Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the G20 leaders to keep politics out of the fight against Coronavirus pandemic saying it was a matter of life and death.

He called for the lifting of sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic. “These matters should be freed of any politics,” Putin added.

The Russian leader said it was important to establish “green corridors free of trade wars and sanctions” that would ensure supplies of medication, food, equipment and technology.

“I am talking about the countries that are suffering the most from this pandemic. At the end of the day, it’s a question of life and death; this is a purely humanitarian issue.”

It took three months to reach 100,000 coronavirus confirmed cases but recently it only took 12 days for another 100,000 confirmed cases.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres says as he pushed on Thursday the G20 to find solutions.

“We are at war with a virus and not winning it,” Guterres said during a virtual G20 Summit convened Thursday.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame also participated in this virtual summit in capacity as serving Chairperson of the AUDA-NEPAD.

From the comfort of his magnificent office at Village Urugwiro, President Paul Kagame sat in front of a giant screen as he carefully took part in the virtual deliberations.

He had earlier in the week engaged several leaders on the same line of thinking.

The Extraordinary #G20VirtualSummit on #COVID19, attended today by H.E. President @PaulKagame in his capacity as Chairperson of the @NEPAD_Agency, decided to inject US$ 5 trillion into the global economy, to counter the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic. https://t.co/qgPClWgX21 pic.twitter.com/5f9xmTMMfa — Amb. Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe (@onduhungirehe) March 26, 2020

The G20 leaders are aimed at advancing a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s human and economic implications.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, told the summit that 90% of the Covid-19 cases and 88% of deaths were in G20 countries, even as they share 80% of world GDP and 60% of world population.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia King, Salman Bin Abdulaziz, during this extraordinary virtual summit said, “The G20 must assume the responsibility of reinforcing cooperation in financing research and development for Therapeutics and a Vaccine for Covid-19 and ensure the availability of the vital medical supplies and equipment.”

“It is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to developing countries and least developed countries to enable them to build their capacities and improve their infrastructure to overcome this crisis and its repercussions,” the King said.

South African President, Cyril Rampahosa, told the members of the summit that a decisive and coordinated action is key to protecting people, providing stability to the global economy and financial markets, boosting confidence, and preventing deep and prolonged economic meltdown sparking a 2008-style crisis.

Putin also predicted the current crisis would be tougher than the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and trade conflicts and sanctions would only exacerbate it.

Already countries like Rwanda and other landlocked countries in Africa have began suffering the effects of a hike in petroleum prices.