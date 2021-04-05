Tech
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged With Abuse of Power, Corruption
Water tight security has been imposed outside Jerusalem District Court as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on trial for various gravest and serious crimes in history of the country.
In its opening statement for his public corruption trial on Monday, Prosecution said that Netanyahu abused his power as part of a wide-ranging media bribery scheme.
According to Prosecutor Liat Ben Ari, the Prime Minister,”abused his power to give illegal benefits in coordination with central media outlets to further his personal interests.”
“Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and all people are equal before the court and the judges, the great and the small, the rich and the poor. The powerful and the simple,” she said.
She called the cases one of the gravest in Israel’s history.
Ben Ari said that the question for the court is not whether the articles at the Walla media outlet were done objectively or were balanced at a given moment, but what was the illegal influence behind the scenes leading to those articles.
She said that the real story here is about power, referencing the power of Netanyahu as prime minister, of top media tycoons and of attempts to influence the course of the country’s elections (including in 2013 and 2015.)
The prosecutor emphasized that “no one” other than Netanyahu as prime minister “had the full power to convey the benefits” to the tycoons in the case (who are also defendants) that they sought.
The benefits given by Netanyahu to Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch were worth hundreds of millions of shekels, said Ben Ari.
The trial at the Jerusalem District Court is starting with the prosecution’s outline of the three public corruption affairs followed by the initial witness in the first-ever public corruption trial of a sitting prime minister.
Netanyahu is currently present and is expected to remain until the end of the prosecution’s opening statement and then to leave before the first witness, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, is called to the stand.
Prosecutors Liat Ben Ari and Yehudit Tirosh is facing off against Netanyahu’s lawyers Boaz Ban Tzur and Amit Hadad as judges Rivkah Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham referee.
Last week, Netanyahu appeared to try to get out of attending the hearing at all until he ran into opposition from the prosecution.
Late last Wednesday, a spokesman for Netanyahu said; “Since the prime minister had no connection with Ilan Yeshua, and therefore his presence would not contribute anything in any way to the hearing, Netanyahu’s lawyers will request an exemption from the questioning of Yeshua. This is an accepted request in cases similar to this one.”
However, in response to Netanyahu’s lawyers, the prosecution said; “The prosecution believes that there is a substantive need for the defendant [Netanyahu] to be present for the opening statement, which has the status of opening the entire prosecution case, both in terms of the defendant hearing the allegations directly and without intermediaries, and in terms of the perception of doing justice.”
Regarding hearing Yeshua’s testimony, the prosecution said there were legal arguments to be made both for Netanyahu being present or having the right to absent himself, since the idea of being present is designed to protect the rights of defendants, not to impose on their time.
Netanyahu has sought to avoid attending hearings for his trial, with Monday being only the third time he will show up personally, despite around a dozen pretrial hearings having taken place since last May.
Some groups have tried to argue that he must legally resign as prime minister given the toll that the trial is expected to take on his time.
The trial is expected to run on a weekly basis on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until its conclusion – a potentially major distraction expected to last between one to three years.
Netanyahu appears to want to avoid such allegations as well as to keep perceptions of him focused on positive vibes, such as his management of foreign affairs or the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and away from the corruption allegations.
The prosecution and the court until now have shown flexibility about his attendance. But it is expected that Netanyahu will want to attend or will be compelled to attend when key state’s witnesses testify against him for illegal orders they are expected to say he gave them to carry out.
He is accused of bribery for illegally influencing government communications policy in exchange for positive media coverage in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair.
In Case 2000, the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom Affair, he is accused of breach of trust for trying to reduce Israel Hayom’s competitiveness in exchange for more positive coverage from Yediot.
In Case 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair, he is accused of breach of trust for receiving expensive cigars and champagne valued at nearly NIS 700,000.
The gifts were received from people with whom he may have had a conflict of interest for trying to help them in the business sector.
