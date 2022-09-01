Several military experts and members of diplomatic core are scheduled to attend India’s commissioning of its first indigenously built aircraft carrier.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday at Vikrant in the southern state of Kerala.

On Friday morning, the 45,000-tonne Vikrant will get the prefix INS (Indian Naval Ship) after a formal commissioning ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vessel – 262m (860ft) long and almost 60m (197ft) tall – is the first aircraft carrier India has designed and built on its own. It has the capacity to hold 30 fighter planes and helicopters.

India’s other aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, can carry more than 30 aircraft.

The UK Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth can carry about 40 and the US Navy’s Nimitz class carriers can accommodate more than 60 aircraft.

Vikrant, which cost around U$2.5bn, was expected to be inducted into the navy by 2017. But the second phase of its construction was beset by delays.

But the ship’s commissioning is still a historic moment for India, which will now join a select group of countries capable of building such a vessel.

It’s also a shot in the arm for Mr Modi’s plans to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

The name ‘Vikrant’ (which means courageous) is also special – it was what India’s first aircraft carrier, bought from the UK and commissioned in 1961, was called.

The first INS Vikrant was a major symbol of national pride and played an important role in several military operations – including the 1971 war – before being decommissioned in 1997.