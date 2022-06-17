Different parts of India are under tense protests as youth demand for an immediate suspension of a new military hiring scheme code named “Agnipath” considered unrealistic.

Train coaches have been set ablaze including destruction of various infrastructure and looting of business.

“Agnipath” or Path of Fire programme, which was unveiled on Tuesday, is aimed at applicants aged between 17.5 and 21. Successful candidates will join the armed services for four years, after which only 25% of them will be retained.

However, potential recruits say the scheme does very little to create jobs and opportunities.

“It’s a foolish move, one that could affect the efficiency of the security forces,” says retired Major General Sheonan Singh.

“Saving money is good but it should not be done at the cost of defence forces. If you go to war with an experienced soldier, will a person with four years of training be able to replace him on his death? These things don’t work like this.”

Every year, some 60,000 personnel retire and the army holds up to 100 fresh hiring “rallies” to replace them. But the hiring has been suspended for the past few years. Officials attribute it to the pandemic, but experts say the force was already stretched on resources and struggling to modernise.

Under Agnipath, 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year.

The soldiers will go through training for six months and then will be deployed for three and a half years. During this period, they will get a monthly starting salary of 30,000 rupees ($384; £316), along with additional benefits which will go up to 40,000 rupees by the end of the four-year service.

One of the biggest concerns is the fate of the soldiers after they finish their initial term.

The unemployment rate among young people (aged 15-29) has been hovering over 20% for a long time, Mahesh Vyas, the managing director and CEO of CMIE said.