According to the amended indictment, from January 17-19, 2013 – days before the election of January 22, 2013 – Netanyahu, through messengers, made no fewer than six demands to Walla owner Shaul Elovitch to influence media coverage positively for him and negatively for Naftali Bennett and the Bayit Yehudi Party.
All of the Netanyahu-Elovitch plans led to the coverage the prime minister sought, including negative coverage of Bennett’s wife allegedly eating at a nonkosher restaurant, in exchange for the prime minister helping Elovitch’s Bezeq obtain NIS 1 billion ($300 million) in profits.
Yeshua, and subsequently other editors and reporters from Walla, are expected to give a detailed description of exactly how they went about fulfilling Netanyahu’s demands, which included numerous takedowns of articles that were good for his competitors.
They will say they knew that these changes went far beyond the typical access-for-coverage arrangements that other politicians regularly make with the media, which for one thing, does not lead to reducing coverage for competitors.
Eventually, there were 315 alleged incidents of Netanyahu interfering with Walla’s news coverage from 2013 until December 2016.
Yeshua was key to breaking open the all-important Case 4000, as the information he gave police led to multiple top Netanyahu aides turning state’s witness against the prime minister.
The former Walla CEO is expected to testify for approximately five full-day hearings, followed by being cross-examined by Netanyahu’s lawyers and lawyers for Elovitch – all of which could easily be the trial’s focus until mid-May.
Jerusalempost
Tech
Understanding ex-President Habyarimana’s Falcon 50 Jet
On April 6, 1994, ex-President of Rwanda Maj. Gen. Juvenal Habyarimana was flying back from Arusha, Tanzania where he had gone for Peace Talks with Rwanda Patriotic Front.
However, as he approached Gregoire Kayibanda International Airport later renamed Kigali International Airport, his Jet was suddenly blown up by a rocket propelled grenade. Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira and other occupants in the Jet died instantly.
One may not talk about Rwanda’s turbulent past without mentioning the Dassault Falcon 50 – a French manufactured super-midsize, long-range business jet.
Habyarimana had acquired this Dassault Falcon 50 to facilitate him in flying to various destinations across the globe for an assortment of engagements.
The Falcon 50 became the world’s first civil aircraft featuring supercritical wings, and secured certification on February 27, 1979. The wing choice brought about a formidable technological breakthrough.
According to its specifications, this Jet could fly to a nonstop range of up to : 6,480 km. It has a Wingspan: 19 m, Top speed: 915 km/h Cruise speed: 888 km/h, Weight: 9,163 kg, and Engine type: Garrett TFE731.
The Falcon 50 was later updated as the Falcon 50EX, the first of which flew in 1996, and the last of which was delivered in 2008.
The Falcon 50EX features improved engines and other enhancements to give further range improvements to an already long-range jet.
The Falcon 50EX designation applies to serial numbers 253–352, which marks the end of the production line for the Falcon 50/50EX. The last Falcon 50EX was built in late 2007 and delivered in early 2008.
By 2018, Falcon 50s from the mid-late 1980s were priced at $0.879 to $1.6 million while 1998-2003 Falcon 50EXs can be had for $2.95 to $3.95 million.
Explaining the Physics Of Falcon 50 Wings
The falcon 50 is fitted with what experts term as supercritical wings (SCW). They are flatter on the top, rounded on the bottom, and the upper trailing edge is accented with a downward curve to restore lift lost by flattening the upper surface.
In comparison, conventional wings are rounded on top and flat on the bottom.
At speeds in the transonic range — just below and just above the speed of sound. The SCW delays the formation of the supersonic shock wave on the upper wing surface and reduces its strength, allowing the aircraft to fly faster with less effort.
The US government agency NASA responsible for civilian space program conducted a test program validating the SCW concept at the Dryden Flight Research Center from March 1971 to May 1973 and showed that the SCW installed on an F-8 Crusader test aircraft increased transonic efficiency by as much as 15%.
