African leaders need to work closely together to ensure that the Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) achieves its role of fast-tracking economic growth and transforming the continent.

On the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, President Paul Kagame on Tuesday morning in Davos, co-chaired a breakfast gathering of African leaders and friends of Africa on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“For so many decades in history there are leaders on our continent who tried to unite Africa, alongside making sure that Africa can also trade within itself and countries with each other and so on,” President Kagame noted.

According to the Rwandan leader, African leaders need to really, “show the political will and put it to work and make sure that things work because they’re working for us in the end. And then when they have worked for us, we work very well with the rest of the world to our benefit.”

President Kagame also wants the youth on the continent to be part of this shift, “Visa restrictions or removal of those restrictions and so on, and then allowing the young people of our continent who constitute the biggest majority of our population.”