Mama Sifa Mahanya hospital will effectively begin admitting people that have contracted the deadly Coronavirus- Former DRC president Joseph Kabila said Saturday.

The affluent hospital has a capacity of 100 beds with additional modern facilities. It is located on the edge of the Fizi and Uvira Territories in South Kivu province.

Currently, the Provincial authorities have confirmed 3 cases of coronavirus. The provincial government said it has taken certain measures, including Isolation of Bukavu City and also the isolation of the entire province from the rest of the country.

This means no planes or vehicles are allowed to leave or enter the Province and Bukavu city. It is a complete lockdown as the country battles with the ravaging global pandemic.

“As part of a collective struggle, it pleased the honorary head of state of the DRC and moral authority of the FCC, Mr. Joseph Kabila Kabange, wishes to make Mama Sifa Mahanya hospital available to the provincial committee on a private basis. Of the response against Coronavirus of South Kivu to help the population, “Governor Théo Ngwabidje Kasi said.