Inside Renewed MINSUCA’s Mandate
The peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic will continue with an enhanced mandate until 15 November 2022 following last Friday’s resolution of the Security Council.
According to details, the French-drafted resolution received 13 to 0 vote with Russia and China abstaining. Last year’s renewal vote was unanimous.
The French resolution extends the mission of the 7-year-old Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) until 15 November 2022, while maintaining current troop levels of up to 14,400 military personnel, 3,020 police personnel and 108 corrections officers.
Discussions on Minusca mandate extension began in October and have been strained, as Moscow has sought to ease the arms embargo on the Central African Republic. Relations between Bangui and the UN mission remain tense.
The abstinence by Russia and China is the latest sign of growing tensions with western powers over how to engage with the African continent.
Meanwhile, the Security Council dispute is Russia’s military support for the government in Bangui, particularly its use of Wagner Group mercenaries who have been popping up in Libya, Sudan and other African countries in recent years.
Disagreements between permanent members have been on display in Security Council meetings this year, but divisions were deepening even before the current crisis. In particular, the contested status of Russian military personnel — deployed at the invitation of the CAR government — as well as their implication in human rights violations have contributed to polarizing the Security Council and politicizing MINUSCA’s role in CAR.
According to security experts with vast understanding of this matter, MINUSCA’s success or failure will largely depend on its ability to protect civilians and to mitigate harm that all armed actors pose to communities.
“If the Security Council wishes for MINUSCA to be successful, it should redouble efforts to find common ground in order to provide the mission with a mandate that increasingly responds to civilians’ protection needs in a quickly deteriorating context; that stresses the need for impartiality in MINUSCA’s implementation of protection activities; and that lends sufficient political support and guidance to enable the mission to navigate a complex set of challenges, with meaningful results for those civilians most at risk,” according to an expert.
Pope Francis To Journalists: Listen, Investigate and Report
Pope Francis has counseled journalists to purse good journalism by chasing the story in the field and avoid arm-chair reporting.
“This is why I encourage you to preserve and cultivate that sense of mission that is at the origin of your choice. And I will do so with three verbs that I believe characterise good journalism: listen, investigate and report,” the Pope said while addressing journalists during a ceremony to award distinguished journalists in the Consistory Hall of the Vatican Apostolic Palace on Saturday November 13.
The Pope asked journalists, “How many shared experiences, how many journeys, how many events you have experienced first-hand, recounting them to your viewers and readers?”
The Pontiff explained that Journalism does not come about by choosing a profession, but by embarking on a mission, a little like a doctor, who studies and works so that the evil in the world may be healed.
“Your mission is to explain the world, to make it less obscure, to make those who live in it less afraid of it and look at others with greater awareness, and also with more confidence. It is not an easy mission. It is complicated to think, to meditate, to study more deeply, to stop and collect ideas and to study the contexts and precedents of a piece of news,” Pope Francis said.
The risk, as you well know, is to be overwhelmed by the news instead of being able to make sense of it. This is why I encourage you to preserve and cultivate that sense of mission that is at the origin of your choice. And I will do so with three verbs that I believe characterise good journalism: listen, investigate and report.
Listening in Journalism
For a journalist, listening means having the patience to meet face to face with the people to be interviewed, the protagonists of the stories being told, the sources from which to receive news.
Listening always goes hand in hand with seeing, with being present: certain nuances, sensations, and well-rounded descriptions can only be conveyed to readers, listeners and spectators if the journalist has listened and seen for him- or herself.
This means escaping – and I know how difficult this is in your work! – escaping from the tyranny of always being online, on social networks, on the web. The journalism of listening and seeing well requires time.
Not everything can be told through email, the telephone, or a screen. As I recalled in this year’s Message for Communications Day, we need journalists who are willing to “wear out the soles of their shoes”, to get out of the newsroom, to walk around the city, to meet people, to assess the situations in which we live in our time. Listening is the first word that came to my mind.
Investigation in Journalism
At a time when millions of pieces of information are available on the web, and when many people obtain their information and form their opinions on social media, where unfortunately the logic of simplification and opposition sometimes prevails, the most important contribution that good journalism can make is that of in-depth analysis.
Indeed, what more can you offer to those who read or listen to you than what they already find on the web? You can offer the context, the precedents, the keys to interpretation that help to collocate the fact that has happened.
Reporting In Journalism
Reporting means not putting oneself in the foreground, nor setting oneself up as a judge, but allowing oneself to be struck and sometimes wounded by the stories we encounter, in order to be able to tell them with humility to our readers. Reality is a great antidote to many “ailments”.
