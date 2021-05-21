National
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -the Hot Cake
The rush into Africa is the new global phenomenon and various powers are asserting their presence on the continent.
Rwanda’s central location, miraculous economic transformation, model leadership, technological aspirations, and security have made it a strategic country that nearly all global powers want to work with in their rush to the resource-rich continent.
Dr. Ron Adam the Israel envoy to Rwanda, told Taarifa in an exclusive interview that Rwanda was a strategic ally and thus his country could not afford to miss out on reviving its diplomatic cooperation with Rwanda.
In 2016, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Rwanda officially reintroducing his country almost six decades after severing ties with the continent.
“The cooperation between our countries is thriving in many fields, including technology, agriculture, energy and security. We appreciate what Israel has to offer us in these areas and in other areas, and we are very happy to work with you,” President Paul Kagame, said in July 2017.
On April,1st, 2019 Israel inaugurated its embassy in Kigali marks the first time that Israel will maintain a resident ambassador in Rwanda.
“Everyone is here including international agencies, all countries are here; Russia, Japan, Korea, Belgium and we also have to be here too,” Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam said in an exclusive interview with Taarifa recently.
However, Israel and Rwanda share many similarities and goals. Both countries have thrived in the face of adversity, rebuilding in the aftermath of tragedy.
Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam says his parents were survivors of the holocaust; “My mother was a holocaust survivor and my father was a holocaust survivor.”
During his visit in Rwanda in July 2016, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Our people know the pain of genocide as well and this is a unique bond that neither of our peoples would prefer to have. Yet we both persevered despite the pain and despite the horror, we survived and never lost hope. Today Israel and Rwanda are successful states and models for progress.”
Taking bilateral cooperation a notch higher, there has been an establishment of Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence in Kigali.
This Center of Excellence which is a joint project of MASHAV and the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, trains local farmers in Israeli agro-technologies and methods. The center is the first of its kind in Africa. More than 500 Rwandans have participated in MASHAV agricultural courses.
Israel and Rwanda are also working closely on improving tourism sectors. For example Rwandan Air makes direct flights between Tel Aviv and Kigali, increasing business and tourism ties between the two countries.
National
EU Provides Critical Funding For Burundian Refugees In Rwanda
The EU is providing €750,000 (RWF 890m) in humanitarian funding to support vulnerable refugees from Burundi.
This life-saving assistance is part of a larger package of €54.5 million in humanitarian funding for people affected by human-induced or natural disasters, epidemics, and displacement in the Great Lakes region of Africa.
The €750,000 in funding is being made available by the EU’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO to the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food and nutritional assistance to Burundian refugees in Mahama camp in eastern Rwanda.
Following the adoption of the joint UNHCR-WFP targeting strategy and framework, this contribution and support from other donors will allow WFP to increase general food assistance to refugees, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable.
EU Head of Delegation to Rwanda, Ambassador Nicola Bellomo said “The EU is a leading supporter of refugees in Rwanda. We aim on the one hand to support the government and UN agencies in finding durable solutions for asylum seekers and refugees through our support to the Emergency Transit Mechanism and to the government’s implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework.”
On the other hand we recognise the urgent food security needs of vulnerable refugees in Rwanda, exacerbated by the COVD-19 crisis.
WFP Country Representative Edith Heines said WFP is very grateful to the European Union for the generous contribution to support the food and nutrition needs of refugees in Mahama camp.
“This contribution along with support from other donors will allow WFP to stretch available resources for refugees until mid-November 2021 and thus reduce the negative impact that reductions in rations have had on refugees’ food and nutrition security,” she said.
National
Is Rwanda Ready For New War Theatre In Cabo Delgado?
Rwanda is weighing possibilities of deploying its highly experienced and battle hardened elite forces in a new war theatre but this time in the southern part of Africa, a new terrain, weather and accruing challenges.
Rwandan military has previous experience in war theatres in desert, tropical forest, mountains and extreme cold weathers. The Mozambique war brings in a new dimension- the enemy are Jihadists.
The other dimension is that Cabo Delgado, a northern province, is oil rich and predominantly Christian and the extremist Jihad insurgents have killed thousands and displaced some 700,000 since waging their war in this area. Rwandans have to weigh carefully the nature of this enemy.
Cabo Delgado also hosts a US$25 billion light natural gas (LNG) project run by French energy giant Total. In April, LNG formally withdrew all of its employees from the region and indefinitely suspended its operations after the insurgents attacked killing hundreds.
Rwanda now finds itself weighing the option of sending in its boots to protect the interests of France, a very tricky international player whose hand in Rwanda’s recent past history and diplomacy remains skeptical. The other party to protect is Tanzania and DRC. Notably though, this is a potential breeding ground for Rwanda’s enemies with a wide network in the the southern Africa region.
Uganda, on March 30, sent in its troops to Cabo Delgado. It will be very interesting to see how Uganda and Rwanda occupy the same terrain amidst a diplomatic spat between the two. Logically, it would require Uganda and Rwanda militaries forge a joint operation centre since the common enemy is one.
