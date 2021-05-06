National
Joseph Kony’s Ruthless Commander Sentenced to 25 years in Prison
At last Justice has been dispensed as the International Criminal Court (ICC) handed a 25-year sentence to Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Major General Dominique Ongwen.
Back home in Uganda, South Sudan and Central African Republic where Gen. Ongwen wrecked havoc, families of victims and other people that suffered during his terror operations are now jubilating at the court’s rule on Thursday.
However, Gen. Ongwen who was present during court’s Judgement, seemed not bothered. He showed no emotion as he heard the 25-year sentence handed down to him.
“I am before this international court with so many charges, and yet I am the first victim of child abduction. What happened to me I do not even believe happened to Jesus Christ,” Gen. Ongwen said.
ICC Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said judges had to weigh Ongwen’s brutality with his own tortured past as a schoolboy abducted by the LRA when deciding on a sentence.
“The chamber is confronted in the present case with a unique situation. It is confronted with a perpetrator who willfully brought tremendous suffering upon his victims,” Schmitt said.
“However, it is also confronted with a perpetrator who himself had previously endured extreme suffering at the hands of the group of which he later became a prominent member and leader.”
It was the wish of victims of Ongwen’s crimes that court hands him the full life sentence. The defence had sought a 10-year prison term.
Prosecutors had asked for a 20-year prison term for Ongwen, saying his own history justified a lower sentence than the maximum 30 years to life allowed by the ICC.
National
Boat Donated By Kagame To Nkombo Islanders Not Operational
Residents of Nkombo Island will have to wait longer to travel on a boat donated to them by President Paul Kagame.
Nkombo island is located on Lake Kivu in Rusizi district. Residents last saw this boat in October last year when it was officially handed to the district.
According to authorities of Rusizi district, the delay to use this boat is because drivers are still undergoing intensive training until they learn to operate the water vessel.
Currently the boat is docked in Karongi district and will only be available when the drivers have fully completed training.
President Paul Kagame has a special attachment to the people living on Nkombo Island. He donated the second boat to the islanders on June 29, 2015 while addressing opinion leaders in Rusizi district.
“I am giving you an even bigger vessel, please use it to relate, trade and utilize all the opportunities your district has to offer,” advised Kagame.
In 2010, Kagame donated a passenger boat with a capacity to carry 100 passengers and 40 tons of luggage. The island hosts over 180,000 residents.
For the past regimes, this island was extremely neglected and treated as though it was part of Democratic Republic of Congo formerly Zaire. Previous governments ridiculed and despised Nkombo islanders as backward people and attached them to ‘Bashi’, a Congolese tribe.
With this deep neglect sanctioned by previous regimes, Nkombo islanders invented a language known as ‘Amahavu’ a mixture of two dialects; Congo’s Lingala and Kinyarwanda.
National
President Tshisekedi Orders Martial Law Rule In Kivu, Ituri
President Felix Tshisekedi has ordered rule of martial law in DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces effective on Thursday, May 6.
The Congolese President called on the people of the two provinces “to cooperate closely with the military authorities deployed by denouncing enemies of the people and complicity at whatever level” with those perpetrating violence.
The shift in management of this part of the country is aimed at stemming the bloodshed and returning order to the region, the president said in an address on national television Monday.
During the period of martial law, Congo’s security forces will have the right to search homes, seize weapons and prohibit travel, Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yambab Yamba, said in a separate address.
The military and police authorities will also have the right to ban publications and meetings deemed contrary to public order and to prosecute those suspected of violating the peace, he said.
Eastern Congo with population of 20 million people, borders Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi. This region hosts at least 120 armed groups
Violence in eastern Congo includes numerous conflicts over control of land and resources, protection of local communities, and rebellions linked to neighboring countries.
Ituri and North Kivu are rich in metals like gold and coltan and armed groups including alleged criminal networks in the army sometimes profit from their trade.
National
Rwanda Media Ranking Continues To Fall
Rwandan Journalists have joined their colleagues around the world to celebrate the World Media day annually celebrated on May 3rd.
This is a day dedicated to reflecting on the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.
In Rwanda’s capital Kigali, an event has been organized for Development Journalism Award 2021.
Development Journalism Awards 2021 (DJA) is a flagship event organized by Rwanda Journalists Association (ARJ) in partnership with Rwanda Governance Board (RGB).
It is held annually to honor, among others, media practitioners’ general excellence, public service outreach, technical innovation, business reporting, people’s right reporting, visual digital storytelling, gender mainstreaming, engaged and investigative journalism and environment management reporting.
According to World Press Freedom Index, Rwanda continues to fall in media rankings for example this year the index put Rwanda at 156th position globally falling from 155th last year.
With a closer synthesis of the Rwanda Media code, critics argue that it is still an uphill task. Defamation may trigger penalties ranging from five to seven years in prison or fines approximately U$7213.
Rwanda has been near the bottom of Reporters Without Borders (RSF)’s World Press Freedom Index for years and is ranked 156th out of 180 countries in the 2018 Index.
What You Didn’t Know Inside Rwanda Cycling Sport
Joseph Kony’s Ruthless Commander Sentenced to 25 years in Prison
Boat Donated By Kagame To Nkombo Islanders Not Operational
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
Uganda Deports 17 Rwandans, What We Know About Them
Zimbabwe Bids Farewell To Hunger After Bumper Harvest
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
What You Didn’t Know Inside Rwanda Cycling Sport
Russian Forces Accused of Gross Abuse In CAR
Joseph Kony’s Ruthless Commander Sentenced to 25 years in Prison
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Dominic Ongwen Yakatiwe Gufungwa Imyaka 25
- Alan Boileau Yongeye Kwigaragaza, Eyob Metkel Atahana Umwenda W’Umuhondo
- Murumuna Wa Joseph Kabila Yegujwe Ku Mwanya Wa Guverineri
- Polisi Isaba Abafite Ibigo Byigenga Bicunga Umutekano Gushishoza Kubo Biha Akazi
- Ibyo Wamenya Ku Banyarwanda 17 Bari Bafungiwe Muri Uganda Barekuwe
- Muri Israel COVID-19 Yararangiye, Utubyiniro Tugiye Kongera ‘Gutwika’
- Urukweto Rw’Abafite Ubumuga Bwo Kutabona ‘Rubarinda Gutsitara’
- Meya Wa Bugesera Arahwitura MTN…
- Umugore Wo Muri Mali Yabyaye Impanga 9, Niwe Bibayeho Bwa Mbere Mu Mateka
- Kagame Yagiranye Ibiganiro N’Umuhungu Wa Idriss Déby Wayoboye Chad
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
The Rwandan Architect Who Works Like No Other
-
Business3 days ago
How A Career In Public Relations Helped Shape An African Royal
-
South-Africa2 days ago
Zimbabwe Bids Farewell To Hunger After Bumper Harvest
-
East-Africa4 days ago
Tanzania’s President Samia Scheduled For Kenya Visit
-
Special Report6 hours ago
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
-
National2 days ago
President Tshisekedi Orders Martial Law Rule In Kivu, Ituri
-
Business2 days ago
Mining Delivers US$385M To Ivorian, Ghanaian Economy In 2020
-
Special Report1 hour ago
What You Didn’t Know Inside Rwanda Cycling Sport