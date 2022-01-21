National
Japan, Rwanda Discuss Development Of Private Sector
Rwanda and Japan have held discussions aimed at deepening cooperation in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, health, education and private sector development.
Uzziel Ndagijimana Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on Friday hosted at his office Masahiro IMAI, the Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda and Shin Maruo JICA’s Chief Representative to Rwanda.
According to Rwanda’s Ministry of Finance , the country needs to recover faster from the negative impact of the covid19 pandemic, register annual double-digit growth and increase private investment rates from current 26% to at least 35% of GDP.
This will require a major shift from public led growth which characterised the post genocide era to private sector led growth. In addition, substantial investments in infrastructure and human capital development are key to expanding the role of the private sector.
JICA’s economic cooperation is primarily focused on; economic infrastructure, promotion of value-added agriculture, water and sanitation, and human resource development.
National
Rwanda To Host African Air Chief Symposium
In partnership with the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Rwanda will host the 11th annual African Air Chiefs Symposium (AACS) at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) in Kigali city, Rwanda from 24 to 28 January 2022.
More than 160 guests from 40 member states of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) are expected to convene in Kigali to discuss “Strategic Airlift” on the African continent.
The purpose of the symposium is to create a forum for Air Chiefs from across the African continent to come together to address regional and continental issues, enhance relationship and increase cooperation among African Air Forces.
The main function of the Association of African Air forces is to assemble and advocate for partnerships between Air forces on the continent. The AACS operates with the support of the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).
The annual African Air Chief Symposium enables the networking and liaison between Air forces in achieving the objectives of the Association.
Since its establishment in 2015, the Association of African Air Forces has been very instrumental in providing a forum for members to multilaterally discuss common security challenges.
National
Minister Biruta Attends Regional Meeting On Peace, Security In Congo Brazzaville
Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Vincent Biruta, is in Congo Brazzaville to attend the Economic Community of Central African meeting that is discussing peace and security in the region.
The meeting is taking place in Congo Brazzaville where it is covering topics on peace and security among other issues in the region.
The 20th meeting is attended by top diplomats and leaders with a high position in the community including His excellency Ahmad Allam-mi and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.
Dr Congo’s President, Felix Tshisekedi, who is completing his tenure as the Head of the African Union is expected to hand over the chairmanship of the organization to President Dennis Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville.
Shakila Mutoni, the Director-General for Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the annual meeting is aimed to set the annual agenda of the organization that focuses on security and peace.
“The meeting focuses on the restoration of peace in the region and boosting economic and developmental activities.”
Moreover, diplomats tackle ways to strengthen the cooperation in restoring peace and stability in the region and a regional collaborative effort in the fight against the armed groups.
She added that the budgets of the community is also major topics of the meetings.
According to Mutoni, the Central African Republic has so far praised the community for having helped the nation to stabilize particularly Rwanda and President Paul Kagame.
The body has 11 member countries which officials say is a big market for Rwandans to trade in the wider market.
According to Umutoni, Rwanda’s membership in the regional bodies is an opportunity for any Rwandan who would want to go and trade in a country such as Angola, Cameroon, Congo, Kinshasha, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Guinea, Chad.
”So membership provides a bigger ground for Rwandans to trade in a bigger market,” she said.
On Monday, the Biruta also briefed the Rwandan Police operating in Bangui under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, where commended all police to instill courage, discipline, and professionalism in their assigned tasks.
National
Egyptian Military Officials In Rwanda For A Study Tour
A delegation of military officer cadets from Egyptian Military Academy is in Rwanda for a study tour and training purposes, the Ministry of Defense statement said.
On Tuesday, the delegation visited the Rwanda Defense Force headquarters where they were welcomed by the MOD Director General of Policy and Strategy, Maj Gen Ferdinand Safari and Chief J3, Col Chrysostom Ngendahimana on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defense Staff.
Maj Gen F Safari in his remarks commended the existing defense cooperation between Egypt and Rwanda and wished them a good stay in Rwanda.
The Egyptian officers also paid respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and visited the Campaign against Genocide Museum at Parliament.
In May Last year, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Lt Gen Mohamed Farid on his visit at RDF headquarters held a bilateral discussion with the RDF Chief of Defense Staff, Gen J Bosco Kazura.
Rwanda and Egypt have been working on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and further mutual interests in the trade as well as defense and security.
Rwanda has been also sending students to Egypt for military courses.
Both countries have been contributing to a peacekeeping missions in different countries.
Rwanda To Host African Air Chief Symposium
‘Greedy Barbarian’ Novelist Paraded In Court For Mocking Museveni
Bralirwa Shares Trading Badly On Rwanda Stock Exchange
Japan, Rwanda Discuss Development Of Private Sector
African Cup of Nations Enters Round of 16
Meet This Female Entrepreneur, Rusamaza, Fixing Property Taxes For Rwandans In Diaspora
Understanding Physics of Hot air Balloon
Minister Biruta Attends Regional Meeting On Peace, Security In Congo Brazzaville
Equity Bank Gets £37m From British Agency To Lend SMEs
When Rwanda Was Accused Of Stealing Burundi Drums
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
DRC Expels 101 Rwandans
-
Business2 days ago
Meet This Female Entrepreneur, Rusamaza, Fixing Property Taxes For Rwandans In Diaspora
-
Special Report4 days ago
Habyarimana Sent Finance Minister’s Wife To Poison Kagame
-
Business4 days ago
Tanzania, Burundi to Jointly Build U$900m Railway
-
Environment4 days ago
Pacific Ocean Tonga Volcano Erupts
-
Politics2 days ago
Why Does Israel Want To Return to African Union?
-
Tech1 day ago
Understanding Physics of Hot air Balloon
-
Business3 days ago
Green Hydrogen, Blueprint for Africa’s Green Industrialisation