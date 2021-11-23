Business
Investors See Clear Opportunity To Take Advantage Of AfCFTA At Africa’s Largest In-person Gathering
The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021, which took place from 15 – 21 November 2021, hosted on November 18 a day focusing on investments and investment opportunities: The Investment Forum looked at Africa’s investment landscape, with a focus on opportunities across four strategic sectors: Agriculture, Logistics, Technology and Tourism.
With over 10,000 registered participants, IATF was Africa’s largest in-person B2B and B2G event of the year.
The opening ceremony featured seven Heads of Government from Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. The seven days programme organized by the African Export-Import Bank alongside the African Union put the spotlight, through various debates and discussions, on how the African Continental Trade Agreement will unlock Africa’s economic potential, enabling greater cross-border trading and developing industrial capacity which will take advantage of the continent’s natural wealth.
During one of the panel discussions, Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, noted that: “The IATF is not an ends in itself but rather is a means to an end. And the end game is the Africa we want; an integrated Africa that trades with itself, that uses trade to restore the dignity of Africans, and for trade to become an instrument of development and that helps Africa gain respect internationally. So that others don’t see Africa as a basket case but rather as a bread basket.”
The Investment Forum took place on the fourth day of the IATF 2021 programme, showcasing investment opportunities on the continent and promoting cross-border investment by African national champions, focusing on some key sectors and learning from investors and companies who are committed and invested in the African continent.
The Investment Forum also served as a platform to launch of the IATF 2021 Project Book, which, in cooperation with African Investment Promotion Agencies, showcases a multitude of investment ready projects.
While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery was a common theme across the Investment Forum, Dr. Acha Leke, Senior Partner and Chairman, McKinsey & Company, Africa, spoke of the general optimism investors feel about Africa, “The good news is that we didn’t lose 150 million jobs [in Africa in the pandemic], we did lose about 30 million. So generally, we were not as affected as we feared by the crisis which makes it more exciting on one hand for investors to come and continue to invest in these markets.”
However, in his presentation, Leke did point out that Africa’s economic performance over the past few years, even before Covid-19 hit had been on a downward trajectory, something governments and investors will have to work hard together to reverse.
One path towards transformation is leveraging technology. Panellists spoke about the innovation taking place in Technology in Africa. “Over the last two years we have seen a significant acceleration in digital adoption and that’s been driven primarily by the pandemic,” commented Fabian Whate, head of South African-based tech investment company Naspers Foundry, while pointing out that at least 60% of venture capital (VC) investment in Africa is into the fintech sector.
This was echoed by the Hon. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Former Minister of Trade, Botswana, “Covid has certainly challenged us, many governments were challenged to start delivering services to people and they were forced to start talking about digitalisation.”
Perhaps no industry was more adversely affected by the pandemic than tourism and on the Tourism sector dedicated panel, Cuthbert Ncube, African tourism board, South Africa, urged African tourism boards and governments to work together to help the continent’s tourism to recover from the pandemic, “we need to start breaking the barriers that had separated us. In the past two and half years, we have experienced the worst negative impact on our tourism sector. That brought our tourism economies to a standstill.”
The organisers announced US$36bn of deals signed during the week which saw just under 12,000 attend the event in person. The fair had 1,161 exhibitors with participants from 128 countries. As well as the Fair and the Forum, there were specific programmes dedicated to Automotive Manufacturing; Pharmaceuticals; Creative Industries; Start-ups; and the Youth throughout the week.
The event was on the record and the panel discussions, expert insights and project presentations that occurred during the IATF Investment Forum 2021 can be found on the event YouTube channel:
Intra-African Trade Fair Ends With US$36B Deals
Regional Farmers Risk Losses Over KQ, Ethiopia Airlines Fight
Unknown farmers far away in Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi could be languishing in major losses following a cut in volume of their produce taken up by exporters and possibly have no explanation.
A silent but critical war between two major regional airlines; Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines is negatively impacting on farmers and exporters as the two carriers compete for routes dominance.
The first causalities of this fight between the two airlines are flower farmers in Kenya due to a drop in airline traffic in the wake of restrictions imposed on rival carriers to protect Kenya Airways.
