National
Israel Donates Rwf100M To Buy Computers For Rwandan Teachers
Israel has donated Rwf100 million to purchase computers and other devices for teachers whose schools are being connected to the internet under the Giga project (“smart classes”).
Giga project was launched in 2019 by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with aim to provide connectivity to every school in the world by 2030.
As co-chair of the UN Broadband Commission, Rwanda supported the initiative and, in 2020, was chosen to lead the implementation of Giga in Africa.
Speaking on the funding, the Ambassador of Israel in Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, commended the strides made in Rwanda’s education sector over the years, and noted that Israel is pleased to support the country’s ground-breaking goal of universal connectivity in schools.
“Education is the foundation of everything, and this goes hand in hand with the quality. In this era, you can’t talk about quality while excluding technology,” Amb. Adam said.
“We believe that this support from Israel will be yet another stepping stone for Rwanda to realize its ambition of universal connectivity in schools and becoming a knowledge-based economy,” he said and added: “ behind every child there is a scientist”.
According to UNICEF, in the 63 pilot schools of the Giga project, only 29 per cent of required computers and other devices for students and teachers is available, hence the need for more devices.
Julianna Lindsey, UNICEF Country Representative to Rwanda expressed gratitude for the donation and said this support will reduce the funding gap and help bridge digital divide in schools, which is a barrier to quality learning.
National
Rwanda, DRC Police Sign Cooperation Pact
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Congolese National Police (CNP) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, December 13, to formalize the cross-border bilateral cooperation in various pressing matters of policing.
The cooperation pact was signed in Kigali between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and his visiting counterpart of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Commissioner General Dieudonné Amuli Bahigwa.
The agreement was a result of the bilateral meeting between the two institutions held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru and co-chaired by the two Police Chiefs.
CG Bahigwa and his delegation are in Rwanda since Sunday for a three-day visit.
The MoU binds the two Police institutions to join efforts against transnational organized crime and terrorism; smuggling and trafficking in narcotics and psychotropic substances; proliferation of counterfeit currencies as well as small arms and light weapons.
Other areas of partnership include sharing of intelligence and expertise, conducting joint or simultaneous operations, fighting against cyber criminality, and human trafficking among others.
IGP Munyuza, while speaking during the bilateral meeting, said that the visit is a milestone in enhancing security cooperation between Rwanda and DRC.
“Our two countries are not only neighbours, but also brothers. Our region continues to experience a number of security challenges including Islamic jihadists, terrorism, drug trafficking, and smuggling among others, which requires us to establish strong cooperation and join efforts to combat organized, cross-border and transnational crimes threatening our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
He added that it is the primary responsibility of Police institutions to work closely together to ensure safety and security of the people, and pave the way for sustainable development of their respective societies.
“We need to create practical channels of sharing information and intelligence on crimes, conducting joint operations against criminals, and joint training to deal with the ever-increasing security threats and transnational crimes. This visit, therefore, provides another platform to discuss in detail issues affecting security within our two countries and how best we can work together to deal with them.”
On the signed Memorandum of Understanding, IGP Munyuza observed that it demonstrates shared intention to explore more formal arrangements in order to further enhance cooperation between the two Police institutions.
With CG Bahigwa the current chair of the regional Police body—EAPCCO—IGP Munyuza reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to work with DRC Police and other regional Police institutions in establishing a joint operational unit in Goma, Eastern DRC, to collect information on terrorism activities in the region as resolved in the recent General Assembly in Kinshasa.
“Fighting violent extremism is a complex battle that no country alone can defeat. We are, therefore, compelled to neither give them a chance for their networks to grow in our countries nor a haven on our territory to threaten security in our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
On his part, CG Bahigwa noted that such cross-border partnership initiatives provide a platform to collectively ensure stability in the Great Lakes region.
“Thank you for the brotherly invitation to this friendly country with which we share the borders. Our Heads of State have laid a channel for us to explore and pool efforts together to make our countries safer for the people and development,” said CG Bahigwa.
He added that the signed cooperation agreement will impact in combating cross-border crimes faced by the two countries.
“The memorandum of understanding will create impact to the successful cooperation of our two Police institutions in fighting cross-border and transnational crimes. Nowadays, it is essential that Police institutions work closely to be able to confront emerging security threats collectively and effectively,” CG Bahigwa said.
During his stay in Rwanda, Gen. Bahigwa and his delegation will also visit other RNP facilities including the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District and National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.
National
FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina
Members of the controversial political pressure group, the United Democratic Forces of Rwanda (UDF-Inkingi), have quietly met to brainstorm on the way forward in Belgium.
Details on the group’s twitter handle indicate group chairperson, Kayumba Placide and Nduwayezu Straton, heading the Belgium chapter, and two others met on Friday.
“Productive meeting this December 12, 2021, between the president of FDU Placide Kayumba and Nduwayezu Straton and its FDU-Belgium committee,” the group said via twitter.
According to them, their meeting reviewed the news and perspectives of Belgo-Rwanda relations including the October resolution on Rusesabagina.
It should be recalled that Paul Rusesabagina was on September 20, 2021, sentenced to 25 years in prison, including for being a member of a terrorist group and for committing terrorist acts. Twenty others co-accused alongside Rusesabagina were also convicted of terrorism-related offenses.
The FDU-Inkingi unregistered in Rwanda is linked to controversial convict, Victoire Ingabire, who was freed from jail via a presidential pardon in 2018.
Arrested in 2010, Ingabire was convicted for inciting the masses to revolt against the government, forming armed groups to destabilise the country, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
Ingabire for many years lived in The Netherlands, where she had been naturalised a citizen.
Meanwhile, members of this group in Rwanda have been clandestinely spreading malicious propaganda aimed at inciting civil unrest.
For example in October, Rwanda Investigation Bureau arrested six people including a journalist and members of this political pressure group accused of publishing rumours allegedly intended to start an uprising.
Rwanda Investigation Bureau spokesperson Thierry Murangira said, “They have commonality, they are an organised group with the intention to spread rumours intended to cause uprising or unrest among the population using different social media platforms.”
National
Kenyan To Head Nile Basin Discourse
The Nile Basin Discourse will effectively be led by Joseph Ngome, a Kenyan national after winning a secretary general vote on Sunday.
Ngome was elected alongside Verdiane Nyiramana (chairperson), Peter Mawa (vice chairperson), and Agnes Namusiitwa (treasurer).
“I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to be part of the secretariat, we shall work together,” Ngome said after winning the vote.
The Nile Basin Discourse is a network of civil society organisations established in 2003 with the support of World Bank and other development partners to strengthen civil society participation in Nile Basin development processes, projects, programs and policies.
