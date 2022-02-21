Israel To Donate 1.5M Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines To Africa

Israel said it was steadily working out a detailed plan that will advance its cooperation with Africa after decades of absence on the continent.

For Israel, the covid-19 pandemic situation has also triggered an enhanced cooperation with the continent according to Sharon Bar-Li, Deputy Director General, Head of Africa Division, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

” We rely on our extensive bilateral cooperation to create opportunities and platforms to address common challenges, whether in the fight against the Coronavirus, climate change or the sharing of knowledge in the field of security. Our cooperation with the AU, through our ambassador in Addis Ababa, as a permanent observer, will contribute to this,” says Sharon Bar-Li.

In addition to the tons of medical supplies brought to African medical institutions, Israel will donate 1.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are also working with medical authorities to fight this pandemic by setting up joint workshops, physical and virtual, at the government level. Finally, we encourage the private sector to explore and expand its collaboration with its partners on the continent.”

Innovation and technology

Africa has a growing economy, one of the youngest populations in the world and faces many challenges. Perfect ingredients to stimulate an innovative environment.

Three years ago in Nigeria, the Israeli Ambassador and Vice President’s Office launched the iFair Project, which facilitates technological innovation by providing entrepreneurs with the guidance, platform and funds to they achieve their vision.

Integrating the different aspects of the innovation chain, from the idea to the prototype, and by developing a balanced and attractive business plan, the project has been a great success and many praises.

We plan to replicate this experience in other African countries, including initiating the process in at least two countries this year.

Israel’s experience in tackling environmental challenges through innovative and effective technologies at local, regional and national scales has been successfully transferred to Africa, both commercially and through training of African experts within the framework of MASHAV and NGO programs, such as Innovation Africa by Ms. Sivan Yaari.

Whether through the fight against locusts in Ethiopia or a smart city project in Kenya, Israel will continue to add value to Africa’s initiatives.

Israeli companies, MASHAV and the National Water Authority will participate in the World Water Forum in Dakar in 2022 to showcase Israeli technologies and then work with Senegal to create a permanent center of excellence on water management.

Stronger cooperation for the future

The past two years have been full of opportunities and challenges. We have learned that we do not need to agree on all political issues to have close cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.

There is no contradiction in being friends with both Israel and Palestine, it even strengthens mutual understanding and dialogue.

AU countries have the rare opportunity to participate in these times of change, renewing their partnership with Israel, which today is a force for good in the world.