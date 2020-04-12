President Paul Kagame paid an impromptu visit at #COVID19 Command Post located at Kigali Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV) where close to 400 professionals coordinating #COVID19 interventions.

The team is made up of professionals from different sectors and coordinated under the National Task Force led by the Prime Minister.

Some of the team members are field officers while others work at the center in a systematically coordinated manner.

Those at the centers, supervised by the Rwanda Biomedical Center, work in shifts and excruciating long hours. There are medical personnel, communication specialists, members of security organs, and ministerial staff, among others, operating under designated cells.

Documentation, monitoring, response coordination, communication and other activities are conducted at the center in real time. “I am here to thank you for your commitment and dedication. You are serving selflessly, even with the knowledge that the work you are doing could have consequences on your health,” the President said.

Rwanda has 120 confirmed cases so far. The Ministry of Health says all patients are undergoing perfect recovery and 18 of them have successfully recovered and been discharged.

President Kagame appreciated the work done by the team and encouraged them to continue with the sacrifice. “I have seen all the work that you do and where we stand today in terms of numbers of #COVID19 cases. There is no way we could have made this progress if people did not respect the lockdown.”