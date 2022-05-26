Mango is a very popular tropical fruit, known as the “Tropical Fruit King”, and its nutritional value is very high.

Mango is rich in dietary fiber. Eating mango at night can speed up gastrointestinal peristalsis, enhance metabolism, remove garbage and toxins, and is very beneficial to the health of the gastrointestinal tract.

Eating mango at night can supplement the nutrients the body needs. The vitamin A content of mangoes is as high as 3.8%, and the vitamin C content is much higher than most fruits.

At the same time, mangoes also contain calcium, phosphorus, iron, potassium and other minerals necessary for the human body.

But mango is very sweet, which is a high-sugar fruit.

A medium-sized mango weighs about 150 grams and contains 20 grams of sugar. The main sugars in mango are glucose and fructose.

Too much sugar is consumed at night. If these sugars are not consumed in time, they are easily converted into fat in the body, leading to fat accumulation and obesity.