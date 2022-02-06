Opinions
Is Zambia a Democracy or A Dictatorship?
There is a lot to be happy about, and be proud of, about being Zambian. We Zambians, of all ages, genders and social classes, are a very happy people, in spite of our near Afghanistan general humanitarian levels of poverty and suffering.
In so many ways, in fact, we are worse off than Afghanistan – we have not gone through the horrible wars Afghanistan has endured! And yet, we are a happy people, always polite, very respectful, joking, laughing and going about our business of preventing death as if this is all there is to life. Many of us, young and old alike, enjoy alcohol, and are incapable of sleep without it.
We love our country, and its people. We love ourselves so much that we did not like the hatred and insults that our celebrated Zambian football referee (best not to name him, you know him!) who made history at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations suffered! Most of us have offered defensive explanations for his unbelievable performance.
Generally, we are a very respectful people. We talk a lot, most of us. Among friends and family, we argue,quarrel and insult each other quite often, so often in fact, that our hopeless politicians now think they too must insult each other, to win popularity. But we do not like violence. We hate and fear war. Most of us love boxing though.
We love good gossip. We love good jokes. We enjoy poking fun at everything, including our poverty, death and funerals. We are not clowns; we just love laughter, jokes and gossip. Laughter is the popular medicine we use to protect us from our pandemic of economic and social suffering, and their stressful maddening consequences.
With mass unemployment, millions of us have all the time in the world to gossip, poke fun at ourselves and others, quarrel and insult each other and laugh to conceal the pain of the indignity of life without a job, without work, lives wasted doing nothing but wanting everything, while waiting for death.
Many of us think there is nothing to fight about, and to fight for, apart from hustling to pay rent, buy electricity and water, buy food and occasionally buy some clothes, and somehow put our children in school. We love our beer. Our food is quite basic and predictable, organised around mealie meal and relish.
On occasion we go to any of the many foreign restaurants and takeaways which have mushroomed all over the country after we removed Kaunda from power. Usually, we survive on the food we can get from our markets.
Many of us will not ask questions buying stolen goods cheaply. Lack of work and money bothers all of us, a lot. Many of us buy and sell whatever we can, to survive, and have long given up on getting a decent job.
We hear of military coupes on our continent and thank our stars we have escaped military power grabs, so far. We are, in fact, celebrated globally as a country that changes governments through the ballot.
Apart from one or two incidents which did not amount to much during the Kaunda and Chiluba governments, our soldiers have thankfully stayed in their dilapidated barracks, and avoided straying into politics.
We are very grateful for this, to our armed men and women, and their commanders, in the Zambia Army.
We think, some of us, we are a democracy, even with all our problems. We have a government made up of a judiciary, a parliament and an executive president, and a civil service.
We have local, provincial and national tiers of government all wrapped up in one huge bankrupt Government of the Republic of Zambia. We are not at war.
We have many political parties, so many that in the August 2021 elections we had 16 presidential candidates, even as the top two presidential candidates shared among themselves 98% of the votes and selfishly left only 2% to the rest to smear among themselves. Once again, we escaped a civil war!
Let us say that the good things described above are a rough but quite accurate description of some of our “good national character” – generally full of laughter, happy, peaceful, talkative but not violent, and “democratic” people.
We fear and respect authority. We hate war and violence. We have, in fact, been declared a Christian Nation by our politicians.
It is our “good national character” that worries me. Could it just be possible, that the extreme humanitarian levels of poverty, unemployment, inequalities, corruption and general decay are in fact facilitated by our “good national character”?
58 years after gaining our independence from Britain, we are obviously sinking deeper, every day, into mass poverty, nationwide unemployment and extreme inequalities.
Barely 6 months after our historic August the 12th 2021 elections all signs are there that nothing much will change; signs of our sliding into worse and new forms of corruption, extreme inequalities, mass poverty and countrywide unemployment are there for all to see, notwithstanding the cosmetic improvements the UPND government has made so far.
The UPND and Hakainde Hichilema are fast turning out to be no better than all our previous governments; corrupt to the core. What is the problem with us? What are the sources of some of our national inability to overcome our neo colonial poverty, unemployment and inequalities?
Could it just be possible that we have confused “democracy” for many parties, elections, and a talkative urban educated class? What is the value of our “democracy” to the majority of Zambians who live only to prevent death every day?
Is it not just possible that we have failed, in the past 58 years of our existence, to understand that “democracy” is the fight and victory over the killer violence of hunger, unemployment, extreme inequalities among the majority of Zambians?
