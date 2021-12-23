Tech
Interview: How MTN Rwanda Transitioned Through The Pandemic To Meet Customers’ Needs
Over the past two years, the pandemic has had a severe impact on the economy. All sectors have been affected, many businesses either closed shop or shrank significantly. Of course, there are some companies that played a critical role during the pandemic and tried to mitigate whatever challenges came along with COVID-19.
Telecom companies like MTN Rwandacell PLC, as essential service providers, have served as enablers by facilitating businesses, government as well individuals to continue operating.
Taarifa caught up with MTN Rwanda CEO, Mitwa Ng’ambi. She describes what it took to keep the top tech company in the country running during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Excerpts
Globally, the pandemic hit hard, but you stood out. MTN has facilitated other sectors to survive as a service provider for both the public and private sectors. How did you manage to deal with it and make sure that the company doesn’t close and terminate staff?
CEO Mitwa: Today, we have 300 staff who work for MTN Rwanda and beyond that, we have 44,500 agents across the entire country who are managed by six distribution partners.
At the onset of the pandemic, our first priority was our people. We had to make sure that our staff, who serve our six million customers every day, are prioritized, protected and facilitated to continue serving.
At the same time, we had to think about our customers who were also affected by the pandemic. At the time we had to consider the change in priorities and needs of our individual consumers, corporates, as well as our own priorities as a business. We had to quickly understand the implications and act accordingly.
Typically, in telco, we invest in such a manner that at any one time we must maintain a minimum of 25% headroom. However, with the abrupt shift in work patterns, we saw traffic grow up to 100% in some areas, dramatically overshooting our growth projections. We had planned investments throughout 2020 that we had to fast track to meet our customers immediate needs by deploying multiple teams.
The balance between wanting to accelerate project execution to serve our customers but also considering the safety of our teams was one of the biggest dilemmas I faced as a leader. Recognizing that we are an essential service provider and therefore we must continue serving but also acknowledging that people who are being asked to serve are human beings too.
In the community space, we took a step back to consider what we can do to help health care professionals at the frontline of the pandemic.
At MTN, we have a foundation that is guaranteed 1% of our profits every year for community projects.
Typically, MTN foundation invests in projects around Youth and Women empowerment, Education, and any government priorities of the time. Given that protective gear was the most pressing needs, we donated masks and PPEs.
We then went on to look at how we can use our core strengths as a telco to contribute, to that end we were able to allow health care workers on the Covid-19 taskforce to communicate with each other free of charge, provide free data during mass testing drives as well as zero rate e-commerce sites to encourage people to stay safe and shop online from their homes.
You find yourself as leader in the middle of a global pandemic and failure is not an option. What lessons did learn about yourself?
CEO Mitwa: I don’t think as a leader during the pandemic, you had the luxury to think you cannot. Irrespective of how I felt, I had to show up, give that sense of confidence and calm to the team and be open to the fact that I may not have all the answers.
A lot of leaders, myself included, realized that we are capable of so much more than we ever believed was possible before these last two years.
Did the pandemic put a strain on your organizational structure? What did you learn about your MTN’s leadership, skills set, culture and values?
CEO Mitwa: The strengths that we had as an organization were reinforced but our vulnerabilities were also exposed.
By nature, MTN is not a hierarchical environment, we try to be as flat as possible with an open-door policy. In a crisis, like a pandemic, where information needs to move very quickly, that kind of environment is a strength.
Also, we are an ICT company and had already started experimenting with digital solutions and remote working making it easy to pivot.
On the other hand, in areas where we were planning to improve in the short to medium term became an emergency.
What did you learn about the skills required to succeed today compared to traditional ways of training and recruitment programs?
CEO Mitwa: Today, the biggest skill required by organizations is the ability to transition from physical to digital platforms. As an ICT company, a lot of our programs were structured in that fashion even before the pandemic.
In this regard, it validated the emphasis and investments we had made in our people. We also had areas like cybersecurity and information security that were of value before the pandemic, but their importance was magnified with the shift to remote work.
Let talk about this interesting shift to digital payments that were accelerated by the pandemic.
CEO Mitwa: Rwanda, compared to other countries, is blessed to have an entire system that is driving cashless.
When COVID-19 hit, we discussed how can we use cashless transactions as a vehicle to limit the level of the transmission of the disease.
Prior to this, cashless was a medium for productivity and efficiency and now we were looking at it as a safety measure.
In March 2020, Person-to Person fees were zero rated across the financial industry. During that period, we saw Mobile money transactions grow eight times, which shows you that the appetite for digital financial transactions is there.
