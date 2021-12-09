National
Kagame Mobilizes for Educating Every Child
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has called for efforts to ensure that every child gets educated and that there should be zero school dropouts.
The Rwandan leader made the remarks during a virtual presentation at an Education Above All Foundation plenary session on “Educate Every Child: Zero Out Of School Children” at the Wise Summit.
The WISE initiative brings together a network of education stakeholders who share ideas and collaborate to solve challenges facing education. The WISE summit 2021 is being held in Doha, Qatar and virtually from 7-9 December, under the theme: “Generation Unmute: Reclaiming Our Future Through Education”.
The summit is a flagship initiative of Qatar Foundation , under the patronage of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.
According to organisers, the summit is featuring more than 300 speakers from the region and around the world. Delegates have been sharing their views in more than 200 panel sessions that spanned across the three-day event.
Details also indicate that this year, the summit managed to attract more than 10,000 participants through a mix of in-person and online sessions.
Additionally, while many students around the world shifted smoothly to a virtual learning model during the pandemic, access to education for marginalised youths came to a halt, leaving some to seek low-income jobs instead of pursuing post-secondary studies.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees chief Filippo Grandi emphasised the need for higher education and the inclusion of refugees in national programmes, saying access is a key element in “self-reliance”.
It is critical that displaced young people have the same opportunities to “learn, grow, and develop”, he said.
One of the plenary sessions on Wednesday addressed a pressing issue in the Middle East and North Africa: the gap between education and employment among marginalised young people across the conflict-stricken region. The region hosts the largest population of refugees globally.
From proxy wars to civil unrest, long-running humanitarian crises have forced millions of people from their homes and many sought shelter in neighbouring countries that were already facing economic regression and political turmoil.
Tanzania at 60 years Of Self Rule
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, on Thursday arrived at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam where he joined President Suluhu Samia and thousands of Tanzanians for the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta also flew to Tanzania to attend the 60th independence day celebrations at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam with President Kenyatta as the official guest for the celebrations.
Other African Heads of State in attendance were Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and DR Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde.
Other leaders, included former presidents Joyce Banda (Malawi) and Armando Guebuza (Mozambique).
Lady Justice Imani Aboud, the president of the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR), ambassadors and high commissioners in Tanzania, were also at the celebrations.
Uganda Cranes are also part of Tanzania’s Usiku ya Uhuru (Independence Day Celebrations) after getting invited for a friendly game. The two East African Nations are facing off at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
Rwanda Defence Minister Addresses UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference In S. Korea
Defence Minister, Maj Gen Albert Murasira, today delivered a keynote speech to the 2021 Seoul United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference hosted virtually by the Republic of Korea from 7 to 8 December 2021.
In his key note address, the Minister of Defence Maj Gen Albert Murasira noted that Rwanda continues to bring innovations to peacekeeping including Kigali Principles on Protection of Civilians that have been adopted by 55 member states.
The Kigali principles perceived a positive initiative to enhance commitment and accountability of troops and Police contributing countries with regards to “Protection of Civilians “.
Minister Murasira further reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to international peace and stability and to enhance the new initiative for digital and medical capabilities in peacekeeping missions.
“I cannot end my remarks without reiterating Rwanda’s commitment to Women, Peace and Security agenda. Rwanda continues its journey to increase the participation of women in peacekeeping missions and also to assign then command and leadership responsibilities and hope to meet the UN target in near future.”
The UN peacekeeping ministerial is aimed at strengthening peacekeeping operations by improving the performance and impact of operations in line with Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+), close capability gaps through concreate pledges by facilitating new and sustainable partnerships while strengthening the existing ones.
Rwanda as a key player in peace support operations, co-hosted with the USA, international preparatory meetings on “Protection of Civilians” in 2019 and on performance and accountability in July 2021.
Rwanda is ranked 4th Troops and Police contributing country word wide and is credited for its exemplary and selfless performance in peacekeeping missions.
The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference is the latest in a series of meetings at the Head of State, Government or Ministerial level since 2014.
The first UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference was held in London in 2017, in Vancouver Canada in 2018, in New York 2019 and this year in the Republic of Korea.
ADF Rebel Leader Missing
Reports emerging from the war theatre in Eastern DRCongo indicate that Musa Seka Baluku (pictured center), the leader of the Allied Democratic Forces is allegedly missing.
It is not yet clear whether Mr Baluku may have been hit in the recent aerial and artillery strikes against the rebel bases in DRC forests.
“He is either dead or injured and he is not communicating possibly to avoid being targeted,” an anonymous source told local Ugandan online tabloid.
After Baluku became ADF commander, he appointed himself Sheikh.
To make his leadership different, he publicly aligned ADF with the Islamic state in central African Province, which pays allegiance to the IS of Iraq and Levant.
In December 2019, the government of the United States of America imposed sanctions on Baluku and five other ADF Leaders. He is deputised by Rashid Swaibu Hood Lukwago.
Baluku was born around 1977, and did not have much formal education but attended Islamic studies at a tender age.
He was an Imam at Malakaz mosque in Kampala before meeting Jamil Mukulu who inaugurated him into the ADF that had pitched camp in Kasese district.
Baluku is described by many defectors as being notoriously violent and short-tempered. They accuse him of ordering the abduction of children to serve as child soldiers and say he has presided over mass killings of civilians by firing squad.
His brutal intimidation tactics have also been expressed through beheading and crucifying his misbehaving subjects.
