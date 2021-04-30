National
Kagame Chairs RPF Extended National Executive Committee Meeting
President Paul Kagame on Friday chaired the RPF Party’s Extended National Executive Committee Meeting convened at the party headquarters at Rusororo in the outskirts of the Capital Kigali.
Details indicate that over 650 members representing different party organs are participating in this meeting. The two-day meeting also has special guests including national leaders and youth representatives.
According to the Party, the members are exploring the mid-term review of the party Manifesto of 2017-2024, and the status of Covid-19 in the country and its impact on the economy.
In his opening remarks, the Party Chairman President Kagame told members that the ideology on which the party is built and what makes it have an impact requires a high level of discipline. “Without discipline, you will achieve maybe 30% of what you set out to achieve and that will end up benefiting a few people.”
Kagame says some people tend to get comfortable with that 30%; “that is not who we are. RPF is not about choosing a few to benefit. Not so and so’s child and not people of a certain region. Our ideology is built around benefitting all Rwandans without any form of discrimination.”
Meanwhile, the President also hinted that this is a month of commemoration of our people who perished in the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi. Besides remembering the genocide, it is also time to reflect on the bad politics that caused this genocide.
The president also took the party members through the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country which recorded its first case in March last year. currently Rwanda has reported 24,995 total cases, 23,206 cases have recovered and recorded 333 Deaths.
“There are good lessons, and that is why, despite the minimal resources at our disposal, our response to the pandemic stood out, not just in the region but in the whole world,” Kagame noted at the meeting this afternoon.
According to Kagame, it is the first time party members are meeting this year. “Our meeting coincides with our continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected not just us but the entire world. Our major concern is how it has affected us as Rwanda. That should be our focus.”
In his presentation on internal party cohesion, President Kagame borrowed an analogy of grasshoppers in a bottle. “Those who eat them will first confine them in a container where they will go at each other, trying to survive. After tearing each other apart, they end up in the same frying pan.”
He noted that there are so many young people that have been put in positions of leadership both at the National and Party levels; “You have to make your choice. Will you choose to be a grasshopper?”
For him, “When you are unable to reach identify what you want and what will serve your interests as a people, that is how you start to have the wrong values. And that is how they play us against each other.”
“If you are not disciplined, it will be difficult for you to come together and do what serves your best interest. We have to identify who we are, our best interests and how to achieve those interests,” Kagame said while cautioning against negative external influence.
The party Chairman Kagame hinted on those seeking to control Rwanda, ” When they cannot get rid of you, they slow you down. But no one among them is God. They are humans like you and I.”
Rwanda No More Home To Cheapest Data in EAC
Tanzania is now the place to be for anyone intending to fit in the world of seamless communication according to new adjustments made by the East African coastal nation.
For only $0.75, one gets a gigabyte of data in Tanzania making it the cheapest offer among countries in the regional bloc.
Rwanda which has been leading is now pushed below to second position with $1.25 for a gigabyte of data.
In comparison to other countries in the regional bloc, Uganda ($1.56) and Burundi ($2.10) while Kenya, which was second in East Africa last year charging $1.04, now charges $2.25 per gigabyte (GB).
These latest statistics are according to data released by British technology research firm Cable.
The report, Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2021, reveals that Somalia is no longer offering the most affordable mobile internet in Africa, moving to third, as Sudan and Algeria take the first and second places respectively.
“In Sudan, the cost of mobile internet is $0.27, cheapest in Africa and fifth in the world. Algeria is second at $0.51 and Somalia third at $0.60.
Israel is now offering the most affordable mobile internet in the world at $0.05, moving from second place last year. Israel is followed by Kyrgyzstan ($0.15), Fiji ($0.19), Italy ($0.27) and Sudan.
Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable said many countries with cheap data have excellent mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure, enabling providers to offer large amounts of data, and bring down price per gigabyte.
“Others with less advanced broadband networks are heavily reliant on mobile data” he said. Nigeria and South Africa, which command high internet traffic from its tech savvy population are charging $0.88 and $2.67 respectively.
Countries with long-established, ubiquitous 4G or new 5G infrastructure, the study points out, tend to fall towards the cheaper end of the table.
“This is due to the fact that mobile data plans have escalated far beyond the 1-10GB per month median, offering instead plans with caps in the hundreds of gigabytes, or even completely unlimited.
The cost per gigabyte in these countries will tend therefore to be very low.
UK’s Commonwealth Minister Arrives in Kigali
Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK’s Minister of State for the Commonwealth has arrived in Rwanda for a two-day working visit as the country prepares to host Commonwealth leaders in June.
According to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development office, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad is scheduled to have a guided tour to see first-hand Rwanda’s preparations for a safe and successful event.
During the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) UK will hand over to Rwanda the role of Commonwealth Chair-in-Office.
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon earlier said; “UK commends Rwanda’s work on its planning for a safe and secure meeting of the Commonwealth family at CHOGM 2021.”
According to his schedule, Lord Ahmad will lay a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.
The Minister will later today meet with Rwanda Government officials to discuss bilateral and Commonwealth issues, including climate change. He will also meet with rights activists and journalists.
Burundi President Flags Off 5000 Pardoned Prisoners
A total of 5000 pardoned Prisoners in Burundi have been warned to keep on the right side of the law, integrate back to communities and initiate income-generating activities.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye recently signed a decree pardoning over 5000 inmates serving various sentences- this was subject to the law that grants the head of state a right and power to exercise a prerogative of mercy.
Addressing the recipients of the presidential pardon on Tuesday at Prison de Mpimba, President Ndayishimiye said the state is not there to jail. He explained, a prisoner is a burden on the country, on the family. “A prisoner consumes without producing, the family becomes poorer.”
To justice, to the judicial police officers, President Ndayishimiye recommended that they register all the prisoners as soon as they arrive. “We must prevent a person from going three months without being tried.” Abusive imprisonments without reasons are also to be avoided according to the President of the Republic. A nod also to those who indulge in corruption. ” It’s a shame !”
Insisting on this presidential pardon, President Ndayishimiye said the decision was not taken to please anyone. And to reassure the non-beneficiaries that they too will be able to benefit from it.
Meanwhile, he said those who did not make it to the list when they qualify can make complaints.
President Ndayishimiye noted that impunity has hampered the development of Burundi. According to him, some have trivialized even the crimes of blood. “Even these ethnic conflicts which have brought mourning to our country, it is because there have been people who have said to themselves that it is not a crime if they kill a person of the other ethnic group, as if the killing has become an act of bravery ”.
Jeanine Nibizi, Minister of Justice, said this is a first in Burundi where more than 5,000 prisoners have been pardoned. Among them, breastfeeding women, vulnerable people, prisoners suffering from chronic illnesses, etc.
The minister also specified that the pardoned prisoners number 1,400 for Mpimba prison. Of these, 944 received effective release and the rest were granted reduced sentences.
She also SAID that Currently Burundi has around 12,000 prisoners while the prison capacity hovers around 4,000.
Reacting to the Presidential pardon, Independent National Human Rights Commission (CNIDH), the implementation of the presidential pardon is an eloquent sign of the permanent concern on the part of the government.
And this, will unclog prisons with a view to improving conditions of detention. In a statement released on Monday, the committee found that the establishment of Community Service (TIG) proved to be another alternative measure.
The CNIDH also advocates for the reduction of the excessive use of pre-trial detention and for the creation of a national mechanism for the prevention of torture.
Kagame Chairs RPF Extended National Executive Committee Meeting
