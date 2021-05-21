Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -the Hot Cake

The rush into Africa is the new global phenomenon and various powers are asserting their presence on the continent.

Rwanda’s central location, miraculous economic transformation, model leadership, technological aspirations, and security have made it a strategic country that nearly all global powers want to work with in their rush to the resource-rich continent.

Dr. Ron Adam the Israel envoy to Rwanda, told Taarifa in an exclusive interview that Rwanda was a strategic ally and thus his country could not afford to miss out on reviving its diplomatic cooperation with Rwanda.

In 2016, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Rwanda officially reintroducing his country almost six decades after severing ties with the continent.

“The cooperation between our countries is thriving in many fields, including technology, agriculture, energy and security. We appreciate what Israel has to offer us in these areas and in other areas, and we are very happy to work with you,” President Paul Kagame, said in July 2017.

On April,1st, 2019 Israel inaugurated its embassy in Kigali marks the first time that Israel will maintain a resident ambassador in Rwanda.

“Everyone is here including international agencies, all countries are here; Russia, Japan, Korea, Belgium and we also have to be here too,” Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam said in an exclusive interview with Taarifa recently.

However, Israel and Rwanda share many similarities and goals. Both countries have thrived in the face of adversity, rebuilding in the aftermath of tragedy.

Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam says his parents were survivors of the holocaust; “My mother was a holocaust survivor and my father was a holocaust survivor.”

During his visit in Rwanda in July 2016, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Our people know the pain of genocide as well and this is a unique bond that neither of our peoples would prefer to have. Yet we both persevered despite the pain and despite the horror, we survived and never lost hope. Today Israel and Rwanda are successful states and models for progress.”

Taking bilateral cooperation a notch higher, there has been an establishment of Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence in Kigali.

This Center of Excellence which is a joint project of MASHAV and the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, trains local farmers in Israeli agro-technologies and methods. The center is the first of its kind in Africa. More than 500 Rwandans have participated in MASHAV agricultural courses.

Israel and Rwanda are also working closely on improving tourism sectors. For example Rwandan Air makes direct flights between Tel Aviv and Kigali, increasing business and tourism ties between the two countries.