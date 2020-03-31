President Kagame is expected to pay an impromptu visit at the Coronavirus response and preparedness centers this afternoon.

The team made up of dozens of professionals from different institutions around the country is set up under the National Task Force led by the Prime Minister.

Some of the team members are field officers while others work at the center in a systematically coordinated manner.

Those at the centers, supervised by the Rwanda Biomedical Center, work in shifts and exrecrutiating long hours. There are medical personnel, communication specialists, members of security organs, and ministerial staff, among others, operating under designated cells.

Documentation, monitoring, response coordination, communication and other activities are conducted at the center in real time. The President will also inspect other facilities including health facilities that are dealing with this pandemic.

Rwanda has 70 confirmed cases so far. The Ministry of Health says all patients are undergoing perfect recovery.