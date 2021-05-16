National
Is Rwanda Ready For New War Theatre In Cabo Delgado?
Rwanda is weighing possibilities of deploying its highly experienced and battle hardened elite forces in a new war theatre but this time in the southern part of Africa, a new terrain, weather and accruing challenges.
Rwandan military has previous experience in war theatres in desert, tropical forest, mountains and extreme cold weathers. The Mozambique war brings in a new dimension- the enemy are Jihadists.
The other dimension is that Cabo Delgado, a northern province, is oil rich and predominantly Christian and the extremist Jihad insurgents have killed thousands and displaced some 700,000 since waging their war in this area. Rwandans have to weigh carefully the nature of this enemy.
Cabo Delgado also hosts a US$25 billion light natural gas (LNG) project run by French energy giant Total. In April, LNG formally withdrew all of its employees from the region and indefinitely suspended its operations after the insurgents attacked killing hundreds.
Rwanda now finds itself weighing the option of sending in its boots to protect the interests of France, a very tricky international player whose hand in Rwanda’s recent past history and diplomacy remains skeptical. The other party to protect is Tanzania and DRC. Notably though, this is a potential breeding ground for Rwanda’s enemies with a wide network in the the southern Africa region.
Uganda, on March 30, sent in its troops to Cabo Delgado. It will be very interesting to see how Uganda and Rwanda occupy the same terrain amidst a diplomatic spat between the two. Logically, it would require Uganda and Rwanda militaries forge a joint operation centre since the common enemy is one.
In October 2019, Uganda refused to deploy in DRC in a multinational joint operation requested by President Tshisekedi. In March that year, Rwanda had closed its border with Uganda demanding an end to consistent torture and arbitrary detention of Rwandans.
However, last week before the inauguration of President Museveni, Uganda sent a military delegation to DRC to discuss a comprehensive military strategy aimed at uprooting the notorious Allied Democratic Front rebels.
On the weighing scale, Rwanda and Uganda which have been avoiding each other are faced with a challenge of working together in a new theatre far away from their common boarders.
President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, 62, has been to Kigali and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has made reciprocal visits to Mozambique. On April 28, Nyusi flew to Kigali for talks with his counterpart- Nyusi considers Rwanda’s experience in combating terrorism and violent extremism vital in fixing the same challenge strangling Cabo Delgado.
“This is a war driven by a lot of efforts and with different interests. We left the message to our brother [President Kagame] that we are open to all support, but we would not like the support to be imposed on Mozambicans,” Nyusi said.
If all goes well and Rwanda finds it ok to deploy in this part of Africa, this will mean that Rwanda will have been sucked into a very old international oil and gas industry war.
Rwanda will strategically want to go through Tanzania and install its elite forces in Cabo Delgado. Rwanda’s Military and Police Chiefs just returned from a weeklong working trip in Tanzania, possibly to work out a cooperation deal ahead of this assignment in Mozambique.
The meeting dubbed Bilateral meeting between Rwanda National police and Tanzania Police force to address common threats posed by transnational organised crimes in part touched on;
“Planning for the best strategies on how to address the security situation in Mozambique, as quickly as possible. Enhancing effective information and intelligence sharing on terrorism and other transnational crimes associated with terrorism,” according to a joint communique on May 10th.
Cabo Delgado has long been home to vast swaths of Mozambique’s natural resource wealth. Illegal logging, often carried out by Chinese companies backed by well-connected Maputo-based elites, has led some forests to be nearly clear-cut, although there have been efforts to crack down in recent years.
The largest known graphite deposits were found in the province in 2014, and nearly half of the world’s rubies lie under its soil.
Artisanal miners who discovered those rubies in 2009 were violently evicted from the region by Mozambican security forces to make way for a joint partnership between a U.K.-based company and one owned by powerful figures with ties to the ruling Frelimo party.
National
Russians To Hold Genetic Passports By 2025
According to President Vladimir Putin Russia is not a mere country but an exclusive civilisation and that it should be extremely guarded.