I think this would be an opportunity for you to clarify some misconceptions out there that MTN Mobile Money was carved out into a subsidiary to minimize the shareholding value in MTN Rwanda listed in the Rwanda stock exchange.
CEO Mitwa: This is not something that should worry our shareholders because when we listed directly on the Rwanda Stock Exchange in May 2021, all shareholders had a stake of the full company, including the Mobile Money subsidiary.
The incorporation of Mobile Money Rwanda as a subsidiary of MTN Rwanda doesn’t mean that shareholders in MTN Rwanda are at a disadvantage nor does it minimize the shareholding value.
If at all the story evolved into separating Mobile Money completely, the commitment from MTN Group across all the operations is that shareholders will never be worse off.
In Africa, we face serious problems, global platforms locked have us out. Some platforms can only receive money from Rwanda which is a form of financial exclusion. From an investment perspective, do you see mobile money developing into a platform where nobody is excluded geographically?
CEO Mitwa: Remittance is one of the business areas that remains quite underdeveloped. Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd, has matured in person-to-person transactions locally, withdrawals, payments for utilities, merchant payments but we see increasing the number of corridors that we have with countries outside Rwanda as a huge opportunity.
Our analysis shows us that MTN’s share of the international remittance business is about 20% while approximately 50% of customer base are active Mobile money users, this tells us that our customers are using alternative remittance avenues. Next year, one of the main focus areas to widen our reach as much as possible.
ConnectRwanda is an incredible project that MTN championed. No brand that I know that produces a service or a product ever did this. How did you come up with such an idea?
CEO Mitwa: Smartphone penetration is at 20% in Rwanda, which is very low. Over the last 5 years, as an industry, we have trialed various different things, from bringing in smartphones, to low cost smartphones, but none of these initiatives had really made a mark.
Initially, the thinking was that if our 1.2 million smartphone users could just buy 1 smartphone overnight we would move from 1.2m to 2.4m.
In discussions with the Ministry of ICT, the idea became much bigger and broader to include corporates as well as private and public institutions.
We modeled the campaign on the 2014 Ice bucket challenge to raise ALS awareness and ultimately raised about US$250 million. We calculated that if we could raise even 10% of that, it would make a significant difference in line with Rwanda’s national priorities as well as MTN’s.
Thank you to my family for accepting my challenge to play your part to #ConnectRwanda & donating @MaraPhones: Jeannette donated: 27 & my children: Ivan:23, @AngeKagame&Bertrand:15,Ian:15, Brian(with money saved from his internship):5, Jeannette’s niece,Nana(still in university):3
— Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) December 23, 2019
Was it a success?
CEO Mitwa: I would say it was 100% successful. Today there are more than 20,000 people who have received smartphones and are actively using them. In Rwanda we have more than 1.5 million who actively use smartphones now.
Apart from the impact that I see in these 20,000 lives, it is also proof to all of us in the private and public sector as well as individuals that the power of unifying behind a common can yield real results.
Are you thinking about artificial intelligence as MTN Rwanda?
CEO Mitwa: Yes! It is an area that we are thinking about in the context of big data and the wealth of data that we have built over the last 23 years. We think about our data in the context of how is that it can make us more intelligent in the way we serve customers, predict their needs or put the power to self-serve in customers hands.
Watch the video below for some more bits of the interview.
Tech
Rwanda Joins Global Digital Organisation
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has today announced the further expansion of its membership by welcoming the Republic of Rwanda as a member state.
The announcement means that the DCO, a multilateral organization dedicated to enabling a globally inclusive digital economy, now represents more than half a billion people globally following its establishment in November 2020.
In announcing the Republic of Rwanda’s accession to the DCO as the eighth founding member, Secretary-General Ms. Deemah Al Yahya said that the Digital Cooperation Organization is now enabling more than half a billion people across member states to connect with and prosper in the digital economy, particularly underrepresented groups such as women and young people.
“All of our member states should be proud of the impact we have achieved in the year since the DCO’s establishment,” she said.
“I am thrilled to welcome the Republic of Rwanda as a member state of the DCO and commend Rwanda’s leadership in this area. Rwanda will further strengthen our organization’s impact in creating a more inclusive global digital economy. We are committed to supporting leaders and communities across Rwanda, whether large or small, public or private, in our efforts to enable digital prosperity for all.”
The Rwandan Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, the Hon. Paula Ingabire, welcomed the announcement, stating that “Rwanda is happy to join the DCO whose mission aligns with our digital transformation agenda, reaffirming our commitment to enabling digital access and opportunities for the people of Rwanda.”