Is it possible that our fear of physical violence and war is used to blackmail the majority of us into poverty and its dictatorship we mistake for democracy?
Democracy is more than just many political parties and periodically voting for corrupt and thieving politicians.
Democracy is a healthy body and a stomach full of good nutritious food, a head rich with advanced learning and latest knowledge, a decent, safe, and well-paying job, a comfortable home with water and electricity always available, safe streets and children in modern schools, colleges and universities fully equipped with the latest learning materials.
Democracy is equal and full access for everyone to modern clinics and hospitals run by quality healthy personnel, efficiently and fully supplied with the latest medical science technologies, and medicines.
And, yes, democracy is genuine peace as the absence of injustice, poverty, unemployment and inequalities and therefore, freedom from violence and war.
Democracy is full equality of all people, all genders. When this happens, all the other freedoms acquire their true value and aspire to reach their full development.
Democracy is freedom from ignorance, poverty, unemployment and inequalities. Democracy is the liberation and explosion to the fullest extent of the intellectual, spiritual and creative talents and capacities of all people.
Judged, therefore, by what “democracy” and “peace” actually mean in the everyday lives of a people, Zambia is neither a democracy nor a peaceful country.
Zambia is a dictatorship of mass poverty, national unemployment and extreme inequalities. Zambia is therefore a very violent country. Which is why we have an extremely young population!
The historic August 12, 2021 national elections and their results are a wake-up call for all of us who call ourselves, and are Zambians, to ask and answer the questions: Are we a “democracy”? Are we a “peaceful country”?
What do YOU think?
Advocates For Democracy Can Stop Military Coups
Throughout South and Southeast Asia, militaries have seized the reins of power or become increasingly involved in politics — more so than at any time in recent years.
Just 10 years ago, there were no militaries fully in control of governments in South or Southeast Asia.
Today, in Myanmar and Thailand, the armed forces are in direct or de facto control of those countries.
In states such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Pakistan, franco-west Africa and the Philippines, the militaries play growing — even dominant — roles in civilian politics once again.
The effects of renewed military meddling on democracies, societies and economies often are devastating.
They tend to make it hard for countries to return to democracy, spark significant bloodshed and create governments that are terrible at ruling.
Yet although coups and more indirect types of military intervention are becoming common again, they are nowhere near as common as they were during the Cold War.
Moreover, regional organizations, major powers and democrats within these countries themselves can adapt strategies that could help inoculate states against future military interventions and roll back their involvement in civilian politics.
Preventing coups and reducing military interference in domestic politics would have several important effects. Doing so would foster democratization and strengthen democratic institutions.
A reduction in coups could shift countries such as Thailand away from “coup culture”: The more coups you have, the more likely you are to have more.
This would allow civilian politicians to govern without constantly worrying about being deposed. Less military interference also likely would reduce domestic rights abuses.
Reducing the power of the armed forces also would create better governance for development and prevent some humanitarian disasters.
Because militaries are largely ineffective at running the day-to-day business of governments, relegating them to the barracks could improve the quality of governance within countries.
Coups, like the one in Myanmar, also often cause humanitarian problems to spill across borders into neighboring countries, to include the spread of diseases via the massive movement of refugees.
Importantly, shifting militaries away from domestic politics could improve these armed forces’ abilities to do their primary jobs such as defending their countries and waging war if they are called upon to do so.
In Thailand, for instance, the military’s focus on domestic politics has weakened its actual abilities to manage conflicts.
Since the early 2000s, the Royal Thai Army has overseen a counterinsurgency strategy against separatist, ethnic Malay and Muslim militants in the country’s southernmost provinces. The army has badly mismanaged this effort.
Reversing the tide of greater military interference in domestic affairs in South and Southeast Asia requires action by regional organizations, leading democracies and democrats within these states themselves. Regional and global organizations should set clear standards for how coups will be treated and isolate coup regimes.
Organizations in Africa, like the African Union, overall have taken much clearer, tougher and more well-defined approaches to deal with junta’s that came to power through coups in recent decades than the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
ASEAN should follow their lead and make clear that it condemns all coups and that governments toppled by force will be suspended from the organization while the military remains in charge.
ASEAN has already moved beyond its traditional policy of noninterference in dealing with the current Myanmar junta, showing it has the capacity for intervention and change.
Global and regional powers, including the United States, Australia and Japan, can help prevent coups and reduce military interference in politics as well.
For one, they should condemn coups unequivocally, even in countries of strategic importance, apply sanctions to coup regimes and support coup opponents.
