa said it is too early to state if they will play the match against Simba or not, as they still do not know the final decision by TFF and TPLB on the matter.
Mfikirwa said Yanga are still making an analysis of the expenses they have incurred in preparing for the encounter – and hope to establish the exact costs early next week.
“I cannot say if we will play against Simba or not, we do not yet know what TFF’s final decision on the matter – especially: exactly what caused the match to be postponed.
“Their findings would matter vis-a-vis our costs… we cannot meet to discuss the matter. We may be in a better position next week to tell what we have spent ahead of the game,” said Mfikirwa.
A director on Simba’s board, Salim ‘Try Again’ Abdallah, said they are awaiting the decision of the football governing body on the matter, to which they’ll adhere.
“Let’s wait for TFF and TPLB findings – and we will decide after that,” Abdallah said on Sunday.
“We apologizing to all stakeholders – especially those who paid entrance fees, those who were waiting to watch on tv or listen on the radio. We are saddened by what happened and caused yesterday’s Premier League match between Simba and Yanga to be postponed,” he said.
In another development, TFF has directed the Premier League Board to provide detailed information on the postponement of the match – and how it plans to deal with people who bought tickets for the match.
Russians To Hold Genetic Passports By 2025
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
Rugby’s Global Expansion Increases In Africa
Netherlands Lifts Travel Restrictions To Rwanda
ICT start-ups: Incentives For Digital Economy Production In Cameroon
Deputy Police Chief Briefs Troops Deployed In Central Africa
Kenya High Court Rejects Uhuru-Odinga Political Deal
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
President Tshisekedi Orders Revision of Mining Contracts
Public Development Banks Call For New Financing For Africa’s Recovery Post-Covid-19
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- RDC: Abantu 30 Bakatiwe Urwo Gupfa Bazira Akaduruvayo Ko Ku Ilayidi
- Twibuke Imiryango Yazimye Yabujijwe Ejo Heza- Jeannette Kagame
- Kagame Yashimiye Arsène Wenger Ku Musanzu Yatanze Muri Arsenal F.C.
- Perezida Kagame Yasabye Impinduka Mu Miyoborere Y’Umupira W’Amaguru
- Kagame Ategerejwe Mu Nama Ya Komite Nyobozi Ya CAF
- U Rwanda Rwohereje Abapolisi 140 Bo Kurinda Abayobozi Ba Centrafrique
- Video: Davis D Na Kevin Kade Barekuwe By’Agateganyo
- Mufite Umukoro Wo Kwandika Amateka Mashya – Jeannette Kagame Abwira Urubyiruko
- Minisitiri W’Intebe Ngirente Yitabiriye Irahira Rya Perezida Wa Djibouti
- Abakunda Basketball Bagiye Kureba BAL Kuri Canal +
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
President Ndayishimiye Choking On EU Sanctions
Trending
-
Tech4 days ago
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
-
Business4 days ago
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
-
East-Africa2 days ago
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
-
National4 days ago
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
-
Special Report4 days ago
President Ndayishimiye Choking On EU Sanctions
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe
-
West-Africa2 days ago
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
-
East-Africa5 days ago
Rwanda, Tanzania Police Discuss Cooperation To Combat Cross-border, Transnational Crimes