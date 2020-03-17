In Italy, Luca di Palma, 49, said his father, Vittorio, 79, died on Wednesday night, and that the funeral home he called told him that they had no space for the body.

Instead, they delivered to his house a coffin, some candles, a cross and a mortuary refrigerator so that he could lay his father out in the living room.

He said nobody came to pay respects, out of fear of contagion, though his father had died before he could be confirmed as a coronavirus case, and doctors had refused to perform a post-mortem swab test.

The virus “is massacring many Italians, every family is losing someone dear to them,” Alessandro said after his father Mayor of Cene died last Friday. “In Bergamo, so many bodies are piling up they don’t know what to do with them.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t know where to put them,” said Brother Marco Bergamelli, one of the priests at the church. He said that with hundreds dying each day, and with each body taking more than an hour to cremate, there was an awful backlog. “It takes time and the dead are many.”

Italy hosts the oldest population in Europe; the toll has been heavy, with more than 2,100 deaths, the most outside of China. On Monday alone, more than 300 people died. 60 million Italians are essentially under house arrest.

And the bodies are piling up in the northern region of Lombardy, especially in the province of Bergamo. With 3,760 total cases reported on Monday, an increase of 344 cases from the day before, according to officials, it is at the center of the outbreak.

Hospital morgues are choking on bodies of victims and according to sources, Bergamo’s mayor, Giorgio Gori, issued a decree that closed the local cemetery this week for the first time since World War II, though he guaranteed that its mortuary would still accept coffins.

An emergency national law issued last week banned civil and religious ceremonies, including funerals, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Renzo Carlo Testa, 85, died from the coronavirus in a hospital in the town of Bergamo. For five days, his body was still sitting in a coffin.