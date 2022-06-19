Opposition parties in Japan are pressuring the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to acquire nuclear powered submarines to boost the country’s defenses.

The demands have been triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Chinese military assertiveness.

Ichiro Matsui, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, called for acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine to boost deterrence and reconnaissance capacity.

Japan “should have an advanced type (of submarine) to increase deterrence,” Matsui said, while Tamaki stressed the advantage of a nuclear submarine’s ability to stay underwater for months for enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The nuclear power acquisition debate comes just ahead of next month’s upper house election.

“I’m not so sure if making the leap to a nuclear submarine is a good idea,” Kishida said in an appearance on a Fuji TV program with other party leaders. He cited the difficulty of using nuclear power for military purposes under Japan’s atomic energy law and the high running cost.

“We will see what needs to be prioritized to safeguard the people’s lives and their livelihoods,” Kishida said.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito, echoed Kishida’s view, calling the idea of a nuclear-powered submarine “unrealistic.”