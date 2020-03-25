President Paul Kagame is reaching out to other African leaders to join hands in combating the coronavirus pandemic that is unsettling the world, Africa included.

Kagame said on Wednesday evening that he poke on phone with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali about mobilisation for Africa’s own coordinated effort in the fight against the #CoronaVirus pandemic.

Have had couple useful conversations with Prime Minister Dr. @AbiyAhmedAli in the last 4 days. Thanked him for availing himself & his country's resources to ferry the critical equipment offered by @JackMa,@foundation_ma and @AliBabaGroup Foundation for the fight against #COVID19 — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) March 25, 2020

Kagame said that the two leaders also talked about the need for a very important global effort, which he also discussed with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day.

The two discussed the importance of decisive national health measures and global cooperation in ending the #CoronaVirus pandemic and specific steps to address its over arching effects going forward.

“Have had couple useful conversations with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali in the last [four] days,” Kagame said on twitter, adding that, “(I) thanked him for availing himself and his country’s resources to ferry the critical equipment offered by Jack Ma and the Jack Ma Foundation for the fight against #COVID19.”

The President on Mar 21, expressed gratitude towards Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma and his Foundation for his generous donation of testing kits that were delivered to Kigali.

“This is a huge shot in the arm and a much needed contribution in our work to stop the spread of coronavirus,” President Kagame said. “I know the people of Rwanda join me in gratitude,” he said.

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation sent 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits each, to every one of the 54 African nations.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister is the lead coordinator of Jack Ma’s donation on the continent, which he is delivering to other African countries via Ethiopian Airlines, most of which have already received the consignment.