The Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation has sent more donation of medical supplies to all 54 countries in Africa in effort to support Africa in the fight against COVID-19.

Another batch of medical supplies for Africa are en route with 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits, and 500,000 gloves.

The foundations said in a statement that the supplies will be transported throughout the continent with the help of its partners – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), World Food Programme (WFP), and Ethiopian Airlines.

This donation is among a number of aid initiatives from the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to support the areas of the world most affected by the Covid-19 crisis, sourcing and delivering various types of medical supplies to Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and Latin America.

In March, the Foundations had announced their commitment to donating 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits and 1,000 protective suits and face shields to each of the 54 nations on the African continent.

Meanwhile, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are aiming to connect African medical professionals with doctors from China and around the world to collaborate online and exchange hard-earned lessons in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The online platform is available here: https://covid-19.alibabacloud.com/.

Through video conferencing and AI translation from and into 11 languages, the platform aims to build a virtual community of global medical professionals.

President Paul Kagame has praised Jack Ma and the foundations for the generosity.

Rwanda is one of the beneficiaries of the donations.