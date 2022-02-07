Sports
Ireen Wust (NED) Wins Gold In Women Speed Skating
Ireen Wuest from the Netherlands has sets the Olympic record in the women’s 1500m. She entered the 2022 Winter Olympics as the defending gold medalist in the 1500m.
She earned her sixth-career gold medal by setting the Olympic record in the women’s 1500m race on Monday.
Born 1 April 1986)Wüst is the youngest Dutch Olympic gold medalist in the history of the Winter Games.
At the age of nineteen, on 12 February 2006, she won the gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games 3000 metre event; four years later at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games she won the 1500 metre event; at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games she won two gold and three silver medals, making her the most decorated athlete at the Sochi Games.
Sports
Senegal Are Champions of Africa
Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the Olembé stadium of Yaoundé, Cameroon after beating 7-time champion Egypt on Sunday night with a 4-2 win in the penalty shoot-out.
The victory crowned an entire tournament for Sadio Mané’s teammates. Starting in the 4th minute, Mohamed Abou Gabal, the Egyptian goalkeeper, made a save. This missed penalty did not get the fingers of the Senegalese burnt. Despite a 57% ball possession Senegalese faced a phenomenal Egyptian goalkeeper.
Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick as Senegal claimed a first ever Africa Cup of Nations title.
Mane had missed an early penalty in the game but stepped up to make history for the west African nation, and banish the memories of their 2019 failure when they lost the final to Algeria.
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen in the shootout to allow Mane the chance to seal the win and gain just reward for Senegal, who had been by far the better side in the final but spurned numerous opportunities to win the game.
Egypt had their goalkeeper Gabaski to thank for getting them into the shootout at the Olembe Stadium as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions.
Egypt, who had to do without suspended coach Carlos Queiroz in the dug-out, battled to get into the game and created only half-chances, with their talisman Mohamed Salah largely ineffective.
Salah was in tears at the end, having also lost the 2017 final to Cameroon and seeing his Liverpool team mate Mane seal his fate this time round.
Senegal fluffed the chance for an early lead when Mohamed Abdelmonem’s late, reckless challenge brought down left back Saliou Ciss.
Salah had a lengthy conversation with Gabaski before Mane stepped up to take the spot-kick. The latter went for power straight down the middle of the goal but his effort was saved, the 10th penalty miss in the tournament.
Sports
Senegal vs Egypt In CAF Finale Tonight
Adrenaline levels are high among football enthusiasts as Senegal and Egypt prepare to rumble tonight at 9Pm for the Finale of the CAF African Nations Championship.
All eyes will be on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 reaches its climax but there is plenty more to intrigue about these two contrasting teams
These two players are sourced from the same Liverpool frontline,But tonight it will be what makes Egypt and Senegal so different.
Egypt have somehow managed to become more gnarled than ever before. They have scored four times in 630 tournament minutes and have played three periods of extra-time and two penalty shootouts. They’re here for a long time, not to provide a good time.
That partly reflects the mismatched quality of opponents that each have faced. Egypt met five former Afcon winners in their six matches and their knockout path was daunting: Ivory Coast, Morocco and hosts Cameroon.
Conversely, Senegal’s three knockout ties until the final were against the countries ranked 11th, 14th and 28th in Africa. Being in the top half of the draw has afforded VIP access in this tournament.
If that might suggest some sympathy or goodwill for Egypt, they have extinguished it emphatically over the last week.
The line between dark arts and cheating is both blurred and shifts according to the eyes of the beholder, but most can agree that Egypt have pushed the envelope.
In their semi-final against Cameroon, one of their players fell to the turf in agony on no less than 13 occasions. And yet when they are the ones penalised for fouls, it causes an emotional explosion.
All of which creates a remarkable scenario for the final in which neither Egypt manager Carlos Quieroz nor his assistant Roger de Sa will be on the touchline after receiving bans for their histrionic behaviour.
Quieroz continued his complaints after the game, insisting that referee Bakary Gassama had insufficient experience or expertise to officiate at Afcon.
Gassama refereed at the last World Cup and is probably the best on the continent.
For all the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, it is this deliberate victim complex that is Egypt’s greatest weapon.
In their post-match press conference on Thursday, assistant coach Diaa El-Sayed bemoaned the state of the pitches, state of the refereeing and the state of the tournament’s scheduling.
He accused CAF of “not caring about Egypt” and repeatedly referenced the manner in which the group had suffered in this tournament.
It is basic psychology: adversity breeds determination, even if you manufacture it.
Sports
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Officially Open
On Friday night Chinese President Xi Jinping officially opened the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the world’s first “double Olympic city.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the first major global sports event held as scheduled since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is of symbolic significance to both China and the world.
At the opening ceremony, people saw the poetic scene of “snowflakes as big as a table,” and also felt the sentiment of “building a community with a shared future for mankind.” Amid changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, the Beijing Games demonstrates the unity and resilience of mankind, and also brings joy and hope to the world.
“The Olympic Games are maybe the most complex event on this planet,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach once said. “There are a lot of pieces in this huge and very difficult jigsaw puzzle.” It can be imagined how difficult it is to organize the Games amid the pandemic.
Unlike the 2008 opening that focused more on China’s 5,000 years of history, the 2022 opening performance on Friday night mixed Chinese culture with innovating green and hi-tech concepts, highlighting China’s present and future.
This reflects the profound changes that took place 14 years later in how the Chinese people perceive themselves and how they hope the world perceives China.
Beginning at 8pm, a number that bears “good fortune,” the opening balanced “simple” and “splendid” on Friday night.
The countdown show, themed “the Beginning of Spring,” consisted of a video, a live performance and fireworks.
The opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the 24th Winter Games, coincides with the “Beginning of Spring,” the first of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, symbolizing vitality.
Fireworks bloomed in the Chinese word for “Li Chun” or “the Beginning of Spring,” and the English word “Spring.”
