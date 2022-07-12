Iran’s robust Islamic Republic defense industry announced Tuesday, it was shipping hundreds of combat capable drones to the Russians for use in War inside Ukraine.

“The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable [ones], on an expedited timeline,”said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early as July,” he said.

“This is just one example of how Russia is looking to countries like Iran for capabilities that are also being used or have been used, before we got the cease-fire in place in Yemen, to attack Saudi Arabia.”

Iran has been building its unmanned aerial systems (UAS) fleet since 1984. Not only does it have a significant range of over 3,000 kilometers but it has very advanced development and operational capabilities.

The Islamic Republic has hundreds of drones in 48 different models, including those that are operational and others that are still in trial phases.

It has also designed UAVs capable of operating in a swarm of over 10 drones. Iran has also recently unveiled a drone with a combat warhead weighing between 5-15 kg. with an operational range of 400 km.

Tehran has also transferred UAS models and know-how to its proxies like the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Republic’s defense industry is robust, constantly working to improve and manufacture systems and platforms that can threaten Israel and other countries in the region.

In November, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the threat posed by these UAVs is not only facing Israel but the entire world.

“One of the key tools is UAVs and precision weapons, which can reach strategic targets within thousands of kilometers, and thus this capability is already endangering Sunni countries, international troops in the Middle East and also countries in Europe and Africa,” the defense minister said.