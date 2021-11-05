Entertainment
Jamaican Dancehall Smash Track “Party Girl” Rocks Clubs
For the past one month, a new outstanding dancehall smash track called “Party Girl” has rocked radio airwaves and thrilled revelers in night clubs. It is a song that quickly drags you onto the dance floor as you also sing along.
Busy Signal has a BPM of 102 and the key of A♭ Major (Camelot: 4B).
Busy Signal is a stage name for this Jamaican dancehall reggae artist born Reanno Devon Gordon.
Dancehall star Busy Signal isn’t the face you’d usually see.
In a lengthy 1 hour and a 30-minute interview, fans certainly got an ear load about “the international man of mystery,” who said he still doesn’t answer calls from ‘unknown numbers’ and who, by the way, follows ‘0’ people on Instagram and Twitter.
“Gangsta nuh answer nuh private call,” the deejay spitted in his 2007 hit track Unknown Number, which Busy revealed to Carpenter was inspired by a series of real-life events.
“I have bad experiences with private calls … back in the day,” he said.
From fan-crazed women to insecure men incessantly calling his phone on private and unknown numbers back then, the Stay So deejay said it became too much and decided to stop answering— he subsequently linked his gold-selling producer friend Demarco and recorded the track.
Now more than a decade later, Busy admitted that he still doesn’t pick up!
The 42-year-old musician, who was promoting his new single Margarita, revealed that he’s a poor communicator; often failing to return calls and answer messages but the evolution of smartphones has helped somewhat.
Thanks to Whatsapp and FaceTime, keeping in touch with friends and family has been better, however, Busy says nothing beats “organic” in-person interaction, and linking up face-to-face to perhaps play dominoes, fire up the grill, and just hold a vibe.
Kenya’s Only Public Outdoor Facility To Host 20 Military-Grade Obstacle Challenge, Mountain Run
Bucketlist Adventures, the organizer of The Mt. Kenya Mudathon and Sky Run, a recreational sporting event partnered with Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership for the second edition of its Mudathon Series.
The event aimed at giving professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and recreational runners an adventure obstacle race through the woods and rivers will culminate with a mega bonfire at the end of the day.
Participants will have an option to stay overnight to experience optional adventure-based recreational activities available at the adventure center.
Activity Categories
Sky Run: 10km, 20Km Marania forest run on steep mountain trails
Mudathon: Over 20 technical obstacles challenge – military grade.
Adrenaline Sports: Cargo Net, Zip Lining, Paintball, High Ropes Course, Log Jam, Rock climbing, The Wall, Trust fall, Ultimate Bridge, and camping among others.
“We are really happy with the turnout and the feedback we received for our first Mudathon Series experience at Ndunda Falls in Embu’s Njukiri forest on 31st July 2021 that brought together over 300 participants” notes Bucketlist Adventures’ founder Munyaka Njiru “Our outdoor activities give screened participants an opportunity to form teams for their safety and camaraderie. An ambulance with a health and safety team will be onsite for wellness checks and through the course.”
“We are pleased to see more Kenyans and organizations incorporating elements of outdoor recreational activities and experiential learning to continue their healthy lifestyles and develop their human resource”, said Dr John Mwangi, MBS, director at KESAL.
“Through this partnership, we leverage KESAL’s three decades of running large scale training programs for both the government and private sector to collectively deliver a challenging obstacle course and host a memorable event next month”
Bucketlist Adventures will manage the race itself and invites trade partners offering adventure tourism experiences to their clients and has teamed up with leading innovative local tour operators like Turnup.Travel, Virgin Explorers, Safiri Nasi and Keitan Safaris among other providers in Kenya.
Kanye West Legally Changes His Name to Ye
Formerly known as Kanye West, the American rap artist has officially changed his name to Ye.
The 44-year-old star filed the request in August, citing “personal reasons.”
He tweeted: “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”
Best known for hits such as Gold Digger and Stronger, already used Ye as a nickname and in 2018 used it as an album title.
While his Twitter handle was already Ye, his Instagram account and website were still using his previous name as of Tuesday.
As well as being a shortened version of Kanye, the new moniker also has religious significance for the star.
“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us,” he said in a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy.
“It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything.”
Ye released his latest album Donda in August, featuring 27 tracks with a running time of two hours.
He then claimed his label, Universal Music Group, had released his much-delayed 10th studio album without his approval.
Other artists such as Prince, Snoop Dogg, and Sean Love Combs have all changed their names over the years, some several times.
Ye hit the headlines earlier this year after he split up with his wife of nearly seven years, Kim Kardashian.
The couple, who have four children together, are among the most recognisable stars in the world. Their marriage was one of the most closely followed celebrity partnerships of recent decades.
Russian Crew Back to Earth After Filming First Movie in Orbit
A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan’s steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live.
They were ferried back to terra firma by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months.
“The descent vehicle of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 is standing upright and is secure. The crew are feeling good!” Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted.
The filmmakers had blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan earlier this month, travelling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for “The Challenge”.