Supercritical Benefits
When an aircraft with a conventional wing nears a speed of sound (Mach 1), air flowing across the top of the wing moves faster and becomes supersonic. This creates a shock wave on the wing’s upper surface even though the aircraft, as a whole, has not exceeded Mach 1. The aircraft, at this point, is flying at what is called the critical speed.
The shockwave causes the smooth flow of air hugging the wing’s upper surface (the boundary layer) to separate from the wing and create turbulence.
Separated boundary layers are like wakes behind a boat — the air is unsteady and churning, and drag increases. This increases fuel consumption and it can also lead to a decrease in speed and cause vibrations.
In rare cases, aircraft have also become uncontrollable due to boundary layer separation. Supercritical wings have a flat-on-top “upside down” look.
As air moves across the top of a SCW it does not speed up nearly as much as over a curved upper surface.
This delays the onset of the shock wave and also reduces aerodynamic drag associated with boundary layer separation.
Lift that is lost with less curvature on the upper surface of the wing is regained by adding more curvature to the upper trailing edge.
Now the aircraft can cruise at a higher subsonic speed and easily fly up into the supercritical range. And with less drag, the aircraft is using less fuel than it would otherwise consume.
Higher subsonic cruise speeds and less drag translates into airliners and business jets getting to their destinations faster on less fuel, and they can fly farther — factors that help keep the cost of passenger tickets and air freight down.
Tech
Mercedes-Benz To Release 700km-range Electric Sedan in April
Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to unveil its new flagship model it expects to boast market-leading battery range, following through on its pledge to compete in the luxury electric-vehicle segment with top technology.
The April 15 debut of the EQS — the first Mercedes built on dedicated electric-car underpinnings — will mark a milestone for the German brand that has been criticized for taking too long to embrace EVs.
Next year, Mercedes will be making eight fully electric cars on three continents, Chief Operating Officer Markus Schaefer said.
“We boosted flexibility of all factories worldwide so that we can produce hybrids, fully electric cars and combustion vehicles everywhere, depending on customer demand and individual market developments,” Schaefer said. “It took a while for us to prepare all this, but now it’s time to deliver.”
The more than 700 km of range Mercedes expects the EQS to achieve in lab testing is another indication Germany’s automakers will have something to say about Tesla’s early domination of the EV space.
Volkswagen Group last week announced plans to become the new global sales leader no later than 2025, while BMW forecast battery-car sales will account for roughly half of deliveries by the end of the decade.
Mercedes is in the midst of a fundamental overhaul that will include a painful restructuring of combustion-engine sites that the manufacturer depended on for a century.
The revamp has culminated in parent Daimler AG’s plan to spin off its truck operation this year, the most significant strategic move since the company sold off Chrysler.
“The pace of the industry’s transformation is keeping us busy of course, but what’s really key for us now is that we deliver the physical proof points of our strategy in our factories and with our products,” Schaefer said.
The company will flank the compact EQA and EQB with the larger EQS and EQE this year, and make SUV versions of the latter two models at its U.S. factory in Alabama.
The battery range Mercedes has touted for the EQS would exceed the 412 miles that Tesla estimates for the Long Range version of the Model S.
The company provides U.S. data on its order website, which can vary from the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure used in Europe and elsewhere.
Mercedes may not have a lead for long. Startup Lucid Motors has said it will sell a version of its Air sedan that offers 517 miles of range, and Tesla has estimated the Model S Plaid+ slated for late this year will get 520 miles.
In any case, the EQS represents progress. Mercedes built its initial electric vehicle, the EQC SUV, on a tweaked combustion-engine platform with compromised efficiency. It offers about 280 miles of range.
Schaefer said that going forward, Mercedes will be able to flexibly scale up output of any kind of vehicle. He expects “a steep increase” this year for plug-ins and pure EVs that accounted for 8 percent of deliveries in 2020.
Mercedes will be able to meet demand if consumers embrace EVs faster than expected, Schaefer said.
