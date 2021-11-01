Tech
Iranian Hackers Attack Israeli Homosexuality Dating Site
Israeli homosexuals are extremely worried following a hacking incident that has exposed their data.
According to details, the hacker group “Black Shadow” wants to publish user data if it does not receive a million dollars. The site operator suspects Iranian hackers behind the attack.
These hackers have threatened to publish data from the Israeli LGBTQ dating site Atraf.
“We are dealing with an Iranian cyber terrorist incident,” reads in part a statement by the site operator.
A message from the hacker group Black Shadow via the Telegram messenger service, one million users are affected.
“If we have a million dollars in our pockets in the next 48 hours, we will not divulge this information and we will not sell it to anyone,” it said.
Cyber expert Keren Elazari from Tel Aviv University told media that she assumed an Iranian background to the cyber attack. Most of the hacks are not about blackmail: “It’s about exposing Israeli companies and Israeli citizens.”
In addition to Atraf, other Israeli companies were also affected by the hacking attack, including two public transport companies, according to media reports.
The hackers have already published sensitive data. Homosexual users of Atraf expressed concern that they could be unintentionally outed. Several people in the network also reported about their HIV infection.
On Sunday, Iran blamed Israel and the United States for a cyber attack on the nationwide gas station network.
“The investigations are still ongoing, but we believe that the Americans and the Israelis are definitely behind it,” said the Iranian head of the cyber security department, according to media reports.
The cyber attack on the payment system of the petrol stations caused long lines and chaos in the capital Tehran and other cities on Tuesday.
Tech
Troubled Facebook Changes Name to Meta
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Facebook will change its corporate name to Meta but the social networking app Facebook will keep its name.
A rebranding could be part of an effort to overhaul Facebook’s reputation and turn the page following a series of PR nightmares, including misinformation on its platforms, content moderation failures and revelations about the negative effect its products have on some users’ mental health.
The name change is to bring the company’s “apps and technologies under one new company brand”, facebook said in a statement.
Since Facebook launched in 2004, the company has purchased social media apps Instagram and WhatsApp.
It has also invested in other technologies including digital wallet Novi, video-calling device Portal and virtual reality system Oculus.
A big part of the rebrand is also to focus Meta on bringing the “metaverse” to life.
But sceptics have suggested this is just an attempt to move attention away from the so-called Facebook papers.
The documents, leaked by a former Facebook employee, revealed how Facebook ignored or downplayed internal warnings about the negative and often harmful consequences its social network algorithms created or magnified across the world.
Politics
What Does ‘Father of the Nation’ Mean Under Republican State?
In simplified and user-friendly terms, the analogy father-of-the-nation is used to refer to a person considered the driving force behind the establishment of a country, state, or nation.
For other and most common situations, father-of-the-nation is the architect of independence – all these are the explanations one may quickly find through google.
In neighbouring Burundi which became a republic after claiming independence on 1 July 1962, there is a very tense debate on whether the President should be confered upon this honorific title of Father-of-the-nation.
In his perspective, Guibert Mbonimpa, the Editorial secretary and political analyst at Groupe de Presse Iwacu, argues that in his country Burundi, the title of Father-of-the-nation is only reserved for the King and not the President who presides over a Republic state.
Referring to his article titled; “Father of the Nation”, The Republican imposture”, Mbonimpa arguments trigger tense debate.
“The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their real names,” said Confucius-a Chinese philosopher and politician.
“Regarding the fight against the Covid-19, the novelty is that there are vaccines that will reach us soon. We are therefore telling the population that we are acting in accordance with the objective set by the Father of the Nation,” announced the Minister of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS, during a press conference he held on October 12.
Another occurrence of this word fraud. After the magistrates have received a volley of green wood, the title of “Father of the Nation” is summoned to dispel any doubt about the benevolent intentions of the tenant of Ntare House.
“As a true Father of the Nation and Supreme Magistrate, he never ceases to reiterate his desire to battle against any form of injustice so that each citizen can fully enjoy their rights,” we can read in the press release of September 15 signed by Evelyne Butoyi, spokesperson for the President of the Republic.
In the political system in force in Burundi, the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage.
A majority of citizens delegate to him the supreme task of coordinating the management of his country during a mandate of 7 years. A service for which the first of the citizens receives a comfortable salary, honours and privileges.
The designation of “Father of the Nation” (Sebarundi in the national language) assumes that the person of the head of state is not the subject of a choice.
Therefore, the “Father of the Nation” is none other than the Mwami (king of Burundi). He was born Mwami and was only designated as such by a small, authorized group, Abanyamabanga (special advisers).
The political storytelling of Reta Mvyeyi, Reta Nkozi (the responsible and laborious state) is an institutional transposition of this republican imposture which turns a blind eye to the eagle’s talons around power. By treating adults like children, they end up behaving like children.