Some Kenyan exporters source their flowers from as far as Rwanda and Uganda and Burundi in order to maintain a sound supply to European and Asian markets. Unlike Kenya, the weather in Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi plus Eastern DRC favour floriculture.
Kenya Flower Council (KFC), the lobby for large-scale flower farms, says they need freight capacity of at least 5,000 tonnes a week against the 3,500 tonnes available.
“On average our members are dumping flowers equivalent to 25% of their produce because of the limited cargo capacity,” said Clement Tulezi, chief executive of the Kenya Flower Council.
“It’s unfortunate that this is happening when we have increased orders from our major markets in Europe and elsewhere.”
Globally, flowers represent an industry worth U$18bn.
Europe accounts for nearly 70% of Kenya’s cut flower exports and the limited cargo capacity and high freight costs are making it difficult for Kenya to serve this market, threatening thousands of jobs.
Kenya has said it will not approve additional freighters from Ethiopia Airlines after Addis refused to allow KQ to fly cargo directly to Europe from Bole International Airport, forcing the national carrier to route through Nairobi.
Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said KQ has committed to increasing capacity and the government will approve any other carrier apart from Ethiopian Airlines to increase frequency from Nairobi to Europe.
“We met with the flower lobby and KQ and agreed that the national carrier will commit to increase capacity which they have confirmed in writing,” Mr Macharia said.
Mr Macharia said he has also asked the exporters to recommend other carriers to boost freight capacity from Nairobi and not Ethiopia Airlines.
“The only interest they are pushing is Ethiopian Airlines which we refused because they denied KQ flying from Addis to Europe, forcing us to fly back to Nairobi,” he said.
The Cabinet Secretary said that this week he approved requests of two airlines, including British Air.
Flower exporters are concerned the inadequate airfreight capacity in the middle of high season is hurting orders.
According to Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) statistics, last year the country shipped out flowers worth U$7,908,025 of revenue collected from a volume of 1,193,834 kgs.
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Minority shareholders in Rwanda’s KCB unit are scheduled to be bought out by its parent bank.
According to details, KCB plans to acquire the 24% stake owned by minority investors in its Rwandan subsidiary Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR) next year.
The Kenyan banking multinational recently bought a 62% stake from London-based Atlas Mara Limited and another 14% from private equity firm Arise, bringing its ownership in BPR to 76%.
“Our ambition is to acquire the remaining 24% in the next year. We are still keen to acquire 100% of BPR,” KCB’s chief executive Joshua Oigara told Business Daily.
“The offer is still running. We gave them the offer after Atlas Mara. We are still waiting.”
A full buyout of BPR will cost KCB an estimated Sh6.4 billion, if the minority investors are offered the same terms as Atlas Mara which was paid $33 million for its 62% stake.
Atlas Mara will get an additional $2.8 million which has been deferred.
KCB is also waiting to buy BancABC Tanzania from Atlas Mara.
“In Tanzania we are waiting for final feedback. It has delayed a lot,” Mr Oigara said.
“It has taken us a year since we announced in November last year. We should be able to have a view on Tanzania by the end of this year.”
Atlas Mara is selling its African banks to KCB and other lenders to raise funds to pay its creditors, some of whom had launched liquidation proceedings against the multinational that was the brainchild of former Barclays Plc’s chief executive Bob Diamond.
Besides the acquisitions in Rwanda and Tanzania, KCB is also interested in acquiring a bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where foreign exchange trades are a major source of revenue for lenders.
KCB says the acquisitions reflect its strategy of expanding its operations in the regional market.
Big banks led by Equity, KCB, I&M and DTB have been deepening and expanding their presence in the region in pursuit of growth and diversification.
Uptake of financial services in the neighbouring countries are lower than Kenya, signalling future growth opportunities.
The ability to offer seamless services to clients across multiple markets is also seen as advantage in attracting and retaining multinationals.
The international subsidiaries contributed 10.8% of KCB’s Sh25.1 billion net income in the nine months ended September.
KCB plans to merge BPR and BancABC Tanzania with the subsidiaries it has been running in those markets, building scale and enhancing efficiencies.