The company has forecast that half its deliveries will be plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars in 2030.
autonews/europe
Tech
Uganda Cabinet Approves Proposal Establishing Satellite Station
Uganda is preparing to establish a Ground Satellite Station following cabinet approval on Monday of a proposal that seeks to build this ambitious station.
“This will help the country leverage space science and technology for sustainable development,” a statement from the ICT Minister, Judith Nabakooba on Cabinet decisions reads.
The first satellite station was built by President Idi Amin came to power in a 1971 coup at the Space Race climax.
In 2016, the Yoweri Museveni government sold off parts of the country’s 40-year-old earth satellite station in Arua district to scrap dealers causing an uproar among some district leaders who were not informed of the sale. Locals said they saw a truck loading the components from the 12 acre facility in Ombaci in Arua.
satellite ground stations
Satellite Ground Stations (SGS) are built for collecting and streaming remote sensing satellite data to a variety of users and applications.
This may include national weather centres such as the Bureau of Meteorology or research centres like CSIRO. Such centres collect weather and other data to provide customers and the public.
Satellite ground stations generally consist of the following main components: a reception antenna, a feed horn, waveguide, and receiver.
All typically mounted on a pedestal. Satellite Ground Stations can also be protected by a ‘radome’; the sphere used to cover the antenna.
The antenna is the eye-catching, parabolic dish. The dish shape is designed to accurately direct and reflect incoming radio waves.
However, the main purpose of the antenna is to amplify the incoming signal without adding significant noise.
The smaller antenna located at the focal point of the parabolic antenna is called the feed horn. The feed horn is used to gather the reflected signals from the dish and is transferred to a Low Noise Block (LNB).
The LNB converts the signal for further processing. Such as demodulation where the original source signal is extracted from the received carrier wave, and eventually is visualised on a computer or television.
The electromagnetic waves travelling from distant satellites are only a few trillionths of a watt by the time they reach the parabolic antenna.
The dish amplifies these tiny signals thousands of times, without distortion or noise, and focuses them on the feed at the centre.
Here, the electromagnetic waves are converted into electrical currents, and in this form, they can be amplified further by the LNB.
Finally, they are large enough to be processed by the receiver, where the 0’s and 1’s originally sent by the satellite are recovered after their long journey.
Understanding ex-President Habyarimana’s Falcon 50 Jet
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
Kenya Army Seeking Private Investor to Build 11,000 Staff Houses
Rwanda’s Weekly Coffee Export Earnings Rise 32%
Resurrection Of Jesus Is Hope That Does not Disappoint
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged With Abuse of Power, Corruption
Tanzania President Samia Shakes Up Government Institutions
Under AfCFTA Nigeria Fears May Become Dumping Ground
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Hummer Zikoresha Amashanyarazi Zazanye Ibidasanzwe Ku Isoko Ry’Imodoka
- Abageni Basoreje Ubukwe Muri Stade Bazira Kwica Amabwiriza Yo Kurwanya COVID-19
- Abantu 4.3% Mu Bapimwe COVID-19 Kuri Pasika Bayisanzwemo
- Misiri, Sudan Na Ethiopia Byahuriye Mu Biganiro i Kinshasa
- Umunyakenyakazi Yaciye Agahigo Mu Kwiruka Igice Cya Marathon
- Umuraperi DMX Ararembye
- Gasabo: Ababikira ‘Bishe Amabwiriza’ Ya Leta
- Indi Ntambara Iratutumba Hagati Y’U Burusiya Na Ukraine
- Igikomangoma Cy’Ubwami Bwa Jordanie Kirafunzwe
- Ubutumwa bwa Polisi kuri Pasika…
Trending
-
Politics2 hours ago
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
-
Business4 days ago
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
-
Crime5 days ago
Police Hands Over 32 Recovered Tower Batteries To IHS Rwanda
-
Business2 days ago
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
-
Crime2 days ago
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
-
Religion1 day ago
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
-
Business4 days ago
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
-
Business4 days ago
South Africa’s Cement Company Extends Rights Issue