These new concepts of governance Reta mvyeyi, Reta nkozi, are, moreover, a screen against any form of dissent. Apart from a renegade, a traitor, one does not oppose the father guided by the sole common interest of “his children”.
We are adding our stone to the edifice. As part of a workshop with several political parties, Friday August 20, the Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security invited political parties, including opposition, to contribute in the implementation of a national development strategy PND 2018-2027.
This new step taken in paternalism, mother of infantilism, perpetuates this mentality of assisted people.
President Ndayishimiye comes to practice micro-management – relayed on social networks for an amplifying effect – inappropriate for the governance of a state: he punishes, he moralizes and he forgives… like a true father.
Will the Burundians be reduced to just saying “thank you father”?
Republic of Uganda
In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni the ninth and current President of Uganda since 1986 told a big gathering that nobody hired him to manage Uganda and therefore nobody should pressure him over anything.
“I’m not working for other people, I’m working for my grandchildren, for my children,” said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders has been in power for over three decades. He was addressing party faithful on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of his coming to power.
‘‘I hear some people saying that I am their servant, I am not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, that is what I do. I don’t do it because I am your servant, I’m not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter, I am fighting for myself or my beliefs. That’s how I come in, I’m not an employee,” a seemingly stressed Museveni said then.
‘‘If anybody thinks he gave me a job, he is deceiving himself. I am just a freedom fighter whom you thought could help you also,” he stated.
Museveni indeed didn’t not joke about his words, he recently appointed his son Major-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to commander of the UPDF land forces.
The son has also previously held bigger slots including the position of Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.
His wife, The First Lady Janet Museveni also serves as Minister of Education since her husband started his fifth term in office in 2016. She has also held bigger portfolios in Museveni’s government.
Despite Museveni rejecting the servant of the people suit, Ugandans refer to him as father of the nation.
Tech
French Medical Students, Lecturers Visit Rwanda Military Hospital For Study Tour
A delegation of 30 medical students and seven lecturers from French-speaking University Diploma of Allergology (DUFRAL) from Claude Bernard University of Lyon in France are conducting a week-long practical training of Allergology at Rwanda Military Hospital from 11 to 15 October 2021.
Allergology is branch of medical science that studies the causes and treatment of allergies according to Col Dr Jean Chrisostome Kagimbana, the Chairperson and focal point of the National Association for Continuing Education in Allergology in Rwanda.
The Rwanda Military Hospital leadership that hosted the delegation that treated at least 150 special cases welcomes the good initiative and wishes a warm stay in Rwanda. Today, the delegation was officially welcomed by the RMH Commandant, Brig Gen Dr Ephrem Rurangwa.
“This is the second time that the students and their lecturers from French-speaking University Diploma of Allergology select to do their long practical training of Allergology, the University chooses a francophone African region to visit every year, this is the second time they choose to train in Rwanda, the 4th in take also conducted their practical training of allergology in Rwanda in 2018”.
Col Dr Kagimbana a dermatologist and allergist at Rwanda Military Hospital lauds the services rendered to Rwandan patients by the visiting delegation.
“This is very useful to Rwanda, it is about training, providing special medical care to patients and capacity building of allergology Service. They have treated 150 special cases in one week”.
Dr DUMUR Jean Pol from Claude Bernard University of Lyon and head of delegation said that everyone was satisfied with the week-long medical work done.
“We have been receiving and treating at least 40 cases a day in different medical services in pneumology, dermatology, in ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) allergy related diseases and in paediatrics as well”.
The practical seminar for DUFRAL Africa, takes place alternately in the capitals of one out of 17 African countries with appropriate conditions of safety for both teachers and students.
Zimbabwean Ruling Party Endorses Mnangagwa As Presidential Candidate For 2023 Elections
Environment Pledges by G20 Countries So Small- Boris Johnson
Kizza Besigye Accuses President Museveni Of Poor Planning
Harmonise Labour Migration to Spur Economic Growth- EAC Urged
Iranian Hackers Attack Israeli Homosexuality Dating Site
Rwanda Calls For Ambitious Action At The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
By 2040, Africa Aims To Be Producing 60% Of Its Vaccines-Kagame
USA Donates Over 418,000 Covid-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Kagame Says Actions On Climate Change Are Slow
Kizza Besigye Accuses President Museveni Of Poor Planning
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
ANALYSIS: Raila Odinga Will Win Kenya Presidential Race by 52.28%
-
Politics2 days ago
What Did President Tshisekedi Discuss With Israelis?
-
National3 days ago
RDF, Nebraska National Guard, Czech In A Trilateral Partnership
-
Politics3 days ago
Can Rwandans Have Christmas in Bujumbura This Year?
-
National3 days ago
Amisom Accused Of Role In Violence That Killed 120
-
National4 days ago
DRC: 2360 Homes Demolished to Pave Way For Gold Mining
-
Tech3 days ago
Troubled Facebook Changes Name to Meta
-
National3 days ago
G20 Leaders To Meet in Rome October 30–31