Kagame Calls On Men To Stop Violence Against Women

Men with masculine behaviors that hinder the development of women as well as their empowerment must stop it, President Kagame told a gathering in Kinshasa, DRC on Thursday.

“We must act to tackle the structural impediments and deep seated norms that fuel harmful masculinities, and cultivate positive notions of masculinity. Gender equality is much more a moral obligation. It is a right that cannot be abridged,” President Kagame said at the conference on gender, violence against women and girls and men’s conference on positive masculinity, joining other African Heads of State and Government.

He said men are the authors of violence against women and girls. Men should reverse the behaviors by taking a responsibility to speak and take action against the violence of women as well as changing their mindset.

“We must commit to tackling the negative mindsets in some men and boys that normalize violence against women and girls. Working together, we can end this scourge. Men have a special responsibility to speak out and take action,” he said.

He noted that a strong legal framework that promotes women empowerment and gender equality would be vital for women empowerment agenda to be effective.

“Women’s empowerment should be anchored in strong legal and policy framework.”

According to the UN Women, one of the key consequences of gender-based violence (GBV) in Rwanda is the drastic increase in teen pregnancies.

UN Women reports that teen pregnancies increased from 17,000 cases to 23,000 teen pregnancies in 2019.

The UN Women also adds that there are a number of unreported cases due to a culture of silence at community levels combined with patriarchal social norms and cultural beliefs.

“Thank you President Tshisekedi for the invitation to attend this very important conference on gender,violence against women and girls and the role of men in ensuring that violence against women and girls is eliminated. Africa has a role to play,” Kagame said.



Click on the following link to see amazing photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/paulkagame/albums/72157720229828970