President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Russia is a distinct civilization that must be protected through genetics and other advanced technologies.
“Russia is not just a country, it’s really a separate civilization. If we want to preserve this civilization, we should focus on high-level technology and its future development,” Putin said.
“These new technologies have appeared and they will change the world, they’re already changing it,” he added.
Russia should watch other countries’ innovations, Putin said, “but never forget that we have a solid base of our own.”
“Without basic science, research schools and engineers, we would never have had the modern types of high-tech weapons that no other country in the world has, at least as of yet.”
In 2019 Russia established nine advanced research institutes including one known as Innopraktika foundation near Moscow State University (MSU) established way back in 2012.
Innopraktika is a conglomerate of MSU’s National Intellectual Reserve Center and Tikhonova’s National Intellectual Development Foundation.
Katerina Tikhonova, 33, President Putin’s alleged youngest daughter heads this Innopraktika.
Putin says he aims to transform Russia into a world leader in genetic technologies, allocating nearly $2 billion toward genetic research in 2018.
Meanwhile, Russian energy giant Rosneft allegedly planning to establish a genetic research centre with President Vladimir Putin’s alleged eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova, an endocrinologist who specializes in pediatric growth disorders.
Vorontsova a specialist in paediatric growth disorders is allegedly involved in Russia’s development of genetic technology, including its development of controversial gene-editing technology.
Last year, Rosneft launched a genomics and human health master’s program at Russia’s top university as part of its partnership with the government, with the first students enrolled in 2020, said Igor Sechin, the CEO of state-run oil giant Rosneft.
Putin compared Russia’s genetic technology program to “nuclear and space exploration projects of the 20th century.”
Putin decreed last year that all Russians are to be assigned “genetic passports” by 2025 under the national chemical and biological security strategy.
Scientists said at the time that these “genetic passports” could refer to either genetic markers used to identify individuals or a detailed list of individual health risks and traits.
Alexander Sergeyev, the head of Russia’s Academy of Sciences says that Russian soldiers of the future will be assigned service in specific military branches based on their hereditary predispositions detailed in so-called “genetic passports,”
“The idea is to understand on a genetic level who’s more predisposed to serve in the Navy or who may be better-suited to become a paratrooper or tankman,” said Sergeyev, adding, “After all, the war of the future will largely be a war of intellects, of people who make decisions in conditions far different from those in the past.”
The project will also help predict soldiers’ behavior and capabilities in stressful conditions.
Additional information adapted from TheMoscowtimes
National
Djibouti President Ismael Guelleh Starts 5th And Last Term
Several African leaders and other high profile personalities are in Djibouti for the inauguration of President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.
The 73-year-old Guelleh won the April elections with a 97.44% of the vote automatically scaling him into the 5th term at the helm of this horn of Africa nation.
Guelleh faced off against his only rival businessman Zakaria Farah, who won less than 5,000 votes (2.48%). Farah sharply criticized the absence of his delegates from the polling stations, appearing to suggest that they had been barred from entering.
President Guelleh is the second president of Djibouti since independence from France in 1977. He was first elected as President in 1999 as the handpicked successor to his uncle, Hassan Gouled Aptidon, who had ruled Djibouti since independence in 1977.
As per the age limit set by Djibouti’S Constitution, Guelleh will be over 75 years old by the next presidential election in 2026.
President Uhuru Kenyatta the current Chairperson of the East African Community has arrived in Djibouti to attend the inauguration of President Ismail Omar Guelleh.
Here under is the full speech by President Ismael Guelleh at his inauguration. The original version was in the French language.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Before God and Men, I have just taken an oath to assume, in the continuity of our institutions and my mandate, the Supreme Magistracy.
On the threshold of this new five-year term, I want to remember what, by heart and by reason, Djiboutians aspire and for which they have renewed their confidence in me: namely, stability, civil harmony, the safeguard of the values of our Republic as well as the search for the inclusive and accelerated development of our country.