Joining the DCO is an opportunity to be part of platform and broader network through which we will build global partnerships, in the public and private sector including startups, that will deliver an inclusive digital economy for Rwanda, she said.
Rwanda has prioritised digital economy policies through the Rwanda’s Smart Rwanda Master Plan and National Information and Communication Infrastructure strategies.
The Government has this month announced the Kigali Innovation City, which is planned to serve as a tech and innovation hub for the African continent.
In November Rwanda also announced a US$100 million project to increase access to broadband and selected digital public services, and to strengthen the digital innovation ecosystem.
These projects will also serve to support the development of Rwanda’s digital talent base particularly for youth, in line with the Government’s national Digital Talent Policy.
The announcement builds on the DCO’s significant progress achieved since its foundational year. DCO has built its membership to eight member states representing more than half a billion people, and confirmed five global initiatives to support policy makers, youth, women, and entrepreneurs.
The DCO’s current membership includes: The Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and today the Republic of Rwanda.
Tech
Rwandans Taking Giant Leap Into Tech World
Rwandan software developers and entrepreneurs have concluded intense brainstorming on latest innovations in the technology world.
A Tech Upskill program through KLab Startups Academy, Hackathon started on 14th to 17th Dec ’21 during which Entrepreneurs and software developers learned from the successful techpreneurs.
On Day-2 of this Hackathon (an event in which a large number of people meet to engage in collaborative computer programming) members were granted a guided tour at Awesomity Lab- an award-winning software development company based in Kigali.
Awesomity Lab has previously won the heart of President Paul Kagame and noted “It is great to be introduced to you. We want to encourage our young people and many more to be behind the kinds of innovations that will work for the many industries that will be developed here.”
Meanwhile Day-3 of this Hackathon was composed of different insightful activities such as discussions with the employers panelist (Alex Ntale, SolvIT Africa, Awesomity Lab, and Zorabots)- discussions were held under the theme ‘Digital Fabrication and Excelling in software development career in Rwanda.’
Later on December 17th, Tech Upskill hackathon through kLab Startups Academy, talents and Innovators presented various projects they have been working on.
According to organisers, “Best talents and Innovators were awarded internship opportunities in both Rwandan and Germany companies, others were offered memberships.”
Tech
Reviewing Burundi’s Fahd 300 Armored Personnel Carriers
Soldiers of the National Defence Forces of Burundi are ferried to operational sites aboard heavy duty Egyptian-made 4×4 APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) under the name of Fahd-300.
The new Fahd-300 has the capacity to carry ten soldiers excluding the 3 crew members. Burundi government ordered for these monster APCs in November 2019 and has since been using them in Somalia Peace Keeping operations.
“They are force enablers and force multipliers, no doubt, and I thank the Burundi President for providing this essential equipment,” said Francisco Madeira head of AMISOM and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia.
The Fadh-300 can run at a maximum speed of 105 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 700 km. The Fahd-300 has a new V-shaped hull design with a new armour offering more protection against ballistic and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) threats.
The Fahd-300 can accommodate 13 military personnel including driver, commander and gunner. The driver sits at the front of the vehicle on the left side with the commander to the right.
Both have a large bulletproof windscreen to the front, which can be covered by a shutter hinged at the top, and a side door that opens to the front.
The rear part of the hull has been raised compared to the original version of the Fahd offering more internal volume for the troop’s compartment.
Troops can enter and leave the vehicle via a door located at the rear of the hull, the upper part of which folds upwards and the lower part downwards to form a step.
The Fahd-300 is based on a Tatra chassis and powered by a 300 hp diesel engine, giving it a speed of more than 100 km/h and range of 700 km. While the hull is armoured against 7.62×51 mm armour piercing rounds, while mine protection is STANAG Level 1A/B.
Head Of MINUSCA Visits Rwandan Police Protection Unit
Interview: How MTN Rwanda Transitioned Through The Pandemic To Meet Customers’ Needs
RDF Gets 302 More Special Forces
Investing in Youth: Rwanda’s Sure Bet In The 21st Century Economy
French, Kiswahili Soon Official Languages Of EAC
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
Rwanda Joins Global Digital Organisation
Christmas With No Peace In Bethlehem
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Tech4 days ago
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
-
Special Report11 hours ago
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
-
Special Report4 days ago
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
-
Tech4 days ago
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
-
Business5 days ago
World Bank Gives Rwanda US$170M To Accelerate Implementation Of Human Capital Development Program
-
CORONA VIRUS3 days ago
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
-
National4 days ago
Turkey Seeks Deep Economic, Military Ties With Africa