Reality – what happens, the lives and testimonies of people – deserves to be told. I think of the books you write, Valentina, on women who suffer the tyranny of abuse.
Today we are in great need of journalists and communicators who are passionate about reality, capable of finding the treasures often hidden in the folds of our society and recounting them, allowing us to be impressed, to learn, to broaden our minds, to grasp aspects that we did not know before.
I am grateful to you for your effort to recount reality. The diversity of approaches, of style, of points of view linked to different cultures or religious affiliations is also a wealth of information.
Please, remember also that the Church is not a political organisation with left and right-wingers, as is the case in parliaments. At times, unfortunately, our considerations are reduced to this, with some root in reality. But no, the Church is not this.
It is not a large multinational company headed by managers who study at the table how best to sell their product. The Church does not build itself on the basis of its own project, it does not draw from itself the strength to move forward and it does not live by marketing strategies.
Over 2,300 Complete ‘Police Basic Course’
Rwanda National Police (RNP) has acquired a new strength of 2137 officers, who are among 2319 that completed the 17th intake of the ‘Police Basic Course’ at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District, on Saturday, November 20.
Other 182 officers are from the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).
The one-year 17th Police Basic Course intake include 450 females.
The pass out was presided over by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, who promoted the new officers to the rank of ‘Police Constable.’
It was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, Governor of the Eastern Province, Emmanuel K. Gasana, Executive Secretary of NISS, Major General Joseph Nzabamwita, and the Commissioner General for Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), Juvenal Marizamunda among others.
The new Police officers include 135, who are currently pursuing bachelors degree in Law, Information Technology, Languages and Professional Police Studies at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.
Minister Ugirashebuja congratulated the officers for their courage and resilience throughout the training.
He urged them to use the acquired skills and knowledge, in working with other officers to add value to the RNP mandate, be driven by exemplary service while supporting the people and to prevent anything that can taint the image of the force.
Such training programmes, the Minister added, demonstrates the government and RNP’s will to build a professional and capable police force to effectively execute its policing duties of ensuring safety and security of people living in Rwanda and their properties.
“This emphasizes the fact that professionalism is a result of training,” said Minister Ugirashebuja.
He added that although RNP has increased its operations against corruption and related vices, gender-based violence, terrorism, and preventing road accidents, among others; this can be effectively achieved when there is strong cooperation and collaboration with the citizenry.
The Minister commended the impact of RNP in human security and community development activities.
The force has over the years constructed houses for the disadvantaged families, connected thousands of households that are far from the national electricity grid with solar energy, extended clean water to communities, paid medical insurance premiums for the vulnerable, constructed roads connecting communities as well as providing financial support to cooperatives, to mention but a few.
Minister Ugirashebuja urged the force to aim for exemplary service, respect the law and supplement the national development agenda to influencing positive thinking and actions in communities where they are deployed.
He commended the impact of RNP in ensuring homeland security, supporting international peace through peacekeeping missions abroad.
He pledged the government’s continued support in capacity development to further enhance the force’s capabilities to provide sustainable security.
The Commandant of PTS, Commissioner of Police (CP) Robert Niyonshuti said that the 12 months of basic training covered varied topics that were meant to develop capacity and skills such as public order management, Police operations, military sciences, road safety, drills and duties, law and community policing.
PC Odette Umutesi was awarded as the overall best student, PC Fiston Intare came second while PC Emmanuel King Kagabo was third overall.1
African Women To Hold Governments Accountable On Gender Rights
Early this week a telecom company in Rwanda fired a female employee who claimed that the basis of her contract termination was because she was expectant.
Pan-African, feminist Network working to advance women’s rights and amplify African women’s voices in conjuction with Women’s Caucus at the east African Legislative Assembly (EALA) are mobilising African women to hold their host governments accountable on gender equity.
Members of the east African Legislative Assembly (EALA) on Thursday convened a Thematic Dialogue Capacity Building on “Enhancing the Inclusion of Women in Political Participation in Africa” in Arusha, Tanzania.
“EALA Women’s Caucus in partnership with FemnetProg continue to mobilize African women to hold governments accountable to women’s rights and gender equality commitments,” the caucus said on Thursday.
“The main objective of the dialogue session with EAC secretariat and EALA members is to increase their awareness, knowledge and skills on gender equality and become more responsive to discrimination based on gender as well as adopt gender-sensitive policies and practices,” it said.
Eng. Pamela Maassay a member of East Africa Legislative Assembly said, “Without Full participation of Women the EAC intergration will be compromised.”
