The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are sharing some key lessons and experience from doctors and other medical administrators and staff at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), who were at the frontline of COVID-19 treatment in China and crucial to slowing its spread.

In the form of a digital handbook, the medical administrators and staff cover and share globally what they’ve learned every step of the way, from screening, to diagnosis and treatment of patients who contracted COVID-19.

Over a 50-day period, FAHZU admitted 104 patients confirmed ill with COVID-19, including 78 critically ill patients.

Through pioneering efforts of medical staff and investment in new technologies, FAHZU has so far made it through the public health crisis without a single medical staff infection, missed diagnosis or patient death.

The two Foundations hope that medical administrators and staff around the world find the handbook helpful and useful in treating COVID-19 patients.

“Today, with the spread of the global pandemic, these experiences are precious and the most-important weapon for medical personnel,” Jack Ma said.

“We hope that, with this handbook, doctors and nurses in other affected areas can learn from experience as they face this battle, without having to start from scratch.”

Medical administrators and staff can download the handbook at https://covid-19.alibabacloud.com/