National
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebrated In Gatsibo
Rwandans have joined their global counterparts to celebrate the annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
This day observed on December 3 every year, aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.
In Eastern Province of Rwanda, celebrations have been held in Gatsibo district at Rwimbogo sector. Celebrants were drawn from the 14 sectors that make up this district.
Celebrations are being held under the theme; ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world’.
National
Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente to Update Parliament on Covid-19 vaccination Program
Rwanda Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente is scheduled to present to Parliament, in a joint session, government ’s actions relating to Covid-19 vaccination program.
According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will commence his presentation at 3PM this afternoon.
Meanwhile, it should be noted that since Covid-19 first reached Rwanda territory in March last year, it has claimed a total of 1,343 lives from over 100,000 cases of infections.
The government has since rolled-out a vaccination program whose access it says is global and non-discriminatory according to Public Health Bulletin an open-access and peer-reviewed bulletin published by Rwanda Health Communication Centre (RHCC).
Towards the end of 2020, the Government of Rwanda had already applied for different vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, among others.
Rwanda set up infrastructures such as procuring ultra-cold freezers and containers for each of the 4 provinces for proper storage and distribution of vaccines. Facilities for easy transport, protocols, and personnel were prepared for better roll outs of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.
Under the national vaccine plan, it also covers all refugees and asylum-seekers who live in Rwanda.
Details also indicate that government continues negotiations with partners, including international organizations and other governments, to acquire additional vaccines to cover more people with the plan to vaccinate 8 million people in 2 years.
Rwanda in September had fully vaccinated 10% of its population against COVID-19, reaching the September global target by the World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at widening vaccination and helping to turn the tide against the pandemic.
Prior to the arrival of the first vaccines, the Joint Task Force Committee (JTFC) and the scientific advisory group for COVID-19 vaccination began establishing possible decentralised strategies for quick and effective rollout.
Decisions made for mitigations were decentralized across ministries and local authorities, down to village leaders and Community Health Workers (CHWs).
This approach led to the successful transport of vaccines from central distribution hubs in Kigali to remote areas of the country within 24 hours following vaccines’ arrival.
By September Rwanda had received around 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – 1.1 million of these from The COVAX Facility, 108 000 from the Africa Centres for Disease Control’s Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust; and 2.1 million from bilateral agreements. Of these, it has administered 3.3 million doses and fully vaccinated 10% of its 13 million people.
Prime Minister Ngirente is expected to expound on the ongoing vaccination program.
National
Uganda-DRC Special Forces Search Bombed ADF Areas
Reports emerging from neighbouring DRC indicate that Congolese and Uganda military special forces have moved in to conduct search and area control operations to clean up and secure positions of ADF bombed by first series of strikes.
According to the Congolese army FARDC the Ugandan artillery and aerial bombardment has been very useful for the Congolese to close in on the ADF rebels bases located in Kambi ya Juwa, in the northern axis of the Operational Sector Sukola I Grand Nord.
The FARDC Special Forces, supported by the Ugandan Special Units, have started long-range strikes since yesterday.”
Major General Léon Richard Kasonga, spokesman for the Congolese army has promised that the results of this operation will be made public in the hours that follow.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have been living in DRC since 1995. They are opposed to the Ugandan government under President Yoweri Museveni and this rebel outfit declared its allegiance to ISIS and has since been listed as a terrorist organization by the US government.
On Tuesday members of the Congolese national assembly unanimously voted to support joint Uganda-DRC operations to be more effective in tracking down the ADF, because, according to them, “before the state of siege is equal to during the state of siege”. It was during the plenary session authorizing the 13th extension of the state of siege in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.
Out of 287 deputies present at this plenary session, 283 voted in favor of this new extension.
The government is thus authorized to continue military peacemaking operations with a new approach.
In order to allow the state of siege to quickly restore peace in Ituri and North Kivu, the deputies supported, during the debate, the pooling of the Ugandan-DRC armed forces to hunt down the ADF and other negative forces. Nevertheless, they demand results on the ground.
Hunt for ADF Moves To Beni
Taarifa has also established from reliable ground sources that the Congolese military and its Ugandan allies are pooling up in Beni to begin a protracted hunt for the ADF rebels.
In the early hours of Wednesday, a dozen Jungle Battalion vehicles (according to a military source) entered the city.
Experts say that this may take longer as the rebels are well versed with these Jungles.
National
President Kagame Opens AU Civil Aviation Plenary
President Paul Kagame has just opened the 33rd Plenary session of the African Civil Aviation Commission convened at Kigali Convention Centre.
The gathering attended by delegates from the 55 African Union member states kicked off Wednesday and will conclude on December 3rd with recommendations.
The devastating effects of Covid-19 pandemic forced to ground most of the continent’s airlines but customers have turned to private aviation to fill the gaps.
However, there are many challenges to private aviation companies in Africa. Permit sourcing, money movement, maintenance resources, sourcing reliable and current information, access to reliable ground handling, services and catering and fuel price instability can cause issues for clients when traveling. These and more are some of the issues expected to be tackled during this gathering.
After the progress made in the last 12 months, it’s important that companies in Africa have a plan to maintain momentum to ensure the industry reaches its full potential post-pandemic.
In Africa the pandemic has had a positive effect on business aviation as governments, legislators, regulators, the business community, and even the commercial airlines have realized the real value and benefits of business aviation in terms of efficiency, convenience, and flexibility.
Throughout the ongoing pandemic business aviation in Africa has supported cargo flights, medevacs, repatriations, diplomatic flights, as well as moving crew and technical teams around, and more recently reintroduced international business flights.
Business aviation is a small but essential transport pillar in Africa, supporting a basic level of mobility and stability.
African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) is a specialized agency of the African Union responsible for Civil Aviation matters in Africa.
With its headquarters in Dakar, Senegal AFCAC’s purpose is to develop and regulate civil aviation in Africa.