In October 2019, Uganda refused to deploy in DRC in a multinational joint operation requested by President Tshisekedi. In March that year, Rwanda had closed its border with Uganda demanding an end to consistent torture and arbitrary detention of Rwandans.
However, last week before the inauguration of President Museveni, Uganda sent a military delegation to DRC to discuss a comprehensive military strategy aimed at uprooting the notorious Allied Democratic Front rebels.
On the weighing scale, Rwanda and Uganda which have been avoiding each other are faced with a challenge of working together in a new theatre far away from their common boarders.
President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, 62, has been to Kigali and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has made reciprocal visits to Mozambique. On April 28, Nyusi flew to Kigali for talks with his counterpart- Nyusi considers Rwanda’s experience in combating terrorism and violent extremism vital in fixing the same challenge strangling Cabo Delgado.
“This is a war driven by a lot of efforts and with different interests. We left the message to our brother [President Kagame] that we are open to all support, but we would not like the support to be imposed on Mozambicans,” Nyusi said.
If all goes well and Rwanda finds it ok to deploy in this part of Africa, this will mean that Rwanda will have been sucked into a very old international oil and gas industry war.
Rwanda will strategically want to go through Tanzania and install its elite forces in Cabo Delgado. Rwanda’s Military and Police Chiefs just returned from a weeklong working trip in Tanzania, possibly to work out a cooperation deal ahead of this assignment in Mozambique.
The meeting dubbed Bilateral meeting between Rwanda National police and Tanzania Police force to address common threats posed by transnational organised crimes in part touched on;
“Planning for the best strategies on how to address the security situation in Mozambique, as quickly as possible. Enhancing effective information and intelligence sharing on terrorism and other transnational crimes associated with terrorism,” according to a joint communique on May 10th.
Cabo Delgado has long been home to vast swaths of Mozambique’s natural resource wealth. Illegal logging, often carried out by Chinese companies backed by well-connected Maputo-based elites, has led some forests to be nearly clear-cut, although there have been efforts to crack down in recent years.
The largest known graphite deposits were found in the province in 2014, and nearly half of the world’s rubies lie under its soil.
Artisanal miners who discovered those rubies in 2009 were violently evicted from the region by Mozambican security forces to make way for a joint partnership between a U.K.-based company and one owned by powerful figures with ties to the ruling Frelimo party.
National
Russians To Hold Genetic Passports By 2025
According to President Vladimir Putin Russia is not a mere country but an exclusive civilisation and that it should be extremely guarded.
President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Russia is a distinct civilization that must be protected through genetics and other advanced technologies.
“Russia is not just a country, it’s really a separate civilization. If we want to preserve this civilization, we should focus on high-level technology and its future development,” Putin said.
“These new technologies have appeared and they will change the world, they’re already changing it,” he added.
Russia should watch other countries’ innovations, Putin said, “but never forget that we have a solid base of our own.”
“Without basic science, research schools and engineers, we would never have had the modern types of high-tech weapons that no other country in the world has, at least as of yet.”
In 2019 Russia established nine advanced research institutes including one known as Innopraktika foundation near Moscow State University (MSU) established way back in 2012.
Innopraktika is a conglomerate of MSU’s National Intellectual Reserve Center and Tikhonova’s National Intellectual Development Foundation.
Katerina Tikhonova, 33, President Putin’s alleged youngest daughter heads this Innopraktika.
Putin says he aims to transform Russia into a world leader in genetic technologies, allocating nearly $2 billion toward genetic research in 2018.
Meanwhile, Russian energy giant Rosneft allegedly planning to establish a genetic research centre with President Vladimir Putin’s alleged eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova, an endocrinologist who specializes in pediatric growth disorders.
Vorontsova a specialist in paediatric growth disorders is allegedly involved in Russia’s development of genetic technology, including its development of controversial gene-editing technology.
Last year, Rosneft launched a genomics and human health master’s program at Russia’s top university as part of its partnership with the government, with the first students enrolled in 2020, said Igor Sechin, the CEO of state-run oil giant Rosneft.
Putin compared Russia’s genetic technology program to “nuclear and space exploration projects of the 20th century.”
Putin decreed last year that all Russians are to be assigned “genetic passports” by 2025 under the national chemical and biological security strategy.
Scientists said at the time that these “genetic passports” could refer to either genetic markers used to identify individuals or a detailed list of individual health risks and traits.
Alexander Sergeyev, the head of Russia’s Academy of Sciences says that Russian soldiers of the future will be assigned service in specific military branches based on their hereditary predispositions detailed in so-called “genetic passports,”
“The idea is to understand on a genetic level who’s more predisposed to serve in the Navy or who may be better-suited to become a paratrooper or tankman,” said Sergeyev, adding, “After all, the war of the future will largely be a war of intellects, of people who make decisions in conditions far different from those in the past.”
The project will also help predict soldiers’ behavior and capabilities in stressful conditions.
Additional information adapted from TheMoscowtimes
