Jordanian Lawmakers Trade Punches In Parliament Amid Heated Discussion On Women’s Rights

Since May 6th, North Kivu and Ituri provinces have been under strict management by the Military but sceptics are wondering for how long the military will remain in charge.

President Felix Tshisekedi who had promised to fix the two-decade-long insurgency in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo seems to have gained less, especially in ensuring that residents of this region enjoy Christmas without any form of anarchy.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019 made a major announcement and a new approach to tackling the security matrix that had eluded former President Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi’s new method included extending an invitation to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda to jointly work with his army to secure the restive eastern region of DRC.

The persistence of over 100 armed groups in the eastern DRC is a threat to both Congolese civilians and regional stability.

The Congolese including the United Nations security council have long been frustrated by MONUSCO’s inability to stabilise the east, and most believe it should pull out gradually.

Twenty years later, MONUSCO consists of over 16,500 soldiers and police officers, more than any other blue helmet operation. Costing over U$1 billion a year, it is also the third most expensive UN mission, just behind those in Mali and South Sudan.

On Invitation, Rwanda has been very instrumental in sharing intelligence information to the DRC’s military to aid in the hunt for the Rwandan rebels – Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda, (FDLR) largely composed of elements responsible for the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

“Through our intelligence collection which we share with those supposed to be dealing with the situation in that part of DR Congo. We give it to them so that they can do what they are supposed to do,” President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said in May 2020.

Since then, the FDLR terror group has suffered surgical operations that inflicted major losses especially the deaths of members of the group’s leadership including; Juvenal Musabimana, ‘General’ Gabral Secyugu Nsengiyumva, ‘Gen’ Silvestre Mudacumura and a host of others alongside hundreds of fighters.

Since then, there has been low tempo as the operations against FDLR seems to have ground to a halt yet attacks against innocent civilians inside DRC remain prevalent.

Tshisekedi whose army has been battling the Allied Democratic Front Rebels had not made substantial gains which compelled him to invite Uganda for joint military operations against the rebels. This was also facilitated by the enforced martial law in the region.

With Uganda now in the war theatre, there have been significant gains in breaking the back of the ADF terror group linked to ISIS. Therefore, one would ask, should the military rule imposed on Ituri and North Kivu provinces remain?

Is State of Siege Still Necessary?

Since April 30, 2021, the Congolese Parliament meets in plenary every two weeks to authorise the extension of the state of siege to end violence.

However, since then, its effectiveness on the ground remains subject to many criticisms, in particular because of the persistence of massacres in the two provinces concerned.

Data compiled by the Kivu Security Barometer (KST) even confirms that the situation has tended to deteriorate. At the end of November, more than 100 people were killed in a series of attacks in several localities of Ituri where the armed group Codeco is rife.

“The state of siege will only be lifted when the circumstances which motivated it disappear,” the head of state said in September. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, who regularly reviews the situation in the east of the country, also pleads for more patience and affirms that “we cannot ask to settle in six months a problem that has lasted for more than twenty years ”.

“A reversal seems unlikely. The state of siege is, along with free education, the flagship measure of the Tshisekedi administration, said a Western diplomat. To end it without improving the situation would be an admission of failure. “