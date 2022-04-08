President Paul Kagame and President Yoweri Museveni have this morning held a short meeting in Nairobi shortly before attending the signing ceremony of the treaty of accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to the East African Community.

This is the first major contact of the two leaders since Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Uganda’s Land Forces Commander and president’s son made contact with Kigali “to solve all outstanding issues between Rwanda and Uganda”.

The two countries had almost severed diplomatic relations and in 2019 Kigali decided to close the border due to political standoffs. On March 7, the Gatuna/Katuna border reopened, allowing citizens to cross for the first time.

“I met with H.E Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda shortly before we both witnessed the signing of the Treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to EAC at State House, Nairobi,” President Museveni said in a brief tweet on Friday.

This meeting comes on the sidelines of the ceremony of the treaty of accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo. The signing has been held at State House, Nairobi lead by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi arrived in Nairobi on a State visit earlier Thursday. His country was admitted as the 7th member of the EAC. The Democratic Republic of Congo was officially admitted to the EAC on March 29, 2022, during the 19th Extraordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State.

The World Bank says that with 80 million hectares of arable land and over 1,100 listed minerals and precious metals, DRC has the potential to become one of the richest economies on the continent and a driver of African growth, if it can overcome its political instability and improve governance.

President Tshishekedi said that DRC was looking forward to increased Intra-EAC trade and reduction of tension amongst the EAC Partner States.

“It is the desire of DRC to see the creation of a new organ in the EAC that is solely focused on mining, natural resources and energy that will be based in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said.

The signing ceremony

At exactly 12.15 am (EAT), 11.15 CAT President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta signed the Deed of Accession to the Treaty, Protocols, Memoranda, and the Tripartite Agreements of the East Africsn Community with Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also the regional multilateral body’s new map will has been unveiled by President Kenyatta in his capacity as the Chair of the East African Community (EAC) Summit of Heads of State.