From a vast desert of Shahroud region, the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday blasted off its first military satellite and successfully entered into orbit in space.

According to this secretive state, the satellite is named Nour (meaning Light in Persian)-1. It is a multipurpose satellite with application in the defense industry among other areas.

The launch operation, it noted, was carried out by the IRGC’s Aerospace Division from a launch station.

Iran is expected to deploy its military space activities toward taking care of its relevant telecommunication purposes, including promotion of reconnaissance and safe communication capabilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said, “Today, we can observe the world from space,” congratulating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian people on the Islamic establishment’s achievement.

The Islamic Republic was founded in 1979 after the fall of the monarch under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Major General Hossein Salami said that setting foot in the space was a “necessity” for a powerful defense force like the IRGC.

In defense of this transition of the country’s status, Major General Hossein Salami said that the launch means a mutation in expansion of the country’s intelligence reach and command.

“With the satellite orbiting space, Iran will be well armed in ‘Intelligence warfare,” Maj. Gen. Salami said.

This launch achievement coincides with an anniversary for the founding of the elite military force in on April 22, 1979 after issued by the late Imam Khomeini founder of the Islamic Republic.

The satellite was placed into orbit 425 kilometers (265 miles) above the Earth’s surface.