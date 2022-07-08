Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot twice by a gunman on a street in the Japanese city of Nara on Friday.

“The first shot sounded like a toy bazooka, and the man then stepped back after the first one,” a student said. After the attacker fired the second shot, a large amount of white smoke appeared, a witness said.

Abe was giving a speech in front of the Yamato Saidaiji Station when he was attacked at around 11:30 a.m. High school students who witnessed the shooting told NHK that a man came up from behind and fired two shots.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and the gun was confiscated, according to the broadcaster. NHK identified the man as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of the city of Nara.

Abe was transported via a medical helicopter to Nara Medical University in the city of Kashihara, south of central Nara, according to NHK, who quoted ambulance officials.

Shinzo Abe is reportedly in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

In medical terms, Cardiopulmonary arrest is the cessation of adequate heart function and respiration and results in death without reversal.