The mixed responses to coups by major powers emboldens more armed forces to become involved in politics. A 2017 study found that significant global condemnation of coups, including from powerful actors, reduced the survival time of coup governments.
Taking a tough stand would benefit the interests of major powers as well. Coups often prolong authoritarianism, instability, state violence and incompetent policymaking, making it harder for major powers to work with the affected states.
The major powers have sometimes tolerated or even condoned coups as bulwarks against terrorist organizations, but the record is unclear on how effective military regimes actually are at combating terrorism.
Major powers also should provide significant amounts of humanitarian aid to the embattled opponents of coups.
In the case of Myanmar, the United States and other leading democracies should pressure Thailand to allow large amounts of cross-border humanitarian assistance to be sent into Myanmar.
Regional powers in Asia also should work to convince China to cooperate to prevent coups and reverse military takeovers.
Although Beijing generally pursues a stated policy of noninterference in other countries’ affairs, in reality China has pursued an increasingly interventionist foreign policy in many parts of the world.
Beijing likely recognizes that military takeovers often breed instability and damage its own interests.
China has rhetorically backed the Myanmar junta and provided it with economic and diplomatic support. Yet the coup hurt trade relations, led to attacks on Chinese factories in Myanmar and potentially spread COVID-19 into China.
A prolonged civil war in the country and pressure from Southeast Asian states and other powers could convince China to take bolder steps to resolve the situation in Myanmar.
Within countries, democrats should take steps to coup-proof their governments when they are in power.
Once a coup has occurred, it often can be hard to reverse without significant outside assistance. For example, before coups occur, they should reduce military involvement in political and civilian affairs and hold the armed forces accountable for past actions
They should also publicly discuss past human rights abuses by soldiers to reduce the military’s sense of impunity.
A leader such as Indonesia’s Joko Widodo, who was widely popular when he was first elected, could have taken these steps, which would have helped curb military impunity.
Democratic leaders also should empower a broader range of security agencies, such as the police, who can take over many of the civilian law enforcement functions that militaries often claim and use as stepping-stones to launch coups.
Popularly elected political leaders should also identify military officers who will accept civilian command.
Wherever possible, elected leaders also should work to build public support for constitutional changes that dilute the power of the military.
Such changes should establish clear provisions that give civilian leaders command of the armed forces, define the duties of the armed forces and empower institutions within the military, like inspector generals, to investigate and punish soldiers and military personnel who are corrupt and/or brutal.
Within South and Southeast Asian states, democrats failed in the past to take steps that could have prevented this return of military control.
For people living under governments that have already been overthrown by military rulers, such as Myanmar, the path forward is difficult and will likely include significant bloodshed.
If and when democrats eventually return to power, they will have little time and limited room to reduce the influence of their militaries.
Thus, they will need to act quickly and forcefully to limit the men in green and coup-proof their countries for the future.
Joshua Kurlantzick is a senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Factors to Watch Closely in World Economy in 2022
Will 2022 be the year where the world economy recovers from the pandemic? That’s the big question on everyone’s lips as the festive break comes to an end.
One complicating factor is that most of the latest major forecasts were published in the weeks before the omicron variant swept the world.
At that time, the mood was that recovery was indeed around the corner, with the IMF projecting 4.9% growth in 2022 and the OECD projecting 4.5%.
These numbers are lower than the circa 5% to 6% global growth expected to have been achieved in 2021, but that represents the inevitable rebound from reopening after the pandemic lows of 2020.
So what difference will omicron make to the state of the economy? We already know that it had an effect in the run-up to Christmas, with for example UK hospitality taking a hit as people stayed away from restaurants.
For the coming months, the combination of raised restrictions, cautious consumers and people taking time off sick is likely to take its toll.
Yet the fact that the new variant seems milder than originally feared is likely to mean that restrictions are lifted more quickly and that the economic effect is more moderate than it might have been.
Israel and Australia, for example, are already loosening restrictions despite high case numbers. At the same time, however, until the west tackles very low vaccination rates in some parts of the world, don’t be surprised if another new variant brings further damage to both public health and the world economy.
As things stand, the UK thinktank the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) published a more recent 2022 forecast just before Christmas.
It predicted that global growth would reach 4% this year, and that the total world economy would hit a new all-time high of US$100 trillion (£74 trillion).
The inflation question
One other big unknown is inflation. In 2021 we saw a sudden and sharp surge in inflation resulting from the restoration of global economic activity and bottlenecks in the global supply chain.
There has been much debate about whether this inflation will prove temporary, and central banks have been coming under pressure to ensure it doesn’t spiral.
