Israel Promises To Share Ideas Of Promoting Rwanda’s Religious Tourism

The Israel Embassy in Rwanda has pledged to promote religious tourism in Kibeho holy land in Nyaruguru district through cooperation between the two countries.

The Israel Ambassador, Dr. Ron Adam, said this during a tour to the holy land of Kibeho last week.

Ambassador Adam disclosed that Israel has developed its sector of religious tourism and Rwanda can also achieve the trend.

“This place can be developed as we have developed Jerusalem and other holy cities in the country. We can share a lot of knowledge and experience,” he said.

Israel is a country that has developed religious tourism because of its richness in historical heritages with divine footprints.

The cities of Jerusalem, Nazareth and Bethlehem are the cities that have a strong connection with Jesus himself making them more than mere touristic sites but holy cities.

To Christian believers, Bethlehem is regarded as a birthplace of Jerusalem and as Nazareth as the city that Jesus grew in.

Due to this, a number of tourists across the globe flock the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem for a celebration of Jesus’s birth and spiritual connection. It is estimated that Christian pilgrims visiting the Israel cities reach up from 500,000 to 700,000 tourists per year.

During the tour, the Israel Ambassador also met Nyaruguru district Mayor, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka, and discussed means to build formidable cooperation that could promote religious tourism with enough infrastructure, accommodations and hotels in the area.

I visited @NyaruguruDistr and exchanged with Mayor Emmanuel Murwanashyaka on potential areas of cooperation like tourism and hospitality in the Holy Land of Kibeho.

I also toured the renowned Shrine of Our Lady of Kibeho.@NyaruguruDistr @RwandaSouth @visitrwanda_now @RDBrwanda pic.twitter.com/140HKoT7Hy — Dr. Ron Adam (@AmbRonAdam) December 23, 2021

Officials also discussed the dire need for increasing English and French translators that are necessary for foreign tourists.

According to the statistics, 50,000 religious tourists visit Kibeho holy site, annually.

Kibeho became popular when the three sisters announced that they received the apparitions of Mother Mary in a vision.

Alphonsine Mumureke, Marie Claire Mukangango and Nathalie Mukamazimpaka are the three sisters that received a vision of Mary apparition.