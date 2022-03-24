Kagame Attends Aqaba Process Meeting On East Africa

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday flew to Aqaba, Jordan where he met with His Majesty King Abdullah II ahead of the Aqaba Process Meeting on East Africa that convened on Thursday.

Their bilateral meeting discussed enhancing ongoing areas of cooperation between Jordan and Rwanda.

King Abdullah also received, in separate meetings, Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

The Aqaba Process initiative, launched by His Majesty in 2015, aims to enhance coordination and exchange of expertise and information among regional and international stakeholders to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.

The Aqaba Process initiative’s meetings have also been held outside Jordan over the past years, hosted by Albania, The Netherlands, Nigeria, the United States, the United Nations and Singapore, in partnership with the Kingdom.

The latest Aqaba Process round which will cover East Africa for the fifth time on Thursday, touched on bilateral ties and means to bolster cooperation in the political, defence, economic, tourism, and trade spheres, in service of shared interests, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also covered the importance of maintaining regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach that covers the military, security, and ideological dimensions.