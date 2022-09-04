Kenyans are anxiously waiting for Judgement on the Presidential petition scheduled for monday.

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome concluded hearings of the consolidated petition on Friday and is now expected to issue a verdict on Monday.

The acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow has warned the public against gathering at the Supreme Court on Monday when judges are expected to issue the verdict.

The Acting IG asked Kenyans not to panic and migrate from their homes or places of residence in fear and anticipation of chaos, saying the security agencies are on high alert.

Deputy President William Ruto who was declared winner in the contest has in the meantime assured that he will respect the outcome of the Supreme Court judges.

“I want to assure you that I respect the law, and as Kenya Kwanza we will respect the outcome of the Supreme Court,” he said at a church service in Nakuru on Sunday.

The petition was filed by his rival Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance, who accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of rigging the results in favour of Ruto.