Japan’s national police chief Itaru Nakamura has tendered in his resignation letter to the National Public Safety Commission seeking to resign from his position.

Nakamura said on Thursday he takes responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.

“In order to fundamentally reexamine guarding and never to let this happen, we need to have a new system,” Nakamura told a news conference as he announced his intention to step down.

Japanese media reported that his resignation is expected to be approved at Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

Tetsuya Yamagami the gunman who killed the former Prime Minister was arrested at the scene and is currently undergoing a mental evaluation until late November.

Yamagami told Japanese police that he targeted Abe because of the former leader’s link to the Unification Church, which he hated.

In a 54-page investigative report released Thursday, the National Police Agency concluded that the protection plan for Abe neglected potential danger coming from behind him and merely focused on risks during his movement from the site of his speech to his vehicle.

Inadequacies in the command system, communication among several key police officials, as well as their attention in areas behind Abe at the campaign site led to their lack of attention on the suspect’s movement until it was too late.

None of the officers assigned to immediate protection of Abe caught the suspect until he was already 7 meters behind him where he took out his homemade double-barrel gun, which resembled a camera with a long lens, to blast his first shot that narrowly missed Abe.

Up to that moment, none of the officers was aware of the suspect’s presence, the report said.

In just over two seconds, the suspect was only 5.3 meters behind Abe to fire the second shot.

The report said the prefectural police’s Abe protection plan lacked a thorough safety evaluation.

It called for significant strengthening in both training and staffing of Japan’s dignitary protection, as well as revising police protection guidelines for the first time in about 30 years.