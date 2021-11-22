Business
Intra-African Trade Fair Ends With US$36B Deals
Regional Farmers Risk Losses Over KQ, Ethiopia Airlines Fight
Unknown farmers far away in Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi could be languishing in major losses following a cut in volume of their produce taken up by exporters and possibly have no explanation.
A silent but critical war between two major regional airlines; Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines is negatively impacting on farmers and exporters as the two carriers compete for routes dominance.
The first causalities of this fight between the two airlines are flower farmers in Kenya due to a drop in airline traffic in the wake of restrictions imposed on rival carriers to protect Kenya Airways.
Some Kenyan exporters source their flowers from as far as Rwanda and Uganda and Burundi in order to maintain a sound supply to European and Asian markets. Unlike Kenya, the weather in Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi plus Eastern DRC favour floriculture.
Kenya Flower Council (KFC), the lobby for large-scale flower farms, says they need freight capacity of at least 5,000 tonnes a week against the 3,500 tonnes available.
“On average our members are dumping flowers equivalent to 25% of their produce because of the limited cargo capacity,” said Clement Tulezi, chief executive of the Kenya Flower Council.
“It’s unfortunate that this is happening when we have increased orders from our major markets in Europe and elsewhere.”
Globally, flowers represent an industry worth U$18bn.
Europe accounts for nearly 70% of Kenya’s cut flower exports and the limited cargo capacity and high freight costs are making it difficult for Kenya to serve this market, threatening thousands of jobs.
Kenya has said it will not approve additional freighters from Ethiopia Airlines after Addis refused to allow KQ to fly cargo directly to Europe from Bole International Airport, forcing the national carrier to route through Nairobi.
Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said KQ has committed to increasing capacity and the government will approve any other carrier apart from Ethiopian Airlines to increase frequency from Nairobi to Europe.
“We met with the flower lobby and KQ and agreed that the national carrier will commit to increase capacity which they have confirmed in writing,” Mr Macharia said.
Mr Macharia said he has also asked the exporters to recommend other carriers to boost freight capacity from Nairobi and not Ethiopia Airlines.
“The only interest they are pushing is Ethiopian Airlines which we refused because they denied KQ flying from Addis to Europe, forcing us to fly back to Nairobi,” he said.
The Cabinet Secretary said that this week he approved requests of two airlines, including British Air.
Flower exporters are concerned the inadequate airfreight capacity in the middle of high season is hurting orders.
According to Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) statistics, last year the country shipped out flowers worth U$7,908,025 of revenue collected from a volume of 1,193,834 kgs.
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Minority shareholders in Rwanda’s KCB unit are scheduled to be bought out by its parent bank.
According to details, KCB plans to acquire the 24% stake owned by minority investors in its Rwandan subsidiary Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR) next year.
The Kenyan banking multinational recently bought a 62% stake from London-based Atlas Mara Limited and another 14% from private equity firm Arise, bringing its ownership in BPR to 76%.
“Our ambition is to acquire the remaining 24% in the next year. We are still keen to acquire 100% of BPR,” KCB’s chief executive Joshua Oigara told Business Daily.
“The offer is still running. We gave them the offer after Atlas Mara. We are still waiting.”
A full buyout of BPR will cost KCB an estimated Sh6.4 billion, if the minority investors are offered the same terms as Atlas Mara which was paid $33 million for its 62% stake.
Atlas Mara will get an additional $2.8 million which has been deferred.
KCB is also waiting to buy BancABC Tanzania from Atlas Mara.
“In Tanzania we are waiting for final feedback. It has delayed a lot,” Mr Oigara said.
“It has taken us a year since we announced in November last year. We should be able to have a view on Tanzania by the end of this year.”
Atlas Mara is selling its African banks to KCB and other lenders to raise funds to pay its creditors, some of whom had launched liquidation proceedings against the multinational that was the brainchild of former Barclays Plc’s chief executive Bob Diamond.
Besides the acquisitions in Rwanda and Tanzania, KCB is also interested in acquiring a bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where foreign exchange trades are a major source of revenue for lenders.
KCB says the acquisitions reflect its strategy of expanding its operations in the regional market.
Big banks led by Equity, KCB, I&M and DTB have been deepening and expanding their presence in the region in pursuit of growth and diversification.
Uptake of financial services in the neighbouring countries are lower than Kenya, signalling future growth opportunities.
The ability to offer seamless services to clients across multiple markets is also seen as advantage in attracting and retaining multinationals.
The international subsidiaries contributed 10.8% of KCB’s Sh25.1 billion net income in the nine months ended September.
KCB plans to merge BPR and BancABC Tanzania with the subsidiaries it has been running in those markets, building scale and enhancing efficiencies.
Businessdailyafrica
Why Are Rwandans Not Drinking Their Coffee?
Something needs to be done to entice Rwandans to begin consuming coffee and make it a local custom.
Despite the high quality coffee produced in Rwanda, local consumption is still a big puzzle to fix and this has very negative effects on farmers’ incomes and eventual livelihoods.
Hundreds of delegates have convened in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali for the annual meetings of the Inter-African Coffee Organization (IACO) from November 16th – 19th 2021. This symposium is discussing coffee value chains and strategies to increase local consumption of Coffee and boost trade.
Speaking to delegates at this forum, Dr. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources said, “If we have to improve our coffee farmers’ livelihoods, we have to promote the domestic consumption of coffee so they can raise their coffee farm incomes.”
In his submission, Dr.Ngabitsinze said, “the commodity of coffee is complex, so we have to find solutions of that complexity.” He told the symposium that coffee is not just a commodity, “It’s a magic tool that helps people to improve their lives socially and financially.”
He has called for increased domestic consumption to boost incomes for farmers.
“What are we doing to make sure that the domestic consumption is increasing and our people (farmers) are having not just incomes but wealth?” Dr.Ngabitsinze said, highlighting different initiatives that can increase local consumption of coffee.
According to him there are about 12 million coffee producers in Africa who work up to 14 hours and would like to see domestic consumption increase to considerable levels. He said that there is a need for new strategies to up consumption.
During the forum, some speakers elaborated on the key challenges facing the coffee sector.
For example Raissa Ikuzwe, the CEO of Ino coffee series (Specialty coffee) spoke of volatility of coffee prices which are adversely affecting coffee farmers.
“Price volatility in the export market impacts the coffee sector and exposes coffee producers to unnecessary risks. Therefore it is vital to commit to strategies that enable African coffee producers to obtain a higher & better share of the consumer price,” she said.
Ikuzwe said that due to price volatility, farmers also reduce investments and scale back primarily on labour, creating a downward spiral of poor production and low income and the people that suffer the most are farm workers.
“Coffee producers invest too much of their resources in hopes that the next global market coffee price will be worthy of their efforts. When they face uncertain prices, especially prices that do not cover production costs, they minimize efforts,” said Ikuzwe.
According to her, it is critical to shift focus on value addition and domestic consumption of African coffee, “On top of the export money stream, believe me there is a big untouched market for coffee in our region that needs to be fully explored,” she noted.
She added that the marketing strategies of most African producing countries has solely focused on export. “With ongoing issues with climate change, quantity fluctuations and other factors, the coffee export price has been very sensitive to price volatility.”
The theme of this Annual General Assembly is “Strengthening the coffee value chain for sustainable development of the economy & improved living income of African producers”