So far, the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan have all abstained from raising interest rates from their very low levels.
The Bank of England, on the other hand, followed the IMF’s advice and raised rates from 0.1% to 0.25% in December.
This is too little to curb inflation or do any good besides increase the cost of borrowing for firms and to raise mortgage payments for households.
That said, the markets are betting that more UK rate rises will follow, and that the Fed will also start raising rates in the spring.
Yet the more important question regarding inflation is what happens to quantitative easing (QE).
This is the policy of increasing the money supply that has seen the major central banks buying some US$25 trillion in government bonds and other financial assets in recent years, including about US$9 trillion on the back of COVID.
Both the Fed and ECB are still operating QE and adding assets to their balance sheets every month.
The Fed is currently tapering the rate of these purchases with a view to stopping them in March, having recently announced that it would bring forward the end date from June.
The ECB has also said it will scale back QE, but is committed to continuing for the time being.
Of course, the real question is what these central banks do in practice. Ending QE and raising interest rates will undoubtedly hamper the recovery – the CEBR forecast, for example, assumes that it will see bond, stock and property markets falling by 10% to 25% in 2022.
It will be interesting to see whether the prospect of such upheaval forces the Fed and Bank of England to get more dovish again – particularly when you factor in the continued uncertainty around COVID.
Politics and global trade
The trade war between the US and China looks likely to continue in 2022.
The “phase 1” deal between the two nations, in which China had agreed to increase its purchases of certain US goods and services by a combined US$200 billion over 2020 and 2021 has missed its target by about 40% (as at the end of November).
The deal has now expired, and the big question for international trade in 2022 is whether there will be a new “phase 2” deal.
It is hard to feel particularly optimistic here: Donald Trump may have long since left office, but US strategy on China remains distinctly Trumpian, with no notable concessions having been offered to the Chinese under Joe Biden.
Elsewhere, western tensions with Russia over Ukraine and further escalation of economic sanctions against Putin may have economic consequences for the global economy – not least because of Europe’s dependency on Russian gas.
The more engagement that we see on both fronts in the coming months, the better it will be for growth.
Whatever happens politically, it is clear that Asia will be very important for growth prospects in 2022. Major economies such as the UK, Japan and the eurozone were all still smaller than before the pandemic as recently as the third quarter of 2021, the latest data available.
The only major developed economy that has already recovered its losses and regained its pre-COVID size is the United States.
On the other hand, China has managed the pandemic well – albeit with strict control measures – and its economy has achieved strong growth since the second quarter of 2020.
It has been struggling with a heavily over-indebted property market, but appears to have handled these problems relatively smoothly.
Though the jury is out on the extent to which China’s debt problems will be a drag in 2022, some such as Morgan Stanley argue that strong exports, accommodative monetary and fiscal policies, relief for real estate sector and a slightly more relaxed approach to carbon reduction point to a decent performance.
As for India, whose economy has seen double dips during the pandemic, it is showing a strong positive trend with 8.5% expected growth in the year ahead.
I therefore suspect that emerging Asia will shoulder global growth in 2022, and the world’s economic centre of gravity will continue to shift eastwards at an accelerated pace.
Muhammad Ali Nasir is Associate Professor in Economics and Finance, University of Huddersfield
Our Democracy Faces The Gravest Danger
Unless the Republicans and Democrats put the nation above their party and personal interests, our democracy will face the gravest danger in more than a hundred years. Authoritarianism will creep in, leading to the collapse of American political institutions and the demise of our democracy as we know it.
Righting the Wrong
On January 6, Trump was planning to hold a press conference during which he was expected to repeat lies for the hundredth time that the election in 2020 was stolen, that the insurrection a year ago was actually peaceful, and that he – not Biden – is the duly-elected president. He canceled the press conference at the urging of the GOP and now is expected to instead spread these lies at his Arizona rally next week. He will, needless to say, remain true to himself and deny any wrongdoing and blame the Democrats for persistently undermining his presidency as well as for all the ills that face America today.
Trump is uniquely dangerous; he wants to solidify his absolute control over the Republican Party, rouse his followers, instill hatred of the Democrats, and of course raise enough money for his re-election campaign should he decide to run again. Moreover, the Arizona rally will be his first foray into the mid-term elections designed to rouse the rank-and-file of the Republican Party to recapture the House and the Senate as the forerunner to the 2024 election.
