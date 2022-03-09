Israel Donates Wheelchairs To Students In Rwanda

Fourteen students with disabilities studying at HVP Gatagara, located in Nyanza District have each received a free wheelchair from the Israel Embassy.

The ceremony of handing over the wheelchairs was attended by the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Dr Ron Adam, the Mayor of Nyanza District, Erasme Ntazinda and Eugene Mussolini, a Member of Parliament representing persons with disabilities, among others.

Also present were students of HVP Gatagara and their teachers.

Donatienne Umutesi, a senior three student at the school who was among the beneficiaries expressed delight after receiving a new wheelchair.

“On behalf of fellow handicapped students receiving these wheelchairs today, we are very grateful for this support. No doubt, moving will be much easier,” she said.

This was also reiterated by MP Mussolini who appreciated the donation, saying that it shows the value that the Embassy gives persons with disabilities.

“This is a very good gesture, and comes to address one of the challenges persons with disabilities are facing which is lack of quality mobility equipment. But we are doing everything possible, mainly advocacy, to ensure that this problem is addressed,” he explained.

In his remarks, Ambassador Adam said that Israel, same as Rwanda, values persons with disabilities and believes that, being among the most vulnerable, they should be given every necessary support.

“I am glad that the Embassy was able to realize the pledge made last year when we visited this school. We hope that these wheelchairs will help students to move easier while here at the school and outside. This is just another portion of the support, I will be back,” he said.

The support follows mattresses that the Embassy had donated to HVP Gatagara orthopedic hospital in October last year, to help the hospital improve service delivery.

The Embassy also recently gave about 100 fruit trees from Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence to HVP Gatagara school.

HVP Gatagara in Nyanza District is an inclusive school with nursery, primary and secondary levels. Of the total 776 students at the school, 300 live with disabilities.