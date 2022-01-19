Sports
John McGinn Moving to Manchester United
Manchester United are a little bit further into the process of getting their house in order. To this end, they want Aston Villa heartbeat John McGinn, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and/or RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.
Manchester United, as it would seem they’re in for a fourth midfielder, Denis Zakaria of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all threatening to ruin that particular plan.
Newcastle United are the third – and longest-serving – members of the Shambolic Big Club Club. Today’s attempt to extricate themselves from the mess they’ve created comes in the form of a £25m offer for Duvan Zapata. Atalanta want nearly double that for the Colombian striker.
Everton are all over the shop. Having sacked Rafa Benitez after laying off all the folk he didn’t want, they’ve been rebuffed in their efforts to force the Belgian FA into sharing Roberto Martínez. They’re now considering José Mourinho, for goodness sake.
And now there are reports claiming owner Farhad Moshiri is considering upping sticks and cutting his losses.
Given the pig’s lug he’s made of the last six managerial appointments, some may be quite sanguine about that particular prospect, but while it wouldn’t necessarily hinder, it wouldn’t necessarily help, either. And Everton could do with some help right now.
Tanzania To Host Africa’s Biggest Golf Tournament In 2022
It is also expected to help promote the region as tourist destination.
Dr Damas Ndumbaro, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, said that, “Tanzania’s Tourism is one of the main pillars of our economy.
Golf has been identified as a major catalyst for tourism development globally. The launch of the Challenge Tour tournament will go a long way in developing golf tourism to showcase our unparalleled natural attractions.”
Chris Martin, Chairman of the Tanzania Golf Union, said: “We are excited and very grateful to the Government, in particular the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, for making the dream of bringing the Challenge Tour to Tanzania a reality. This will go a long way to promoting golf tourism in our country.”
“Golf is played by over 60 million people and the global market is close to US$15 billion. Tanzania has got all the ingredients to tap into this market through golf tourism,”
Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “It is incredibly exciting to welcome the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic onto our schedule for the first time as Tanzania becomes the 52nd country to stage a Challenge Tour event. Our thanks must go to the promoter, International Sports Management, for their work in bringing this event to fruition, as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, the Tanzania Golf Union, the Tanzania Tourism Board and our friends and partners at the Sunshine Tour.
“Through our collaboration and teamwork, we will showcase the beauty of Tanzania worldwide and our members will be treated to a first-class tournament and an event that will be eagerly anticipated on the Challenge Tour schedule.”
Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “We are very excited about the opportunity to not only provide our members with more playing opportunities on the Challenge Tour, but also to be a part of the growth of the game in new regions throughout Africa. It has long been our focus as the Sunshine Tour to help facilitate the growth of golf on the continent, and we’re proud to be able to take this important step towards that goal in Tanzania.”
Chubby Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of ISM, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic. After establishing the Turkish Airlines Open and the Cyprus Open, this is another new country for us. It’s very exciting and a great opportunity for Tanzania. There’s so much talk of ‘growing the game’ in sport nowadays, but that really is the case here and we are sure that establishing the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic will build golf in Tanzania as well as showing what a beautiful country it is to potential tourists around the world.”
Meanwhile, the tournament will be organised by ISM in partnership with Golf&More LTD.
Gold&More LTD represents ISM in Africa, and mainly mobilises technical and professional expertise to organise events secured by ISM on the continent.
Imbuto To Build Multipurpose Sports Facility
Kigali city athletes will have a new multipurpose sports facility from which they can train, play and hold competitions.
Imbuto Foundation is going to build this multipurpose infrastructure in Bibare, Kimironko a fast growing suburb of Kigali city.
According to details the first phase will start with basketball playground. This basketball court will also be used by people who need to play volleyball, handball, mini-football among others.
This project at Bibare will have infrastructure that meets international standards.
“Our long-term plan is to have at least one leisure / sport site in each neighbourhood in order to help our citizens to be healthy by playing sports but also by promoting sport among young people,” City of Kigali said.
Coming up: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
China is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing city to take place from February 4 to 20. Some of the games will be held in towns in the neighboring Hebei province.
Beijing was selected as the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics after beating Almaty by four votes on 31 July 2015 at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur.
Olympic Games are the largest sporting celebration in terms of the number of sports on the programme, the number of athletes present and the number of people from different nations gathered together at the same time, in the same place, in the spirit of friendly competition.
The Olympic games are organised every four years, they include a summer and a winter edition.
Meanwhile, the upcoming winter olympics have already taken a new twist as the United States says it wont send a delegation to the games in protest against China’s deteriorating human rights.
“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
This boycott comes before US President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday and Friday, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society actors from more than 100 countries.
However, the Chinese embassy in Washington described the US boycott as “political manipulation”.
Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told media the US boycott stance, “will accomplish nothing except breeding bad blood between two nations who need to come together to deal with the world’s problems.”
China rejects international criticism and sanctions over the situation in Xinjiang, where the United Nations and rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated.
