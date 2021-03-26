Jamaica’s Producer DJ Kemmo To Transform Dancehall Music

Producer DJ Kemmo said he hopes to bring a change to the area of dancehall music production.

“I saw where the authenticity of the genre is lacking. I saw an area of opportunity for change and I felt like the spice that I add to the scene can make a difference.

Dancehall needs more of its original flavour and that’s the direction I want to take music with my production skills,” DJ Kemmo told the Jamaica Observer.

“I believe music is my true calling because I decided to get into music at a very young age. Music has always been something that I have been passionate about and to be a music producer you must be confident in yourself and your work. I find it amazing that I learn something new about producing every day. I also have to adapt to emerging genres and musical styles and those are a few of the reasons why I got into music production,” he continued.

Born in Cornwall Barracks in Portland, for the past four years he has resided in Orlando, Florida. He recently released the song She Gone featuring deejay G-Statik.

“The song has been doing well on the underground dancehall scene here in Florida. I am pleased with the reception that it has so far received,” he said.

One of his biggest hits is Exotic by deejay Korexx. The song has so far racked up more than 9,000,000 views on YouTube since its release five months ago.

Said DJ Kemmo, “I knew Exotic would’ve been a hit song and that it would’ve gotten the attention from the public because of the creativity of lyrics and the visual content.”

He has worked with artistes including Drizzy Fade, Hot Frass, CMR and Laden. DJ Kemmo released the Mello Vibez rhythm album during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Getting the music heard in the streets and in dancehall is harder than what it used to be so that kind of affected the album, but I’m willing to adjust myself to work with the new social media wave just as everyone is doing now,” he shared.

Born Kemoy Lewis, DJ Kemmo has been working to establish himself in the music business for over a decade.

He first tested the waters as a disc jockey in Port Antonio. Along with some of his friends, he made the transition into music production by turning a back room of a shop into a recording studio.

“I remember when me, DJ Barunga, DJ Free and DJ Dalla Coin used to lock up in Paulette shop in the back and put sponge in the windows so when we record a song no air would come through in the building,” DJ Kemmo reminisced. He also credits King Nose I for introducing him to music.

“I had to work very hard for someone to hear the name DJ Kemmo. I use to upload music on YouTube just like Akam Entertainment and Crush Road with my DJ Kemmo tag in them just to spread the name and the brand. I also tried vlogging at one point. I have built my career from the ground up to where it is now even though I have a long list of accomplishments to tackle.”