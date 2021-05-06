Joseph Kony’s Ruthless Commander Sentenced to 25 years in Prison

At last Justice has been dispensed as the International Criminal Court (ICC) handed a 25-year sentence to Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Major General Dominique Ongwen.

Back home in Uganda, South Sudan and Central African Republic where Gen. Ongwen wrecked havoc, families of victims and other people that suffered during his terror operations are now jubilating at the court’s rule on Thursday.

However, Gen. Ongwen who was present during court’s Judgement, seemed not bothered. He showed no emotion as he heard the 25-year sentence handed down to him.

“I am before this international court with so many charges, and yet I am the first victim of child abduction. What happened to me I do not even believe happened to Jesus Christ,” Gen. Ongwen said.

ICC Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said judges had to weigh Ongwen’s brutality with his own tortured past as a schoolboy abducted by the LRA when deciding on a sentence.

“The chamber is confronted in the present case with a unique situation. It is confronted with a perpetrator who willfully brought tremendous suffering upon his victims,” Schmitt said.

“However, it is also confronted with a perpetrator who himself had previously endured extreme suffering at the hands of the group of which he later became a prominent member and leader.”

It was the wish of victims of Ongwen’s crimes that court hands him the full life sentence. The defence had sought a 10-year prison term.

Prosecutors had asked for a 20-year prison term for Ongwen, saying his own history justified a lower sentence than the maximum 30 years to life allowed by the ICC.