It’s International Women’s Day 2022 Today

Rwandans will today join other countries across the globe in celebration of the International Women’s Day usually held on March 8 annually.

This year’s edition is celebrated under the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” This day is observed across the world to promote women’s rights and honour their achievements across the political, economic, social and cultural spheres.

This year’s campaign theme— #BreaktheBias —spotlights the individual and collective biases against women that fuel gender inequality.

“Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead,” the International Women’s Day website reads.

“Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field.

“Are you in? Will you actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping each time you see it?

The origins of International Women’s Day can be traced back to the many socialist movements witnessed in the early 20th century.

Adopted by the United Nations in the year 1977 and aided by the second and third waves of Feminism, this day is a reminder of the grit and determination of women all across the world.

Over the years, the UN has celebrated the day on the basis of different themes centered on women’s rights and issues.