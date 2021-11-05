Jamaican Dancehall Smash Track “Party Girl” Rocks Clubs

For the past one month, a new outstanding dancehall smash track called “Party Girl” has rocked radio airwaves and thrilled revelers in night clubs. It is a song that quickly drags you onto the dance floor as you also sing along.

Busy Signal has a BPM of 102 and the key of A♭ Major (Camelot: 4B).

Busy Signal is a stage name for this Jamaican dancehall reggae artist born Reanno Devon Gordon.

Dancehall star Busy Signal isn’t the face you’d usually see.

In a lengthy 1 hour and a 30-minute interview, fans certainly got an ear load about “the international man of mystery,” who said he still doesn’t answer calls from ‘unknown numbers’ and who, by the way, follows ‘0’ people on Instagram and Twitter.

“Gangsta nuh answer nuh private call,” the deejay spitted in his 2007 hit track Unknown Number, which Busy revealed to Carpenter was inspired by a series of real-life events.

“I have bad experiences with private calls … back in the day,” he said.

From fan-crazed women to insecure men incessantly calling his phone on private and unknown numbers back then, the Stay So deejay said it became too much and decided to stop answering— he subsequently linked his gold-selling producer friend Demarco and recorded the track.

Now more than a decade later, Busy admitted that he still doesn’t pick up!

The 42-year-old musician, who was promoting his new single Margarita, revealed that he’s a poor communicator; often failing to return calls and answer messages but the evolution of smartphones has helped somewhat.

Thanks to Whatsapp and FaceTime, keeping in touch with friends and family has been better, however, Busy says nothing beats “organic” in-person interaction, and linking up face-to-face to perhaps play dominoes, fire up the grill, and just hold a vibe.