I think when you love your country deeply, you get involved. It was on this conviction that I got involved in politics. This is my idea of my mission.
That of being a sincere guarantor of the values of our Republic. That of being with each Djiboutian, attentive to their needs.
And the expectations of my people, in this particularly demanding time in which we live, are numerous and stubborn.
The Covid 19 pandemic has turned the world economy upside down. Climate change is forcing us to revolutionize our way of life. Digitization is disrupting communication and production circuits. Demographic pressure is a reality for our continent
These major developments offer us as many challenges as they offer opportunities to actively prepare for the world to come.
Committing ourselves resolutely and fearlessly to the future requires courage, but also a lot of wisdom.
It is resolutely from us that we will draw the necessary resources to create the conditions for a new deal.
Djibouti is a large country but modest in size, a crossroads between East and West, a meeting point between Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
Djibouti is a young republic, but a strong, lively republic, a dynamic republic, united by our desire to take part in this new situation.
We are united, in peace, we live in a stable country. And that’s a Blessing.
History has taught us that peace, stability and unity are a prerequisite, a sine qua non for any long-term economic and social development policy.
History also teaches us that there is nothing learned in the matter. That tomorrow, like yesterday, we must work together tirelessly to protect this stability,
to strengthen our institutions, to sanctify peace and to live it together, to make the Republic live in harmony.
We must also protect our freedom of choice and decisions without which there is no real sovereignty.
We have been able to forge long-term partnerships with great friendly powers.
We have been able to maintain the balance of our alliances and ensure our security obligations on the Strait of Bab el Mandeb. We are taking our part in the humanitarian action of solidarity.
We are an African country, we are an Arab country and we are a Muslim country. We hold to our triple identity, to this fruitful diversity, the source of our vitality.
We want to play an active role in the emergence and integration of our continent. We deeply believe in bringing peoples and economies together to prevent sterile rivalries and contradict those who condemn us to fratricidal conflicts.
That is why I have always supported efforts and initiatives in favour of the rapprochement and integration of African economies, particularly in our region.
We must prioritize our common commitment to development, a culture of peace and stability. We must make this commitment in the name of new generations.
So that all this does not remain a wishful thinking, we must go beyond our deadly conflicts, go beyond the interests of the short term to see far.
We must, once, get rid of this belief which condemns us to individualism and which wants to oppose us to each other even when our wealth is more than abundant if we make the choice of intelligent union.
Africa will be powerful if it is united, it will be rich if we are together, if our countries cooperate to complement each other and pursue our common vision of having strong and effective states.
We are fully engaged in our region, in this Horn of Africa which must be the common home of all the peoples who live there.
And we are fully engaged in the processes of continental construction. I am thinking in particular of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Africa is said to be the continent of the future. It’s up to us to transform this perspective into reality.
We are, finally, fully engaged in the consolidation of our Ummah, of our community of believers. To face extremism and violence, we will oppose our tolerance, our just faith, our deep identity.
We therefore follow with emotion the events affecting our Palestinian sisters and brothers. We call, as we have always done in the past, for a just political resolution of the conflict. And at the end of the Israeli occupation, the only way to the peace of the brave
Djibouti is a nation shaped by the Strait of Bab El Mandeb. A strait through which more than a third of world trade passes.
We have been able to rely on our geographical position, on the creativity of our people, to build a development project.
In twenty years, Djibouti has established itself as an international logistics and port hub. Today we are the African leader in port infrastructure.
We have achieved more than a decade of growth, our GDP has multiplied by six, income per capita by five.
In the early days of this new presidential term, our goal is to pick up the pace, taking into account the changes in the world.
We need to invest in services, communications, digital technologies. We have immense potential in terms of renewable energies
We also need to invest in industry, produce ourselves and get others to produce in Djibouti, especially as part of our free zones policy.
