Israel Bimpe, a pharmacist, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer for Irembo, an e-Government platform.

Israël succeeds Faith Keza who has been Irembo’s CEO since 2018. Faith has left her job to pursue a two year MBA program at the Harvard Business School.

“I have long admired the brand and platform the team has created and everything the company stands for,” sraël Bimpe said reacting to his appointment.

Until his new appointment, Israël has been working with Zipline and has also been serving on the board of Irembo since June 2020.

Israël brings his extensive background in business development and expansion across various markets (growing Zipline’s Africa operations from one to five countries), his knowledge of the tech and public ecosystems in Rwanda and on the continent, as well as his experience being part of a scaling global technology unicorn company.