Kagame Chairs RPF Extended National Executive Committee Meeting

President Paul Kagame on Friday chaired the RPF Party’s Extended National Executive Committee Meeting convened at the party headquarters at Rusororo in the outskirts of the Capital Kigali.

Details indicate that over 650 members representing different party organs are participating in this meeting. The two-day meeting also has special guests including national leaders and youth representatives.

According to the Party, the members are exploring the mid-term review of the party Manifesto of 2017-2024, and the status of Covid-19 in the country and its impact on the economy.

In his opening remarks, the Party Chairman President Kagame told members that the ideology on which the party is built and what makes it have an impact requires a high level of discipline. “Without discipline, you will achieve maybe 30% of what you set out to achieve and that will end up benefiting a few people.”

Kagame says some people tend to get comfortable with that 30%; “that is not who we are. RPF is not about choosing a few to benefit. Not so and so’s child and not people of a certain region. Our ideology is built around benefitting all Rwandans without any form of discrimination.”

Meanwhile, the President also hinted that this is a month of commemoration of our people who perished in the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi. Besides remembering the genocide, it is also time to reflect on the bad politics that caused this genocide.

The president also took the party members through the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country which recorded its first case in March last year. currently Rwanda has reported 24,995 total cases, 23,206 cases have recovered and recorded 333 Deaths.

“There are good lessons, and that is why, despite the minimal resources at our disposal, our response to the pandemic stood out, not just in the region but in the whole world,” Kagame noted at the meeting this afternoon.

According to Kagame, it is the first time party members are meeting this year. “Our meeting coincides with our continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected not just us but the entire world. Our major concern is how it has affected us as Rwanda. That should be our focus.”

In his presentation on internal party cohesion, President Kagame borrowed an analogy of grasshoppers in a bottle. “Those who eat them will first confine them in a container where they will go at each other, trying to survive. After tearing each other apart, they end up in the same frying pan.”

He noted that there are so many young people that have been put in positions of leadership both at the National and Party levels; “You have to make your choice. Will you choose to be a grasshopper?”

For him, “When you are unable to reach identify what you want and what will serve your interests as a people, that is how you start to have the wrong values. And that is how they play us against each other.”

“If you are not disciplined, it will be difficult for you to come together and do what serves your best interest. We have to identify who we are, our best interests and how to achieve those interests,” Kagame said while cautioning against negative external influence.

The party Chairman Kagame hinted on those seeking to control Rwanda, ” When they cannot get rid of you, they slow you down. But no one among them is God. They are humans like you and I.”