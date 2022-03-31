Kagame Expected In Jamaica

Taarifa is reliably told that President Kagame will visit Jamaica on an undisclosed date. A trusted source confirmed Kagame’s state visit to Jamaica next week but his office remained tight-lipped.

While there, Kagame is also expected to address Jamaica’s parliament.

This will be Kagame’s first visit to this Caribbean country of 3 million people, the fourth-most populous country in the Caribbean. Kingston is the country’s capital and largest city.

The majority of Jamaicans are of Sub-Saharan African ancestry, with significant European, East Asian (primarily Chinese), Indian, Lebanese, and mixed-race minorities.

There is a large Jamaican diaspora, particularly in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Jamaica has a global influence despite its small size. It was the birthplace of the Rastafari religion, reggae and internationally prominent in sports, most notably cricket, sprinting and athletics.

Kagame’s visit is significant to current global dynamics due to Rwanda’s recent expansion of its diplomatic footprint and geopolitical influence.

Ambassador Claver Gatete representing Rwanda at the UN is the designated High Commissioner of Rwanda to Jamaica.