We must promote the emergence of these sectors that create added value for the country and create jobs for Djiboutians.
There are many opportunities in bunkering, shipyards, oil and gas terminals, light industry. We can serve the whole sub-region. It is in this perspective that the major projects of the Damerjog industrial park and the redevelopment of the historic port of Djibouti city fall.
For 2021 and beyond, our growth is expected to remain strong, one of the strongest in Africa, despite the repercussions of the covid 19 pandemic.
But growth, emergence is not an end in itself. They must be first and foremost at the service of our fellow citizens.
The goal of development is to increase income, invest in human capital, in social sectors, health, education, training, water, access to electricity.
The objective is also the establishment of a more inclusive economy, with a rebalancing of territories, a more efficient sharing of wealth. We have already done a lot.
We are aware of the challenges that face us. Poverty and unemployment remain a reality as in many of our African countries.
The need for infrastructure too.
I am determined with the Djiboutians to act.
Act to consolidate our Republic.
Take action to get rid of the burden of poverty.
Act for emergence.
Act for the Djibouti of tomorrow, for these young generations to come, whose commitment is essential to the success of our collective project. And which must take their place in the modern world.
We have no other choice than ambition.
No other means than work.
I am confident I know we can be successful.
Together.
Long live the Republic,
Long live our peoples
Long live Africa
Thank you.
National
Genocide Survivors Write To Cambridge University In Protest
Survivors of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda have written a heavily worded open latter to Cambridge University protesting the April 12, 2021 event that will host a widely known genocide denier, Judi Rever. Below is the letter.
Is Rwanda Ready For New War Theatre In Cabo Delgado?
Ex-Tanzania President, Mwinyi’s Testimony On Rwanda Genocide
China Spacecraft Lands On Planet Mars
Tracing Roots of SAPEUR Of DRC
Russians To Hold Genetic Passports By 2025
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
Russians To Hold Genetic Passports By 2025
WFP, UNHCR Roll Out Targeted Food Assistance To Most Vulnerable Refugees In Rwanda
Deputy Police Chief Briefs Troops Deployed In Central Africa
Is Rwanda Ready For New War Theatre In Cabo Delgado?
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Tuzajyana Abanyarwanda Ku Kwezi, Nabanje Kuba Umunyamakuru…-Ikiganiro na Ambasaderi wa Israel
- Polisi Yabataye Muri Yombi Bayiha Ruswa ya Frw 1000, Frw 5000…
- Arsène Wenger Yunamiye Abazize Jenoside Baruhukiye Ku Gisozi
- Ibigo By’Ubutasi By’Amerika N’ U Burayi Bifitiye Ubwoba Afghanistan
- Abapolisi Babiri Bafunzwe Bazira Gukubita Uwatorotse Kasho
- RDC: Abantu 30 Bakatiwe Urwo Gupfa Bazira Akaduruvayo Ko Ku Ilayidi
- Twibuke Imiryango Yazimye Yabujijwe Ejo Heza- Jeannette Kagame
- Kagame Yashimiye Arsène Wenger Ku Musanzu Yatanze Muri Arsenal F.C.
- Perezida Kagame Yasabye Impinduka Mu Miyoborere Y’Umupira W’Amaguru
- Kagame Ategerejwe Mu Nama Ya Komite Nyobozi Ya CAF
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
Russians To Hold Genetic Passports By 2025
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
Trending
-
East-Africa3 days ago
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
-
Sports24 hours ago
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
-
National22 hours ago
Russians To Hold Genetic Passports By 2025
-
National3 days ago
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe
-
West-Africa3 days ago
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
-
National2 days ago
WFP, UNHCR Roll Out Targeted Food Assistance To Most Vulnerable Refugees In Rwanda
-
National2 days ago
Deputy Police Chief Briefs Troops Deployed In Central Africa
-
Business3 days ago
Cameroonian Businessman Sidelined By Mauritanian Firm Over Rwanda Hydro-power Deal