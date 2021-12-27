Lifestyle
Israel Promises To Share Ideas Of Promoting Rwanda’s Religious Tourism
The Israel Embassy in Rwanda has pledged to promote religious tourism in Kibeho holy land in Nyaruguru district through cooperation between the two countries.
The Israel Ambassador, Dr. Ron Adam, said this during a tour to the holy land of Kibeho last week.
Ambassador Adam disclosed that Israel has developed its sector of religious tourism and Rwanda can also achieve the trend.
“This place can be developed as we have developed Jerusalem and other holy cities in the country. We can share a lot of knowledge and experience,” he said.
Israel is a country that has developed religious tourism because of its richness in historical heritages with divine footprints.
The cities of Jerusalem, Nazareth and Bethlehem are the cities that have a strong connection with Jesus himself making them more than mere touristic sites but holy cities.
To Christian believers, Bethlehem is regarded as a birthplace of Jerusalem and as Nazareth as the city that Jesus grew in.
Due to this, a number of tourists across the globe flock the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem for a celebration of Jesus’s birth and spiritual connection. It is estimated that Christian pilgrims visiting the Israel cities reach up from 500,000 to 700,000 tourists per year.
During the tour, the Israel Ambassador also met Nyaruguru district Mayor, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka, and discussed means to build formidable cooperation that could promote religious tourism with enough infrastructure, accommodations and hotels in the area.
I visited @NyaruguruDistr and exchanged with Mayor Emmanuel Murwanashyaka on potential areas of cooperation like tourism and hospitality in the Holy Land of Kibeho.
I also toured the renowned Shrine of Our Lady of Kibeho.@NyaruguruDistr @RwandaSouth @visitrwanda_now @RDBrwanda pic.twitter.com/140HKoT7Hy
— Dr. Ron Adam (@AmbRonAdam) December 23, 2021
Officials also discussed the dire need for increasing English and French translators that are necessary for foreign tourists.
According to the statistics, 50,000 religious tourists visit Kibeho holy site, annually.
Kibeho became popular when the three sisters announced that they received the apparitions of Mother Mary in a vision.
Alphonsine Mumureke, Marie Claire Mukangango and Nathalie Mukamazimpaka are the three sisters that received a vision of Mary apparition.
Rwandan Crowned Miss East Africa 2021
Shanitah Umunyana a Rwandan has been crowned Miss East Africa 2021 at a colorful event. She represented Rwanda in the Miss East Africa beauty pageant.
The Miss East African Beauty pageant which is targeted to be an annual regional event and was first held in Tanzania in 1996 to 2012.
After a break of 9 years Miss East Africa is back, Bigger, better, stronger with a very strong Vision and Miss East Africa is a pageant that emphasizes the beauty of the soul, intelligence, talent of women in the East African region.
Also giving young women a platform to discover, improve, ignite self confidence. It also aims to promote youth through philanthropic and active activism on gender equality. Diversity of culture, art and tourism, women empowerment through social responsibilities and entrepreneurship skill.
According to organisers, ths pageant aimed at ;
i ) Serving as a forum of exchange of ideas of African beauty and fashion.
ii) Becoming the premier event and forum for African beauty, Art and Culture.
iii) Positively promoting and portray the image of EAST AFRICA REGION in the eyes of the Global community.
iii) Creating a common understanding for peaceful co-existence among the communities in the region and beyond.
You Now Need A German Shepherd in 2022
President Paul Kagame is a true darling of Rwandans for he never stops to surprise them including his other fans across the globe.
Many years back the President dropped his military fatigue and switched to a corporate executive suit, then to the casual African print long sleeved shirt, to American safari attire and most recently donning Made in Rwanda wardrobe, champion brand sweat-pants and jumper then rolling onto the streets with a sports bike. The Rwandan leader sets the trend, albeit.
Now, President Kagame is a proud owner of two German Shepherds. He posted photos of him playing with these pricey canines on Christmas Eve. Dogs are human’s longest living animal friends.
German Shepherds are easy to acquire when they are still puppies but the biggest challenge is to maintain or raise them to maturity.
German Shepherd owners will agree with the saying, “buying a dog is not a big deal – the real deal is the cost to own it!”
The cost of owning a German Shepherd can be around US$85 per month once you have paid for your pup (the average initial buying cost being US$2000). Therefore, the lifetime cost of owning a German Shepherd over 10 years can be up to US$12,230, for both the cost of the puppy plus all food and care expenses.
In Rwanda, German Shepherd puppy costs about Frw300,000-Frw500,000 depending on the seller. This is the cost of a mature dairy cow possibly even expecting thus most Rwandans wouldn’t go for this dog.
Dog breeders are expected to make more money as the demand for puppies is expected to increased right after the public glanced on Rwanda’s Chief Executive playing with his GSDs.
Merry Xmas to Taarifa audience.
Uganda’s Tooro King Invites Rihanna
Robyn Rihanna Fenty a Forbes named richest female musician in the world has been invited to visit Tooro kingdom in western Uganda.
Details have emerged that her father Ronald Fenty is currently on a tour in this kingdom and also traversing the east-African country.
“I welcome Mr. Ronald Fenty the Father of renown world musician Rihanna to Tooro Kingdom. We discussed collaboration in sectors of Tourism, Agriculture and Healthcare. I extended an official invitation to Rihanna to visit Tooro Kingdom,” twitted His Majesty King Oyo of Tooro Kingdom.
On Monday according to the Kingdom officials Fenty was accompanied by Ms Rosemerry Reddix and the guests took time to visit a few Tourism sites around the Kingdom.
