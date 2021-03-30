Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene

Investigators from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have visited Dr. Christopher Kayumba’s house to reconstruct a crime scene following allegations of sexual assault and rape, Taarifa reports.

According to details, the exercise was conducted on Monday, March 29, and preceded by Dr. Kayumba’s interrogation for hours over alleged attempted rape supposedly committed to different victims in different years.

Through his platform, the Rwandese Platform for Democracy (RPD), Dr. Kayumba said that in the search, photographs of everything inside and outside the house were taken.

He added that, his security guard and gardener were taken for interrogation but later released.

“We have also learnt that individuals who worked at Dr Kayumba’s house eight (8) years and left have been interrogated.

Taarifa has interviewed some of the persons that worked at Dr. Kayumba’s house and the revelations of their experience with Dr. Kayumba is very heartbreaking.

For example some of them are former maids who are currently married and have not told their spouses about how they were sexually abused by their former employer. They fear their marriages would collapse.

Taarifa will bring you detailed testimonies of some of these former workers at Dr. Kayumba’s house.

Dr. Kayumba will again appear before RIB today for another round of interrogation”, Kayumba wrote in a press release.