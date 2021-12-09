Kagame Mobilizes for Educating Every Child

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has called for efforts to ensure that every child gets educated and that there should be zero school dropouts.

The Rwandan leader made the remarks during a virtual presentation at an Education Above All Foundation plenary session on “Educate Every Child: Zero Out Of School Children” at the Wise Summit.

The WISE initiative brings together a network of education stakeholders who share ideas and collaborate to solve challenges facing education. The WISE summit 2021 is being held in Doha, Qatar and virtually from 7-9 December, under the theme: “Generation Unmute: Reclaiming Our Future Through Education”.

The summit is a flagship initiative of Qatar Foundation , under the patronage of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

According to organisers, the summit is featuring more than 300 speakers from the region and around the world. Delegates have been sharing their views in more than 200 panel sessions that spanned across the three-day event.

Details also indicate that this year, the summit managed to attract more than 10,000 participants through a mix of in-person and online sessions.

Additionally, while many students around the world shifted smoothly to a virtual learning model during the pandemic, access to education for marginalised youths came to a halt, leaving some to seek low-income jobs instead of pursuing post-secondary studies.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees chief Filippo Grandi emphasised the need for higher education and the inclusion of refugees in national programmes, saying access is a key element in “self-reliance”.

It is critical that displaced young people have the same opportunities to “learn, grow, and develop”, he said.

One of the plenary sessions on Wednesday addressed a pressing issue in the Middle East and North Africa: the gap between education and employment among marginalised young people across the conflict-stricken region. The region hosts the largest population of refugees globally.

From proxy wars to civil unrest, long-running humanitarian crises have forced millions of people from their homes and many sought shelter in neighbouring countries that were already facing economic regression and political turmoil.