The tragic aspect of the Trump phenomenon is that the elected leaders of the Republican Party continue to follow him religiously, regardless of the fact that he is corrupt, was defeated in re-election as an incumbent, was impeached twice, and faces several criminal charges. Indeed, no former president in American history has been able to maintain his grip on his party the way Trump has. And no Republican Party has abdicated its moral and constitutional responsibilities and willingly succumbed to a deranged egomaniac, misogynist, and habitual liar. How could this happen, and why? The answer is Trump’s and the Republicans’ voracious lust for power.
The Republican Party has become a minority party and there is no circumstance under which the party can win nationally in a free and fair election. Demographically, Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, and other minorities currently represent more than 40 percent of the American population, and it is estimated that by 2045 they will become the majority, who largely vote for Democrats. Collectively, even at the present they can deny the Republican Party from ever capturing the White House again if they go out and vote en masse.
The Republican Party faces two choices: one is to adapt to the changing demographic reality and develop socio-economic programs that respond to the needs of people of color (POC) without sacrificing much of their conservative ideology. This includes lowering taxes, particularly for those who earn less than $200,000 a year, immigration reform, which the Republican Party has long-acknowledged needs addressing and will help in outreach especially to Hispanic voters, and supporting minority small business owners with tax breaks and other financial incentives, which won’t incur further government spending.
The second choice is to prevent or make it extremely difficult for POC to exercise their right to vote through a variety of deplorable measures. One state after another is passing discriminatory rules, including gerrymandering districts on racial lines, restricting early voting, which disproportionately affects Black Americans who are more likely than any other ethnic or racial group to cast early ballots (whether in-person or by mail and absentee ballots), enacting voter ID laws even though voter impersonation fraud is exceedingly rare and those who don’t have valid ID are disproportionately POC, and empower state legislators to invert their own elections and manipulate the electoral college to their advantage.
Sadly, if not tragically, the Republican Party went for the latter option. Many Republicans simply believe that POC are illegitimate citizens and should not be able to vote and have the power, as they fear accurately or otherwise, to enact laws against whites, the way whites have enacted discriminatory laws against POC.
America, from their perspective, was founded by white people, and the thought that the US is becoming browner every passing day scares them to the core. They needed a leader who is a bigot, shameless, and crude, with no scruples and no morals, but audacious—a performer with the ability to sway large audiences with his lies and sneering face. The Republicans need him to promote their agenda without fear of public repercussions, and he needs the party to satisfy his ego in order to exercise raw power, and also grant him its full support should he decide to run again.
We are still reeling from the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6 to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Trump, who incited his followers to attack the Capitol, was ready to shatter our democracy only to bask in his authoritarian impulse.
What does that say about the Republican Party, which largely ignored or downplayed the insurrection in its determination to seize power and chose chaos and violence over voting, even at the expense of tearing our democratic institutions apart? How ironic and deeply troubling that 52 percent of Republicans say that the insurrectionists were trying to protect democracy.
The most ominous note that must be repeated loud and clear is that the party under the leadership of Trump will incite violence should they fail to win the 2022 election, as anyone who carefully listens to the many utterances spewed by reckless Republicans leaders can discern with clarity. In that context, although Trump during his rally will not openly encourage his followers to resort to violence to undo the result of the election, the message to them will be loud and clear.
It is hard to exaggerate the transformation of the Republican Party since the rise of Trump in 2016, from a patriotic party that stood for democracy to a white supremacist party willing to destroy it only to stay in power. Many thousands of Republican leaders should follow the footsteps of Representative Liz Cheney, who stood up against Trump and in favor of the truth, and still rescue our democracy by accepting reality and being truthful with their followers.
The election of Biden gave the country hope of preserving our democracy and attending to the political and social malaise that swept the nation, especially during Trump’s tenure in the White House. But to address these ills, the Democrats must spare no effort to hold onto the House and Senate in the 2022 mid-term election, as these will be the most consequential in more than a century. Indeed, should the Republicans manage to recapture both chambers of Congress, our democracy will slide toward the precipice of disintegration while authoritarianism creeps in, and Biden’s agenda will be shattered.
The Democrats have their work cut out for them. They must rise in unison, which is bitterly still missing, stop short of nothing to strengthen voting rights, prevent the appointment of partisans to subvert the election, fight political corruption at every level, make political power decreasingly dependent on money, get out the vote, and eliminate the filibuster to pass the voting rights bill.
Furthermore, they must hold accountable the traitors behind the insurrection on January 6, including Trump.
Democrats and the millions of law-abiding Republicans should sound the alarm before it’s too late, and never waver to preserve and protect America’s 244-year-old democracy that served as a beacon of hope and freedom to the global community.
Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies for over 20 years.
